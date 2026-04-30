نقلت وكالات أنباء عن نائب رئيس الوزراء الروسي ألكسندر نوفاك قوله إن تحالف «أوبك+» مستمر في العمل.


وجدد نوفاك تأكيده بأن روسيا ستبقى في تحالف «أوبك+»، الذي تشكل في عام 2016.


وقال نوفاك لوكالة «إنترفاكس» الروسية:«لا تصل كميات كبيرة من النفط إلى السوق اليوم، في وقت يفوق فيه الطلب العرض بكثير، وأدى ذلك إلى خلل في التوازن بسبب الاضطرابات اللوجستية الخطيرة، بما في ذلك الوضع في الشرق الأوسط».


الحفاظ على صيغة التحالف


وكان الكرملين أعلن أمس، تمسّك روسيا بتحالف «أوبك+»، نافياً أي توجه للانسحاب.


وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف: «إن روسيا لا تدرس في الوقت الراهن الانسحاب من «أوبك+»، مؤكداً حرص موسكو على الحفاظ على صيغة التحالف».


وشدد بيسكوف، في تصريحات للصحفيين، على أن الاتفاقيات القائمة ضمن «أوبك+» أثبتت فعاليتها في تهدئة أسواق النفط العالمية، مضيفاً أن استمرار هذا الإطار يظل عاملاً أساسياً لتحقيق التوازن والاستقرار في الأسواق.