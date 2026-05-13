كشفت وكالة الطاقة الدولية في تقريرها الشهري عن سوق النفط اليوم، أن إمدادات النفط العالمية لن تلبي إجمالي الطلب هذا العام بعد تضرر إنتاج النفط في الشرق الأوسط بسبب الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران.
وذكرت الوكالة أنه مع استمرار تعطل حركة الناقلات عبر مضيق هرمز، تجاوزت خسائر الإمدادات التراكمية من منتجي الخليج بالفعل مليار برميل مع توقف تدفق أكثر من 14 مليون برميل نفط يومياً، مما يمثل صدمة إمدادات غير مسبوقة.
نقص حاد
وتشير توقعات الوكالة إلى أن الإمدادات ستكون أقل من إجمالي الطلب في 2026 بمقدار 1.78 مليون برميل يومياً مقارنة بفائض 410 آلاف برميل يوميا في تقرير الشهر الماضي وفائض يقترب من أربعة ملايين برميل يومياً في تقرير ديسمبر الماضي.
وقالت الوكالة، ومقرها باريس: «أحدث تقديراتنا للعرض والطلب تشير إلى أن السوق ستظل تعاني نقصاً حاداً في المعروض حتى نهاية الربع الثالث من 2026، حتى بافتراض انتهاء النزاع بحلول أوائل شهر يونيو القادم، لافتة إلى أن العجز في الربع الثاني سيصل إلى ستة ملايين برميل يومياً».
تقلبات الأسعار
وينطوي التصور الأساسي للوكالة على استئناف تدريجي لحركة الملاحة عبر المضيق بداية من الربع الثالث، ما قد يتيح للسوق العودة إلى تحقيق «فائض طفيف» بحلول الربع الرابع، وهو ما يسمح للمخزونات المستنفدة بالبدء في التعافي.
وأشارت إلى أن الفاقد في الإمدادات أدى إلى سحب 246 مليون برميل من مخزونات النفط العالمية في مارس وأبريل، وهو ما قد يزيد من تقلبات الأسعار قبيل ذروة الطلب في فصل الصيف.
وأفادت الوكالة بأن إجمالي الإمدادات العالمية من النفط سينخفض بنحو 3.9 مليون برميل يومياً خلال 2026 بسبب الحرب مقارنة مع توقعاتها السابقة البالغة 1.5 مليون برميل يومياً.
The International Energy Agency revealed in its monthly report on the oil market today that global oil supplies will not meet total demand this year after oil production in the Middle East was affected by the American-Israeli war on Iran.
The agency noted that with the continued disruption of tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz, cumulative supply losses from Gulf producers have already surpassed one billion barrels, with the flow of more than 14 million barrels of oil per day halted, representing an unprecedented supply shock.
Severe Shortage
The agency's forecasts indicate that supplies will be 1.78 million barrels per day below total demand in 2026, compared to a surplus of 410,000 barrels per day in last month's report and a surplus approaching four million barrels per day in last December's report.
The Paris-based agency stated, "Our latest estimates for supply and demand indicate that the market will continue to suffer from a severe supply shortage until the end of the third quarter of 2026, even assuming the conflict ends by early June, noting that the deficit in the second quarter will reach six million barrels per day."
Price Volatility
The agency's baseline outlook involves a gradual resumption of navigation through the strait starting in the third quarter, which could allow the market to return to achieving a "slight surplus" by the fourth quarter, enabling depleted inventories to start recovering.
It pointed out that the supply loss led to a withdrawal of 246 million barrels from global oil inventories in March and April, which could increase price volatility ahead of the summer demand peak.
The agency reported that total global oil supplies will decrease by about 3.9 million barrels per day during 2026 due to the war, compared to its previous forecast of 1.5 million barrels per day.