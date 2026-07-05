مع استمرار الضغوط على سوق العملات المشفرة، تتجه الأنظار إلى المستويات الفنية الحاسمة التي يتحرك عندها «بيتكوين»، وسط تساؤلات حول احتمالات كسر مستوى 60 ألف دولار، وما قد يترتب على ذلك من تصحيح جديد.
إعادة الزخم
في المقابل، يبرز توجه جديد قد يعيد الزخم إلى العملة الرقمية، يتمثل في اعتبارها جزءاً من البنية التحتية للحوسبة اللازمة لتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وبحسب خبراء في الأصول الرقمية، فإن «بيتكوين» يقترب من أهم منطقة سعرية في تاريخه، موضحين أن مستوى 64.5 ألف دولار يمثل سعر التنصيف، بينما تقترب تكلفة التعدين من 60 ألف دولار، ما يجعل النطاق بين 60 و65 ألف دولار منطقة مفصلية لحركة العملة.
هبوط أعمق
وأشاروا إلى أن كسر مستوى 60 ألف دولار قد يدفع «بيتكوين» إلى تصحيح يتراوح بين 10% و15%، لكنهم لا يتوقعون هبوطاً أعمق من ذلك، مرجحين استمرار التحركات العرضية حتى نهاية الربع الثالث، بانتظار عودة السيولة إلى صناديق الـETF، وتراجع التركيز الاستثماري على قطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وأضافوا أن أحد العوامل التي دعمت «بيتكوين» خلال السنوات الماضية كان اتجاه شركات كبرى إلى الاحتفاظ به ضمن ميزانياتها.
As pressures on the cryptocurrency market continue, attention is turning to the critical technical levels at which Bitcoin is moving, amid questions about the likelihood of breaking the $60,000 level and the potential for a new correction that may follow.
Regaining Momentum
On the other hand, a new trend is emerging that could restore momentum to the digital currency, which involves considering it as part of the infrastructure needed for artificial intelligence applications.
According to experts in digital assets, Bitcoin is approaching the most important price area in its history, explaining that the $64,500 level represents the halving price, while the cost of mining is nearing $60,000, making the range between $60,000 and $65,000 a pivotal area for the currency's movement.
Deeper Decline
They indicated that breaking the $60,000 level could push Bitcoin into a correction ranging from 10% to 15%, but they do not expect a deeper decline than that, suggesting that sideways movements may continue until the end of the third quarter, awaiting a return of liquidity to the ETF funds and a decrease in investment focus on the artificial intelligence sector.
They added that one of the factors that supported Bitcoin over the past years was the trend of major companies to hold it within their balance sheets.