أوضح تجمع جازان الصحي تفاصيل مبادرة أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز «صحة ووعي»، التي دشنها الأربعاء الماضي، الهادفة إلى إيصال الخدمات الصحية والوقائية إلى سكان المنطقة في مواقعهم، من خلال القوافل والعيادات الطبية المتنقلة، وفق الاحتياجات الصحية والمؤشرات السكانية. وتهدف المبادرة إلى تعزيز الوقاية، ورفع مستوى الوعي الصحي، والتوسع في برامج الفحص المبكر، بما يسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة وتحقيق مستهدفات نموذج الرعاية الصحية السعودي. وتشمل المبادرة عددًا من المجالات الصحية والتوعوية، من أبرزها الفحوصات الاستكشافية، والبرنامج الاستشاري الزائر، والمجالس الصحية الاستشارية، والقوافل والعيادات الطبية المتنقلة، وحملات التبرع بالدم، والتوعية بأضرار التدخين، والتطعيمات الموسمية، وتعزيز صحة الأم، والتثقيف بالتأهيل الطبي، إلى جانب برامج تعزيز أنماط الحياة الصحية.

ومن المقرر أن تُنفذ المبادرة على مدى 8 أسابيع، مستهدفة 16 محافظة في منطقة جازان، بمشاركة 23 تخصصًا طبيًا، بما يعزز وصول الخدمات الصحية، ويرفع مستوى الوعي والوقاية لدى أفراد المجتمع، ويسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات جودة الحياة والرعاية الصحية بالمملكة.