The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in China, a key measure of inflation, rose by 1% year-on-year in June.

The National Bureau of Statistics of China reported in a statement today (Thursday) that the core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy prices, decreased by 0.3% month-on-month.

The data showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) in China, which measures the costs of goods at the factory gate, increased by 4.1% year-on-year in June.

Sector performance varied during the month, with food prices declining by about 1.6% year-on-year. Economists attributed this decline mainly to lower energy inflation and falling food prices, reflecting the continued presence of broader deflationary pressures in the Chinese economy.

This comes at a time when the costs of goods at the factory gate have reached their highest levels, supported by demand for metals and electronics.