أعلن الاتحاد الدولي للنقل الجوي «آياتا» أن إجمالي الطلب على السفر ارتفع بـ 2.1% في مارس الماضي في حين تراجعت السعة الإجمالية للمقاعد بـ 1.7% في الفترة نفسها.


وأشارت «آياتا» إلى أن الاضطرابات الجيوسياسية في الشرق الأوسط تؤثر على أسواق الشحن الجوي وتسببت في تراجع الطلب بنحو 5% في مارس.


أما في المنطقة العربية فقد كشفت «آياتا» أن شركات الطيران في الشرق الأوسط سجلت انخفاضاً بنسبة 61% على أساس سنوي في الطلب على السفر. وانخفضت السعة الإجمالية للمقاعد بنسبة 57% على أساس سنوي.


أزمات القطاع


وفي سياق الحديث عن أزمات القطاع، قال المدير العام للاتحاد الدولي للنقل الجوي «إياتا» ويلي والش أخيراً: إن أزمة وقود الطائرات الحالية ليست بحجم أزمة «كوفيد». وأكد أن الطلب على السفر لا يزال قوياً.


وأوضح والش أن نقص وقود الطائرات سيؤثر على آسيا أولاً، ثم أوروبا، تليها أفريقيا وأمريكا اللاتينية، وحذّر من أن تقنين الوقود في آسيا وأوروبا قد يؤدي إلى إلغاء بعض الرحلات الجوية.


وأبدى والش قلقه من احتمال حدوث نقص في الوقود خلال فترة ذروة الصيف في نصف الكرة الشمالي، مشيراً إلى أنه لا سبيل أمام شركات الطيران لامتصاص الزيادة الهائلة في التكاليف؛ ما سيتعين تحميلها للمستهلكين.