The Jazan Health Assembly clarified the details of the initiative launched by the Emir of the Jazan region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, titled "Health and Awareness," which was inaugurated last Wednesday. The initiative aims to deliver health and preventive services to the residents of the region at their locations through caravans and mobile medical clinics, based on health needs and demographic indicators. The initiative seeks to enhance prevention, raise health awareness, and expand early screening programs, contributing to improving the quality of life and achieving the objectives of the Saudi healthcare model. The initiative includes several health and awareness areas, most notably exploratory screenings, the visiting consultant program, health advisory councils, mobile medical caravans and clinics, blood donation campaigns, awareness of the dangers of smoking, seasonal vaccinations, maternal health promotion, medical rehabilitation education, in addition to programs that promote healthy lifestyle patterns.

The initiative is scheduled to be implemented over 8 weeks, targeting 16 governorates in the Jazan region, with the participation of 23 medical specialties, which enhances access to health services, raises awareness and prevention levels among community members, and contributes to achieving the quality of life and healthcare objectives in the Kingdom.