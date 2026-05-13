كشفت وكالة الطاقة الدولية في تقريرها الشهري عن سوق النفط اليوم، أن إمدادات النفط العالمية لن تلبي إجمالي الطلب هذا العام بعد تضرر إنتاج النفط في الشرق الأوسط بسبب الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران.


وذكرت الوكالة أنه مع استمرار تعطل حركة الناقلات عبر مضيق هرمز، تجاوزت خسائر الإمدادات التراكمية من منتجي الخليج بالفعل مليار برميل مع توقف تدفق أكثر من 14 مليون برميل نفط يومياً، مما يمثل صدمة إمدادات غير مسبوقة.


نقص حاد


وتشير توقعات الوكالة إلى أن الإمدادات ستكون أقل من إجمالي الطلب في 2026 بمقدار 1.78 مليون برميل يومياً مقارنة بفائض 410 آلاف برميل يوميا في تقرير الشهر الماضي وفائض يقترب من أربعة ملايين برميل يومياً في تقرير ديسمبر الماضي.


وقالت الوكالة، ومقرها باريس: «أحدث تقديراتنا للعرض والطلب تشير إلى أن السوق ستظل تعاني نقصاً حاداً في المعروض حتى نهاية الربع الثالث من 2026، حتى بافتراض انتهاء النزاع بحلول أوائل شهر يونيو القادم، لافتة إلى أن العجز في الربع الثاني سيصل إلى ستة ملايين برميل يومياً».


تقلبات الأسعار


وينطوي التصور الأساسي للوكالة على استئناف تدريجي لحركة الملاحة عبر المضيق بداية من الربع الثالث، ما قد يتيح للسوق العودة إلى تحقيق «فائض طفيف» بحلول الربع الرابع، وهو ما يسمح للمخزونات المستنفدة بالبدء في التعافي.


وأشارت إلى أن الفاقد في الإمدادات أدى إلى سحب 246 مليون برميل من مخزونات النفط العالمية في مارس وأبريل، وهو ما قد يزيد من تقلبات الأسعار قبيل ذروة الطلب في فصل الصيف.


وأفادت الوكالة بأن إجمالي الإمدادات العالمية من النفط سينخفض بنحو 3.9 مليون برميل يومياً خلال 2026 بسبب الحرب مقارنة مع توقعاتها السابقة البالغة 1.5 مليون برميل يومياً.