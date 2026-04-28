ارتفعت أسعار البنزين في الولايات المتحدة لأعلى مستوى منذ أغسطس 2022، مع استمرار صعود أسعار النفط إثر جمود محادثات السلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
وبحسب بيانات جمعية السيارات الأمريكية «إيه إيه إيه» فقد بلغ متوسط سعر الجالون (3.78 لتر) نحو 4.18 دولار، بزيادة 6 سنتات عن يوم أمس؛ وهو أكبر ارتفاع يومي في 5 أسابيع.
مواجهة ضغوط
وقال رئيس إحدى الشركات النفطية العالمية أندي ليبو لشبكة «سي إن إن»: «إن السوق الأمريكية تواجه ضغوطاً نتيجة تراجع المخزونات، إذ انخفضت احتياطيات البنزين إلى أقل من 230 مليون برميل، مقارنة بمستويات معتادة تبلغ نحو 250 مليوناً».
وتوقّع ليبو استمرار ارتفاع أسعار البنزين لتصل إلى 4.30 دولار للجالون خلال أسبوع إلى 10 أيام، مع تزايد صادرات الولايات المتحدة لتعويض نقص الإمدادات من الشرق الأوسط.
Gasoline prices in the United States have risen to their highest level since August 2022, as oil prices continue to climb due to the stalemate in peace talks between the United States and Iran.
According to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of a gallon (3.78 liters) has reached about $4.18, an increase of 6 cents from yesterday; this is the largest daily increase in 5 weeks.
Facing Pressures
Andy Lipow, president of an international oil company, told CNN: "The American market is facing pressures due to declining inventories, as gasoline reserves have dropped to below 230 million barrels, compared to usual levels of around 250 million."
Lipow predicted that gasoline prices would continue to rise, reaching $4.30 per gallon within a week to 10 days, as U.S. exports increase to compensate for supply shortages from the Middle East.