أفاد تقرير لصحيفة «فايننشال تايمز» أن أزمة الطاقة العالمية تتجه نحو مرحلة أكثر خطورة، مع إعلان نحو 80 دولة إجراءات طارئة لمواجهة تداعيات الحرب في الشرق الأوسط وتراجع إمدادات النفط عالمياً.
موجة ركود
وحذّر تقرير «فايننشال تايمز» من احتمال ارتفاع أسعار النفط إلى مستويات قياسية قد تصل إلى 180 دولاراً للبرميل، إذا استمر تعطل حركة التصدير عبر مضيق هرمز، ما يهدد بدخول اقتصادات كبرى في موجة ركود جديدة.
وبحسب الوكالة الدولية للطاقة، فإن العالم يستهلك حالياً كميات من النفط تفوق الإنتاج اليومي بملايين البراميل، بينما تتراجع المخزونات بوتيرة غير مسبوقة.
وأدى الصراع الأمريكي الإسرائيلي مع إيران إلى إغلاق شبه كامل لمضيق هرمز، وهو ممر مائي حيوي كان يعبر من خلاله نحو خمس إمدادات النفط العالمية قبل الحرب، مما أثار مخاوف بشأن انقطاع الإمدادات.
كمية قياسية
وفي الولايات المتحدة، أظهرت بيانات من وزارة الطاقة سحب كمية قياسية بلغت 9.9 مليون برميل من الاحتياطي الإستراتيجي للبترول الأسبوع الماضي، مما خفض المخزونات إلى نحو 374 مليون برميل، وهو أدنى مستوى منذ يوليو 2024.
وتقوم الولايات المتحدة بسحب نفط من الاحتياطي الإستراتيجي في إطار اتفاق مع 32 دولة في «الوكالة الدولية للطاقة» لإطلاق 400 مليون برميل من النفط من الاحتياطيات لتخفيف ضغوط الإمدادات بسبب الحرب مع إيران.
وقال رئيس وكالة الطاقة الدولية فاتح بيرول: «إن مخزونات النفط التجارية تنخفض بسرعة، ولم يتبق سوى إمدادات تكفي لبضعة أسابيع بسبب الصراع وتعطيل الشحن».
A report by the "Financial Times" stated that the global energy crisis is heading towards a more dangerous phase, with around 80 countries announcing emergency measures to address the repercussions of the war in the Middle East and the decline in global oil supplies.
Recession Wave
The "Financial Times" report warned of the possibility of oil prices rising to record levels that could reach $180 per barrel if the disruption of exports through the Strait of Hormuz continues, threatening to push major economies into a new wave of recession.
According to the International Energy Agency, the world is currently consuming oil in quantities that exceed daily production by millions of barrels, while inventories are declining at an unprecedented rate.
The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has led to a near-total closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which nearly one-fifth of global oil supplies passed before the war, raising concerns about supply disruptions.
Record Quantity
In the United States, data from the Department of Energy showed a record withdrawal of 9.9 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve last week, reducing inventories to about 374 million barrels, the lowest level since July 2024.
The United States is withdrawing oil from the Strategic Reserve as part of an agreement with 32 countries in the "International Energy Agency" to release 400 million barrels of oil from reserves to alleviate supply pressures due to the war with Iran.
International Energy Agency Chief Fatih Birol stated: "Commercial oil inventories are declining rapidly, and only supplies sufficient for a few weeks remain due to the conflict and shipping disruptions."