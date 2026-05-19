أفاد تقرير لصحيفة «فايننشال تايمز» أن أزمة الطاقة العالمية تتجه نحو مرحلة أكثر خطورة، مع إعلان نحو 80 دولة إجراءات طارئة لمواجهة تداعيات الحرب في الشرق الأوسط وتراجع إمدادات النفط عالمياً.

موجة ركود


وحذّر تقرير «فايننشال تايمز» من احتمال ارتفاع أسعار النفط إلى مستويات قياسية قد تصل إلى 180 دولاراً للبرميل، إذا استمر تعطل حركة التصدير عبر مضيق هرمز، ما يهدد بدخول اقتصادات كبرى في موجة ركود جديدة.


وبحسب الوكالة الدولية للطاقة، فإن العالم يستهلك حالياً كميات من النفط تفوق الإنتاج اليومي بملايين البراميل، بينما تتراجع المخزونات بوتيرة غير مسبوقة.


وأدى الصراع الأمريكي الإسرائيلي مع إيران إلى إغلاق شبه كامل لمضيق هرمز، وهو ممر مائي حيوي كان يعبر من خلاله نحو خمس إمدادات النفط العالمية قبل الحرب، مما أثار مخاوف بشأن انقطاع الإمدادات.

كمية قياسية


وفي الولايات المتحدة، أظهرت بيانات من وزارة الطاقة سحب كمية قياسية بلغت 9.9 مليون برميل من الاحتياطي الإستراتيجي للبترول الأسبوع الماضي، مما خفض المخزونات إلى نحو 374 مليون برميل، وهو أدنى مستوى منذ يوليو 2024.


وتقوم الولايات المتحدة بسحب نفط من الاحتياطي الإستراتيجي في إطار اتفاق مع 32 دولة في «الوكالة الدولية للطاقة» لإطلاق 400 مليون برميل من النفط من الاحتياطيات لتخفيف ضغوط الإمدادات بسبب الحرب مع إيران.


وقال رئيس وكالة الطاقة الدولية فاتح بيرول: «إن مخزونات النفط التجارية تنخفض بسرعة، ولم يتبق سوى إمدادات تكفي لبضعة أسابيع بسبب الصراع وتعطيل الشحن».