أكدت لجنة القطاع اللوجستي بغرفة الرياض أن تسريع التكامل بين مكونات المنظومة اللوجستية يمثل أولوية وطنية تدعم تنافسية الاقتصاد السعودي، وتسهم في رفع كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد، وتعزيز انسيابية حركة البضائع والتجارة، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 الرامية إلى ترسيخ مكانة المملكة مركزاً لوجستياً عالمياً.

وأكدت اللجنة أهمية تعزيز التكامل والتنسيق بين الجهات التنظيمية والتشغيلية، ودعم الحلول اللوجستية الذكية والمستدامة التي تسهم في تحسين كفاءة القطاع ورفع مرونته التشغيلية، إضافة الى معالجة بعض التحديات التشغيلية واللوجستية، وفي مقدمتها ضعف الربط متعدد الوسائط، ومحدودية الطاقة الاستيعابية للمحطات، وتحديات الجدولة بين الموانئ والقطارات، كما نبهت اللجنة إلى أن الاعتماد المستمر على الشاحنات في مرحلة «الميل الأخير» يمثل الحلقة الأعلى تكلفة والأكثر تأثيراً في كفاءة الإمداد.

وأشاد رئيس اللجنة محمد بن ذياب العكيلي بما يحظى به قطاع النقل والخدمات اللوجستية من دعم واهتمام كبيرين من القيادة باعتباره أحد القطاعات الاستراتيجية المحورية في مسيرة التنويع الاقتصادي، مشيراً إلى أن ما تشهده المملكة من مشروعات نوعية واستثمارات ضخمة وتطوير متسارع للبنية التحتية اللوجستية يعكس الرؤية الطموحة لتعزيز مكانة المملكة محوراً لوجستياً عالمياً يربط بين القارات والأسواق الدولية.

وأشار أن التكامل الفعّال بين الموانئ، والسكك الحديدية، والمراكز والخدمات اللوجستية، ووسائل النقل متعددة الوسائط، يعد أحد الممكنات الرئيسة لتعظيم الاستفادة من الاستثمارات الكبرى التي تشهدها المملكة في قطاع النقل والخدمات اللوجستية، ورفع كفاءة التشغيل، وتقليل التكاليف، وتحسين سرعة تدفق البضائع بين المنافذ والأسواق والمناطق الصناعية.

وأكدت اللجنة أن تطوير منظومة الخدمات اللوجستية لا يمثل بعداً تشغيلياً فحسب، بل يشكل ركيزة اقتصادية وتنموية ترتبط بجذب الاستثمارات، وزيادة تنافسية الصادرات الوطنية، وتحفيز النمو الاقتصادي، وتعزيز موثوقية سلاسل الإمداد، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على القطاع الخاص والاقتصاد الوطني عموماً.