عدلت وكالة موديز للتصنيفات الائتمانية، اليوم، نظرتها المستقبلية للصين من «سلبية» إلى «مستقرة».


وأرجعت «موديز» التعديل إلى أنها ترى أن القوة الاقتصادية والمالية للبلاد ستظل صامدة رغم الضغوط الداخلية والتحديات التجارية والجيوسياسية المستمرة.


وتتوقّع الصين نموّاً يراوح بين 4.5 و5% في 2026، هو الأدنى منذ أكثر من 3 عقود، في ظلّ انعدام اليقين السائد على المستويين الداخلي والخارجي.


اختلالات وضغوط


ويواجه ثاني أكبر اقتصاد في العالم الذي يشكّل وحده ثلث النموّ العالمي عدّة اختلالات هيكلية وضغوطات تجارية أمريكية، رغم الوضع المتين لصادراته.


وتعدّ نسبة 4.5 إلى 5% المكيّفة مع التطوّرات والأولويات الوطنية والدولية الأدنى منذ 1991. وسجّلت الصين رسمياً نمواً بنسبة 5% في 2025.


وما زال يصعب على البلد استعادة الدينامية التي كانت سائدة قبل جائحة كوفيد-19 التي أرخت بظلال ثقيلة على الاقتصاد الصيني بين 2020 و2022.


أزمة ومديونية


ولا يزال الاقتصاد الصيني يرزح تحت وطأة أزمة عقارية حادة ويواجه مديونية كبيرة على مستوى الحكومات المحلية واستهلاكاً داخلياً راكداً وفرطاً في قدرات الإنتاج، فضلاً عن ضغوطات لامتصاص التضخّم وبطالة واسعة الانتشار بين الشباب.


وفي العام 2025، تواجهت الصين مع الولايات المتحدة في معركة انعكست تردّداتها على الصعيد العالمي، في ظلّ تزايد الرسوم الجمركية والقيود على أنواعها.