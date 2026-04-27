عدلت وكالة موديز للتصنيفات الائتمانية، اليوم، نظرتها المستقبلية للصين من «سلبية» إلى «مستقرة».
وأرجعت «موديز» التعديل إلى أنها ترى أن القوة الاقتصادية والمالية للبلاد ستظل صامدة رغم الضغوط الداخلية والتحديات التجارية والجيوسياسية المستمرة.
وتتوقّع الصين نموّاً يراوح بين 4.5 و5% في 2026، هو الأدنى منذ أكثر من 3 عقود، في ظلّ انعدام اليقين السائد على المستويين الداخلي والخارجي.
اختلالات وضغوط
ويواجه ثاني أكبر اقتصاد في العالم الذي يشكّل وحده ثلث النموّ العالمي عدّة اختلالات هيكلية وضغوطات تجارية أمريكية، رغم الوضع المتين لصادراته.
وتعدّ نسبة 4.5 إلى 5% المكيّفة مع التطوّرات والأولويات الوطنية والدولية الأدنى منذ 1991. وسجّلت الصين رسمياً نمواً بنسبة 5% في 2025.
وما زال يصعب على البلد استعادة الدينامية التي كانت سائدة قبل جائحة كوفيد-19 التي أرخت بظلال ثقيلة على الاقتصاد الصيني بين 2020 و2022.
أزمة ومديونية
ولا يزال الاقتصاد الصيني يرزح تحت وطأة أزمة عقارية حادة ويواجه مديونية كبيرة على مستوى الحكومات المحلية واستهلاكاً داخلياً راكداً وفرطاً في قدرات الإنتاج، فضلاً عن ضغوطات لامتصاص التضخّم وبطالة واسعة الانتشار بين الشباب.
وفي العام 2025، تواجهت الصين مع الولايات المتحدة في معركة انعكست تردّداتها على الصعيد العالمي، في ظلّ تزايد الرسوم الجمركية والقيود على أنواعها.
Moody's Investors Service has today revised its outlook for China from "negative" to "stable."
Moody's attributed the revision to its view that the country's economic and financial strength will remain resilient despite ongoing domestic pressures and geopolitical trade challenges.
China is expected to grow between 4.5% and 5% in 2026, the lowest rate in over three decades, amid prevailing uncertainty on both domestic and international fronts.
Imbalances and Pressures
The world's second-largest economy, which alone accounts for one-third of global growth, faces several structural imbalances and U.S. trade pressures, despite the robust state of its exports.
The adjusted growth rate of 4.5% to 5% aligns with national and international developments and priorities, marking the lowest since 1991. China officially recorded a growth rate of 5% in 2025.
The country still finds it challenging to regain the momentum that prevailed before the COVID-19 pandemic, which cast a heavy shadow over the Chinese economy between 2020 and 2022.
Crises and Debt
The Chinese economy continues to grapple with a severe real estate crisis and faces significant debt at the local government level, stagnant domestic consumption, and excess production capacity, along with pressures to absorb inflation and widespread youth unemployment.
In 2025, China confronted the United States in a battle whose repercussions were felt globally, amid rising tariffs and various restrictions.