مع استمرار الضغوط على سوق العملات المشفرة، تتجه الأنظار إلى المستويات الفنية الحاسمة التي يتحرك عندها «بيتكوين»، وسط تساؤلات حول احتمالات كسر مستوى 60 ألف دولار، وما قد يترتب على ذلك من تصحيح جديد.

إعادة الزخم

في المقابل، يبرز توجه جديد قد يعيد الزخم إلى العملة الرقمية، يتمثل في اعتبارها جزءاً من البنية التحتية للحوسبة اللازمة لتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وبحسب خبراء في الأصول الرقمية، فإن «بيتكوين» يقترب من أهم منطقة سعرية في تاريخه، موضحين أن مستوى 64.5 ألف دولار يمثل سعر التنصيف، بينما تقترب تكلفة التعدين من 60 ألف دولار، ما يجعل النطاق بين 60 و65 ألف دولار منطقة مفصلية لحركة العملة.

هبوط أعمق

وأشاروا إلى أن كسر مستوى 60 ألف دولار قد يدفع «بيتكوين» إلى تصحيح يتراوح بين 10% و15%، لكنهم لا يتوقعون هبوطاً أعمق من ذلك، مرجحين استمرار التحركات العرضية حتى نهاية الربع الثالث، بانتظار عودة السيولة إلى صناديق الـETF، وتراجع التركيز الاستثماري على قطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وأضافوا أن أحد العوامل التي دعمت «بيتكوين» خلال السنوات الماضية كان اتجاه شركات كبرى إلى الاحتفاظ به ضمن ميزانياتها.