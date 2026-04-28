ارتفعت أسعار البنزين في الولايات المتحدة لأعلى مستوى منذ أغسطس 2022، مع استمرار صعود أسعار النفط إثر جمود محادثات السلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


وبحسب بيانات جمعية السيارات الأمريكية «إيه إيه إيه» فقد بلغ متوسط سعر الجالون (3.78 لتر) نحو 4.18 دولار، بزيادة 6 سنتات عن يوم أمس؛ وهو أكبر ارتفاع يومي في 5 أسابيع.


مواجهة ضغوط


وقال رئيس إحدى الشركات النفطية العالمية أندي ليبو لشبكة «سي إن إن»: «إن السوق الأمريكية تواجه ضغوطاً نتيجة تراجع المخزونات، إذ انخفضت احتياطيات البنزين إلى أقل من 230 مليون برميل، مقارنة بمستويات معتادة تبلغ نحو 250 مليوناً».


وتوقّع ليبو استمرار ارتفاع أسعار البنزين لتصل إلى 4.30 دولار للجالون خلال أسبوع إلى 10 أيام، مع تزايد صادرات الولايات المتحدة لتعويض نقص الإمدادات من الشرق الأوسط.