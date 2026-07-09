شهدت حركة الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز شبه توقف، اليوم، بعد تجدد الضربات الأمريكية على إيران لليوم الثاني على التوالي.


فيما أوضح بنك غولدمان ساكس أن أحدث الهجمات في مضيق هرمز يمكن أن تبطئ وتيرة زيادة إنتاج النفط في الشرق الأوسط، في حين قد يجدد إلغاء الإعفاءات من العقوبات الأمريكية الضغط على صادرات النفط الإيرانية، التي لم تبدأ في التعافي إلا في الآونة الأخيرة.


مخاطر صعودية


وذكر البنك في مذكرة صدرت أمس أنه يرى مخاطر صعودية وهبوطية لتدفقات النفط من الخليج والأسعار على المدى القريب.


وأشار إلى أنه لا يزال يتوقع عودة تدفقات النفط عبر الخليج إلى مستوياتها المعتادة بحلول نهاية يوليو الجاري، إذا استمرت المفاوضات لمدة 60 يوما، وأعيد العمل بالإعفاء الخاص بالنفط الإيراني، وحصلت شركات الشحن على ضمانات أمنية كافية.


تبادل اتهامات


وواصلت أسعار النفط مكاسبها اليوم، بعدما بددت أحدث موجة من تبادل الهجمات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران الآمال في إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز بشكل كامل.


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 1% إلى 78.88 دولار للبرميل، وزاد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي بنفس النسبة تقريبا إلى 74.34 دولار. وأغلق كلا المؤشرين على زيادة 5% تقريبا أمس، بعدما لامسا في وقت سابق أعلى مستوياتهما في أكثر من أسبوعين.