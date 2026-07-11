ارتفع مؤشر «ستاندرد آند بورز 500» في جلسة (الجمعة)، ليقترب من أعلى مستوى قياسي سجله. وساهم إدراج شركة «إس كيه هاينكس» الكورية الجنوبية في مؤشر «ناسداك» المجمع في تعزيز التفاؤل بشركات تصنيع الرقائق، في وقت يترقب فيه المستثمرون موسم نتائج الأعمال الفصلية الذي ينطلق الأسبوع القادم.
وعادت أسهم شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي إلى دائرة الضوء بعد أن افتتح سهم «إس كيه هاينكس» تداولاته بارتفاع 14% عن سعر الطرح عند 170 دولاراً في عملية إدراج كبيرة بالبورصة الأمريكية. وجمعت شركة أشباه الموصلات أكثر من 26 مليار دولار (الخميس) الماضي، من خلال بيع شهادات إيداع أمريكية بسعر 149 دولاراً للشهادة.
وزادت الأسهم الأمريكية مكاسبها بعد أن قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن إيران طلبت مواصلة المحادثات، وإن الولايات المتحدة وافقت على ذلك، لكن وقف إطلاق النار الذي توصل إليه في شهر يونيو انتهى.
The "S&P 500" index rose in Friday's session, approaching its highest record ever. The inclusion of South Korea's "SK Hynix" in the Nasdaq Composite Index contributed to the optimism surrounding chip manufacturing companies, as investors await the upcoming quarterly earnings season starting next week.
Shares of artificial intelligence companies returned to the spotlight after "SK Hynix" opened trading with a 14% increase from its offering price of $170 in a significant listing on the U.S. stock market. The semiconductor company raised over $26 billion last Thursday by selling American depositary receipts at a price of $149 per receipt.
U.S. stocks increased their gains after President Donald Trump stated that Iran requested to continue talks, and the United States agreed to that, although the ceasefire reached in June has ended.