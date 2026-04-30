نقلت وكالات أنباء عن نائب رئيس الوزراء الروسي ألكسندر نوفاك قوله إن تحالف «أوبك+» مستمر في العمل.
وجدد نوفاك تأكيده بأن روسيا ستبقى في تحالف «أوبك+»، الذي تشكل في عام 2016.
وقال نوفاك لوكالة «إنترفاكس» الروسية:«لا تصل كميات كبيرة من النفط إلى السوق اليوم، في وقت يفوق فيه الطلب العرض بكثير، وأدى ذلك إلى خلل في التوازن بسبب الاضطرابات اللوجستية الخطيرة، بما في ذلك الوضع في الشرق الأوسط».
الحفاظ على صيغة التحالف
وكان الكرملين أعلن أمس، تمسّك روسيا بتحالف «أوبك+»، نافياً أي توجه للانسحاب.
وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف: «إن روسيا لا تدرس في الوقت الراهن الانسحاب من «أوبك+»، مؤكداً حرص موسكو على الحفاظ على صيغة التحالف».
وشدد بيسكوف، في تصريحات للصحفيين، على أن الاتفاقيات القائمة ضمن «أوبك+» أثبتت فعاليتها في تهدئة أسواق النفط العالمية، مضيفاً أن استمرار هذا الإطار يظل عاملاً أساسياً لتحقيق التوازن والاستقرار في الأسواق.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted by news agencies as saying that the "OPEC+" alliance continues to operate.
Novak reiterated that Russia will remain in the "OPEC+" alliance, which was formed in 2016.
Novak told the Russian news agency "Interfax": "Large quantities of oil are not reaching the market today, at a time when demand far exceeds supply, and this has led to an imbalance due to serious logistical disruptions, including the situation in the Middle East."
Maintaining the Alliance's Framework
The Kremlin announced yesterday Russia's commitment to the "OPEC+" alliance, denying any intention to withdraw.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Russia is not currently considering withdrawing from 'OPEC+', emphasizing Moscow's desire to maintain the alliance's framework."
Peskov stressed, in statements to reporters, that the existing agreements within "OPEC+" have proven effective in calming global oil markets, adding that the continuation of this framework remains a key factor in achieving balance and stability in the markets.