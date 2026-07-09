Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has nearly come to a halt today, following renewed American strikes on Iran for the second consecutive day.



Goldman Sachs clarified that the latest attacks in the Strait of Hormuz could slow the pace of oil production increases in the Middle East, while the reinstatement of U.S. sanctions exemptions may renew pressure on Iranian oil exports, which have only recently begun to recover.



Upside Risks



The bank mentioned in a note issued yesterday that it sees both upside and downside risks for oil flows from the Gulf and prices in the near term.



It noted that it still expects oil flows through the Gulf to return to their usual levels by the end of July, provided negotiations continue for 60 days, the exemption for Iranian oil is reinstated, and shipping companies receive adequate security guarantees.



Exchange of Accusations



Oil prices continued to gain today, after the latest wave of exchanges of attacks between the United States and Iran dashed hopes for a complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.



Brent crude futures rose by 1% to $78.88 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude increased by nearly the same percentage to $74.34. Both benchmarks closed with an increase of about 5% yesterday, after earlier touching their highest levels in over two weeks.