The Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to avenge the killing of his father and all those who died with him, threatening in a written message after the funeral ceremonies on Saturday to seek retribution for their blood and ensure that those responsible for their deaths do not escape punishment.



Mojtaba wrote in a post on the platform X, as reported by Bloomberg: “We pledge to avenge the blood of the late leader and all the victims of these two wars from the criminals and wrongdoers.”



He noted that the wide public participation in the funeral ceremonies in Iranian and Iraqi cities, especially in Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad, reflected what he described as a “historic presence that breaks the enemies,” expressing his gratitude to the tens of millions who participated in the ceremonies.



Khamenei stated that the Iranian people “demand retribution for the blood of the martyrs,” considering that this demand “will certainly be fulfilled,” and that its implementation “does not depend on his presence or the presence of any official,” but will involve “the free people of the world.”



Earlier, Iranian television announced that the new Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei would issue a message in the coming hours regarding the funeral of his late father.



The absence of Khamenei's son from the funeral of his predecessor and father, Ali Khamenei, raised questions about his health status and fears of a possible assassination, opening the door to speculation about potential changes in the nature of the leadership position in Iran.



Iran bid farewell to its former leader Ali Khamenei on Friday, laying him to rest after more than four months since his death on the first day of the war on Iran on February 28 at the age of 86, following nearly 37 years in power.



The funeral ceremonies began last Saturday, with authorities closing streets, airspace, and daily life in Tehran and other cities, while massive crowds commemorated the man who led Iran for decades.



The final stop of the funeral ceremonies was the burial of Khamenei in the city of Mashhad, attended by prominent Iranian political figures, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Head of the Judiciary Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, and Mustafa Khamenei, the eldest son of the late leader, while Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father in the position, was absent from the funeral ceremonies.