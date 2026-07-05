As pressures on the cryptocurrency market continue, attention is turning to the critical technical levels at which Bitcoin is moving, amid questions about the likelihood of breaking the $60,000 level and the potential for a new correction that may follow.

Regaining Momentum

On the other hand, a new trend is emerging that could restore momentum to the digital currency, which involves considering it as part of the infrastructure needed for artificial intelligence applications.

According to experts in digital assets, Bitcoin is approaching the most important price area in its history, explaining that the $64,500 level represents the halving price, while the cost of mining is nearing $60,000, making the range between $60,000 and $65,000 a pivotal area for the currency's movement.

Deeper Decline

They indicated that breaking the $60,000 level could push Bitcoin into a correction ranging from 10% to 15%, but they do not expect a deeper decline than that, suggesting that sideways movements may continue until the end of the third quarter, awaiting a return of liquidity to the ETF funds and a decrease in investment focus on the artificial intelligence sector.

They added that one of the factors that supported Bitcoin over the past years was the trend of major companies to hold it within their balance sheets.