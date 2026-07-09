سجّل مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين في الصين (CPI)؛ وهو مقياس رئيس لمعدل التضخم، ارتفاعاً بنسبة 1% على أساس سنوي في شهر يونيو الماضي.

وأفادت الهيئة الوطنية للإحصاء في الصين في بيان لها (اليوم الخميس)، بأن مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين الأساسي، الذي يستثني أسعار الغذاء والطاقة، انخفض بنسبة 0.3% على أساس شهري.

وأظهرت البيانات ارتفاع مؤشر أسعار المنتجين بالصين، الذي يقيس تكاليف السلع عند بوابة المصنع، بنسبة 4.1% على أساس سنوي بشهر يونيو الماضي.

وقد تباين أداء القطاعات خلال الشهر، حيث تراجعت أسعار المواد الغذائية بنحو 1.6% على أساس سنوي. وأرجع خبراء اقتصاديون هذا التراجع في الغالب إلى انخفاض تضخم الطاقة وتراجع أسعار الطعام، مما يعكس استمرار قوى انكماش الأسعار الأوسع نطاقاً في الاقتصاد الصيني.

ويأتي هذا في الوقت الذي ارتفعت فيه تكاليف السلع عند بوابة المصنع لتصل لأعلى مستوياتها بدعم من الطلب على المعادن والإلكترونيات.