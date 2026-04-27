Moody's Investors Service has today revised its outlook for China from "negative" to "stable."



Moody's attributed the revision to its view that the country's economic and financial strength will remain resilient despite ongoing domestic pressures and geopolitical trade challenges.



China is expected to grow between 4.5% and 5% in 2026, the lowest rate in over three decades, amid prevailing uncertainty on both domestic and international fronts.



Imbalances and Pressures



The world's second-largest economy, which alone accounts for one-third of global growth, faces several structural imbalances and U.S. trade pressures, despite the robust state of its exports.



The adjusted growth rate of 4.5% to 5% aligns with national and international developments and priorities, marking the lowest since 1991. China officially recorded a growth rate of 5% in 2025.



The country still finds it challenging to regain the momentum that prevailed before the COVID-19 pandemic, which cast a heavy shadow over the Chinese economy between 2020 and 2022.



Crises and Debt



The Chinese economy continues to grapple with a severe real estate crisis and faces significant debt at the local government level, stagnant domestic consumption, and excess production capacity, along with pressures to absorb inflation and widespread youth unemployment.



In 2025, China confronted the United States in a battle whose repercussions were felt globally, amid rising tariffs and various restrictions.