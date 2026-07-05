أوضح تجمع جازان الصحي تفاصيل مبادرة أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز «صحة ووعي»، التي دشنها الأربعاء الماضي، الهادفة إلى إيصال الخدمات الصحية والوقائية إلى سكان المنطقة في مواقعهم، من خلال القوافل والعيادات الطبية المتنقلة، وفق الاحتياجات الصحية والمؤشرات السكانية. وتهدف المبادرة إلى تعزيز الوقاية، ورفع مستوى الوعي الصحي، والتوسع في برامج الفحص المبكر، بما يسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة وتحقيق مستهدفات نموذج الرعاية الصحية السعودي. وتشمل المبادرة عددًا من المجالات الصحية والتوعوية، من أبرزها الفحوصات الاستكشافية، والبرنامج الاستشاري الزائر، والمجالس الصحية الاستشارية، والقوافل والعيادات الطبية المتنقلة، وحملات التبرع بالدم، والتوعية بأضرار التدخين، والتطعيمات الموسمية، وتعزيز صحة الأم، والتثقيف بالتأهيل الطبي، إلى جانب برامج تعزيز أنماط الحياة الصحية.
ومن المقرر أن تُنفذ المبادرة على مدى 8 أسابيع، مستهدفة 16 محافظة في منطقة جازان، بمشاركة 23 تخصصًا طبيًا، بما يعزز وصول الخدمات الصحية، ويرفع مستوى الوعي والوقاية لدى أفراد المجتمع، ويسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات جودة الحياة والرعاية الصحية بالمملكة.
The Jazan Health Assembly clarified the details of the initiative launched by the Emir of the Jazan region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, titled "Health and Awareness," which was inaugurated last Wednesday. The initiative aims to deliver health and preventive services to the residents of the region at their locations through caravans and mobile medical clinics, based on health needs and demographic indicators. The initiative seeks to enhance prevention, raise health awareness, and expand early screening programs, contributing to improving the quality of life and achieving the objectives of the Saudi healthcare model. The initiative includes several health and awareness areas, most notably exploratory screenings, the visiting consultant program, health advisory councils, mobile medical caravans and clinics, blood donation campaigns, awareness of the dangers of smoking, seasonal vaccinations, maternal health promotion, medical rehabilitation education, in addition to programs that promote healthy lifestyle patterns.
The initiative is scheduled to be implemented over 8 weeks, targeting 16 governorates in the Jazan region, with the participation of 23 medical specialties, which enhances access to health services, raises awareness and prevention levels among community members, and contributes to achieving the quality of life and healthcare objectives in the Kingdom.