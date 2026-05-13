The International Energy Agency revealed in its monthly report on the oil market today that global oil supplies will not meet total demand this year after oil production in the Middle East was affected by the American-Israeli war on Iran.



The agency noted that with the continued disruption of tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz, cumulative supply losses from Gulf producers have already surpassed one billion barrels, with the flow of more than 14 million barrels of oil per day halted, representing an unprecedented supply shock.



Severe Shortage



The agency's forecasts indicate that supplies will be 1.78 million barrels per day below total demand in 2026, compared to a surplus of 410,000 barrels per day in last month's report and a surplus approaching four million barrels per day in last December's report.



The Paris-based agency stated, "Our latest estimates for supply and demand indicate that the market will continue to suffer from a severe supply shortage until the end of the third quarter of 2026, even assuming the conflict ends by early June, noting that the deficit in the second quarter will reach six million barrels per day."



Price Volatility



The agency's baseline outlook involves a gradual resumption of navigation through the strait starting in the third quarter, which could allow the market to return to achieving a "slight surplus" by the fourth quarter, enabling depleted inventories to start recovering.



It pointed out that the supply loss led to a withdrawal of 246 million barrels from global oil inventories in March and April, which could increase price volatility ahead of the summer demand peak.



The agency reported that total global oil supplies will decrease by about 3.9 million barrels per day during 2026 due to the war, compared to its previous forecast of 1.5 million barrels per day.