Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted by news agencies as saying that the "OPEC+" alliance continues to operate.



Novak reiterated that Russia will remain in the "OPEC+" alliance, which was formed in 2016.



Novak told the Russian news agency "Interfax": "Large quantities of oil are not reaching the market today, at a time when demand far exceeds supply, and this has led to an imbalance due to serious logistical disruptions, including the situation in the Middle East."



Maintaining the Alliance's Framework



The Kremlin announced yesterday Russia's commitment to the "OPEC+" alliance, denying any intention to withdraw.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Russia is not currently considering withdrawing from 'OPEC+', emphasizing Moscow's desire to maintain the alliance's framework."



Peskov stressed, in statements to reporters, that the existing agreements within "OPEC+" have proven effective in calming global oil markets, adding that the continuation of this framework remains a key factor in achieving balance and stability in the markets.