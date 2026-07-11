تعهد المرشد الأعلى الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي بالانتقام لمقتل والده وكل من لقي حتفه معه، وتوعّد في رسالة مكتوبة بعد انتهاء مراسم التشييع، (السبت)، بالثأر لدمائهم، وعدم إفلات المسؤولين عن قتلهم من العقاب.


وكتب مجتبى في منشور له على منصة (إكس) أوردته وكالة «بلومبيرغ»: «نتعهّد بالثأر لدماء القائد الراحل وجميع قتلى هاتين الحربين من المجرمين والجناة».


وأشار إلى أن المشاركة الجماهيرية الواسعة في مراسم التشييع في مدن إيرانية وعراقية، خصوصاً في طهران وقم والنجف وكربلاء ومشهد، عكست ما وصفه بـ«الحضور التاريخي والكاسر للأعداء»، معرباً عن شكره لعشرات الملايين الذين شاركوا في المراسم.


وقال خامنئي إن الشعب الإيراني «يطالب بالثأر لدماء الشهداء»، معتبراً أن هذا المطلب «سيتحقق حتماً»، وأن تنفيذه «لا يتوقف على وجوده أو وجود أي مسؤول»، بل سيشارك فيه «أحرار العالم».


وكان التلفزيون الإيراني أعلن في وقت سابق أن المرشد الإيراني الجديد مجتبى خامنئي سيصدر رسالة خلال الساعات القادمة بشأن جنازة والده الراحل.


وأثار غياب خامنئي الابن عن جنازة سلفه ووالده علي خامنئي تساؤلات بشأن وضعه الصحي ومخاوف من احتمال تعرضه للاغتيال، وفتح الباب أمام تكهنات بشأن احتمال حدوث تغييرات في طبيعة منصب المرشد في إيران.


وشيعت إيران، (الجمعة)، جثمان مرشدها السابق علي خامنئي إلى مثواه، بعد مرور أكثر من أربعة أشهر على مقتله في أول أيام الحرب على إيران في 28 فبراير عن عمر ناهز 86 عاماً، بعد نحو 37 عاماً من الحكم.


وبدأت مراسم تشييع الجنازة (السبت) الماضي، إذ أغلقت السلطات الشوارع والمجال الجوي والحياة اليومية في طهران ومدن أخرى، بينما أحيت حشود غفيرة ذكرى الرجل الذي قاد إيران لعقود.


وكانت المحطة الختامية لمراسم التشييع مواراة خامنئي الثرى في مدينة مشهد، بحضور أبرز الشخصيات السياسية الإيرانية، بينهم رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف، ورئيس السلطة القضائية غلام حسين محسني إيجئي، ومصطفى خامنئي، الابن الأكبر للمرشد الراحل، فيما غاب مجتبى خامنئي الذي خلف والده في المنصب عن مراسم التشييع.