سجّل مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين في الصين (CPI)؛ وهو مقياس رئيس لمعدل التضخم، ارتفاعاً بنسبة 1% على أساس سنوي في شهر يونيو الماضي.
وأفادت الهيئة الوطنية للإحصاء في الصين في بيان لها (اليوم الخميس)، بأن مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين الأساسي، الذي يستثني أسعار الغذاء والطاقة، انخفض بنسبة 0.3% على أساس شهري.
وأظهرت البيانات ارتفاع مؤشر أسعار المنتجين بالصين، الذي يقيس تكاليف السلع عند بوابة المصنع، بنسبة 4.1% على أساس سنوي بشهر يونيو الماضي.
وقد تباين أداء القطاعات خلال الشهر، حيث تراجعت أسعار المواد الغذائية بنحو 1.6% على أساس سنوي. وأرجع خبراء اقتصاديون هذا التراجع في الغالب إلى انخفاض تضخم الطاقة وتراجع أسعار الطعام، مما يعكس استمرار قوى انكماش الأسعار الأوسع نطاقاً في الاقتصاد الصيني.
ويأتي هذا في الوقت الذي ارتفعت فيه تكاليف السلع عند بوابة المصنع لتصل لأعلى مستوياتها بدعم من الطلب على المعادن والإلكترونيات.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in China, a key measure of inflation, rose by 1% year-on-year in June.
The National Bureau of Statistics of China reported in a statement today (Thursday) that the core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy prices, decreased by 0.3% month-on-month.
The data showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) in China, which measures the costs of goods at the factory gate, increased by 4.1% year-on-year in June.
Sector performance varied during the month, with food prices declining by about 1.6% year-on-year. Economists attributed this decline mainly to lower energy inflation and falling food prices, reflecting the continued presence of broader deflationary pressures in the Chinese economy.
This comes at a time when the costs of goods at the factory gate have reached their highest levels, supported by demand for metals and electronics.