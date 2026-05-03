The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that total demand for travel rose by 2.1% in March, while the overall seat capacity declined by 1.7% during the same period.



IATA indicated that geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East are affecting air cargo markets and have caused a decline in demand of about 5% in March.



In the Arab region, IATA revealed that airlines in the Middle East recorded a 61% year-on-year decrease in travel demand. The overall seat capacity fell by 57% year-on-year.



Sector Crises



In the context of discussing sector crises, IATA's Director General Willie Walsh recently stated that the current aircraft fuel crisis is not on the same scale as the COVID crisis. He confirmed that travel demand remains strong.



Walsh explained that the shortage of aircraft fuel will first impact Asia, followed by Europe, then Africa and Latin America, warning that fuel rationing in Asia and Europe could lead to the cancellation of some flights.



Walsh expressed concern about the potential for a fuel shortage during the peak summer period in the Northern Hemisphere, noting that airlines have no way to absorb the massive increase in costs, which will have to be passed on to consumers.