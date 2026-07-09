شهدت حركة الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز شبه توقف، اليوم، بعد تجدد الضربات الأمريكية على إيران لليوم الثاني على التوالي.
فيما أوضح بنك غولدمان ساكس أن أحدث الهجمات في مضيق هرمز يمكن أن تبطئ وتيرة زيادة إنتاج النفط في الشرق الأوسط، في حين قد يجدد إلغاء الإعفاءات من العقوبات الأمريكية الضغط على صادرات النفط الإيرانية، التي لم تبدأ في التعافي إلا في الآونة الأخيرة.
مخاطر صعودية
وذكر البنك في مذكرة صدرت أمس أنه يرى مخاطر صعودية وهبوطية لتدفقات النفط من الخليج والأسعار على المدى القريب.
وأشار إلى أنه لا يزال يتوقع عودة تدفقات النفط عبر الخليج إلى مستوياتها المعتادة بحلول نهاية يوليو الجاري، إذا استمرت المفاوضات لمدة 60 يوما، وأعيد العمل بالإعفاء الخاص بالنفط الإيراني، وحصلت شركات الشحن على ضمانات أمنية كافية.
تبادل اتهامات
وواصلت أسعار النفط مكاسبها اليوم، بعدما بددت أحدث موجة من تبادل الهجمات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران الآمال في إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز بشكل كامل.
وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 1% إلى 78.88 دولار للبرميل، وزاد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي بنفس النسبة تقريبا إلى 74.34 دولار. وأغلق كلا المؤشرين على زيادة 5% تقريبا أمس، بعدما لامسا في وقت سابق أعلى مستوياتهما في أكثر من أسبوعين.
Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has nearly come to a halt today, following renewed American strikes on Iran for the second consecutive day.
Goldman Sachs clarified that the latest attacks in the Strait of Hormuz could slow the pace of oil production increases in the Middle East, while the reinstatement of U.S. sanctions exemptions may renew pressure on Iranian oil exports, which have only recently begun to recover.
Upside Risks
The bank mentioned in a note issued yesterday that it sees both upside and downside risks for oil flows from the Gulf and prices in the near term.
It noted that it still expects oil flows through the Gulf to return to their usual levels by the end of July, provided negotiations continue for 60 days, the exemption for Iranian oil is reinstated, and shipping companies receive adequate security guarantees.
Exchange of Accusations
Oil prices continued to gain today, after the latest wave of exchanges of attacks between the United States and Iran dashed hopes for a complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures rose by 1% to $78.88 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude increased by nearly the same percentage to $74.34. Both benchmarks closed with an increase of about 5% yesterday, after earlier touching their highest levels in over two weeks.