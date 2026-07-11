ارتفع مؤشر «ستاندرد آند بورز 500» في جلسة (الجمعة)، ليقترب من أعلى مستوى قياسي سجله. وساهم إدراج شركة «إس كيه هاينكس» الكورية الجنوبية في مؤشر «ناسداك» المجمع في تعزيز التفاؤل بشركات تصنيع الرقائق، في وقت يترقب فيه المستثمرون موسم نتائج الأعمال الفصلية الذي ينطلق الأسبوع القادم.


وعادت أسهم شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي إلى دائرة الضوء بعد أن افتتح سهم «إس كيه هاينكس» تداولاته بارتفاع 14% عن سعر الطرح عند 170 دولاراً في عملية إدراج كبيرة بالبورصة الأمريكية. وجمعت شركة أشباه الموصلات أكثر من 26 مليار دولار (الخميس) الماضي، من خلال بيع شهادات إيداع أمريكية بسعر 149 دولاراً للشهادة.


وزادت الأسهم الأمريكية مكاسبها بعد أن قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن إيران طلبت مواصلة المحادثات، وإن الولايات المتحدة وافقت على ذلك، لكن وقف إطلاق النار الذي توصل إليه في شهر يونيو انتهى.