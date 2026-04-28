Gasoline prices in the United States have risen to their highest level since August 2022, as oil prices continue to climb due to the stalemate in peace talks between the United States and Iran.



According to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of a gallon (3.78 liters) has reached about $4.18, an increase of 6 cents from yesterday; this is the largest daily increase in 5 weeks.



Facing Pressures



Andy Lipow, president of an international oil company, told CNN: "The American market is facing pressures due to declining inventories, as gasoline reserves have dropped to below 230 million barrels, compared to usual levels of around 250 million."



Lipow predicted that gasoline prices would continue to rise, reaching $4.30 per gallon within a week to 10 days, as U.S. exports increase to compensate for supply shortages from the Middle East.