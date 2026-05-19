A report by the "Financial Times" stated that the global energy crisis is heading towards a more dangerous phase, with around 80 countries announcing emergency measures to address the repercussions of the war in the Middle East and the decline in global oil supplies.

Recession Wave



The "Financial Times" report warned of the possibility of oil prices rising to record levels that could reach $180 per barrel if the disruption of exports through the Strait of Hormuz continues, threatening to push major economies into a new wave of recession.



According to the International Energy Agency, the world is currently consuming oil in quantities that exceed daily production by millions of barrels, while inventories are declining at an unprecedented rate.



The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has led to a near-total closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which nearly one-fifth of global oil supplies passed before the war, raising concerns about supply disruptions.

Record Quantity



In the United States, data from the Department of Energy showed a record withdrawal of 9.9 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve last week, reducing inventories to about 374 million barrels, the lowest level since July 2024.



The United States is withdrawing oil from the Strategic Reserve as part of an agreement with 32 countries in the "International Energy Agency" to release 400 million barrels of oil from reserves to alleviate supply pressures due to the war with Iran.



International Energy Agency Chief Fatih Birol stated: "Commercial oil inventories are declining rapidly, and only supplies sufficient for a few weeks remain due to the conflict and shipping disruptions."