The "S&P 500" index rose in Friday's session, approaching its highest record ever. The inclusion of South Korea's "SK Hynix" in the Nasdaq Composite Index contributed to the optimism surrounding chip manufacturing companies, as investors await the upcoming quarterly earnings season starting next week.



Shares of artificial intelligence companies returned to the spotlight after "SK Hynix" opened trading with a 14% increase from its offering price of $170 in a significant listing on the U.S. stock market. The semiconductor company raised over $26 billion last Thursday by selling American depositary receipts at a price of $149 per receipt.



U.S. stocks increased their gains after President Donald Trump stated that Iran requested to continue talks, and the United States agreed to that, although the ceasefire reached in June has ended.