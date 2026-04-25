يشهد قطاع المعارض والمؤتمرات في السعودية تحولاً لافتاً ضمن مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، إذ أصبح أحد أسرع القطاعات نمواً على مستوى دول مجموعة العشرين، مدفوعاً بتوسع الاستثمارات وتطوير البنية التحتية وارتفاع جاذبية المملكة كوجهة للأعمال والفعاليات الدولية.


وسجّل سوق المعارض والمؤتمرات في السعودية نمواً بنحو 10%، ليُصنَّف ضمن الأسرع نمواً بين اقتصادات مجموعة العشرين.


وقد أسهم هذا النمو في إضافة نحو 10 مليارات ريال إلى الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، في مؤشر يعكس تعاظم دور القطاع في دعم التنويع الاقتصادي.


923 وجهة معتمدة


وارتفع عدد الوجهات المعتمدة للمعارض والمؤتمرات والفعاليات في المملكة إلى 923 وجهة.


ويعكس ذلك توسع البنية التحتية المتخصصة واستعداد المدن السعودية لاستقبال فعاليات دولية كبرى، في ظل بيئة تنظيمية وتشغيلية أكثر نضجاً.


وشهد القطاع نمواً استثنائياً في عدد الشركات العاملة، إذ ارتفع العدد إلى أكثر من 17 ألف شركة، مقارنة بنحو 400 شركة فقط في 2018.


وتؤكد هذه الأرقام التحول السريع في جاذبية القطاع كمجال استثماري متنامٍ.