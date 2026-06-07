The Logistics Sector Committee of the Riyadh Chamber confirmed that accelerating integration among the components of the logistics system is a national priority that supports the competitiveness of the Saudi economy, contributes to enhancing the efficiency of supply chains, and facilitates the smooth movement of goods and trade, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 aimed at establishing the Kingdom as a global logistics hub.

The committee emphasized the importance of enhancing integration and coordination among regulatory and operational entities, and supporting smart and sustainable logistics solutions that contribute to improving the efficiency of the sector and increasing its operational flexibility, in addition to addressing some operational and logistical challenges, foremost among them being the weak intermodal connectivity, limited capacity of stations, and scheduling challenges between ports and trains. The committee also warned that the continued reliance on trucks in the "last mile" represents the most costly and impactful link on supply chain efficiency.

Committee Chairman Mohammed bin Dhiyab Al-Akeeli praised the significant support and attention the transport and logistics sector receives from the leadership, considering it one of the strategic sectors pivotal to the economic diversification journey. He pointed out that the quality projects, massive investments, and rapid development of logistics infrastructure in the Kingdom reflect the ambitious vision to enhance the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub connecting continents and international markets.

He indicated that effective integration among ports, railways, logistics centers and services, and intermodal transport means is one of the main enablers to maximize the benefits from the major investments the Kingdom is witnessing in the transport and logistics sector, improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the speed of goods flow between outlets, markets, and industrial areas.

The committee affirmed that developing the logistics services system is not only an operational dimension but also constitutes an economic and developmental pillar linked to attracting investments, increasing the competitiveness of national exports, stimulating economic growth, and enhancing the reliability of supply chains, which positively reflects on the private sector and the national economy in general.