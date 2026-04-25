يشهد قطاع المعارض والمؤتمرات في السعودية تحولاً لافتاً ضمن مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، إذ أصبح أحد أسرع القطاعات نمواً على مستوى دول مجموعة العشرين، مدفوعاً بتوسع الاستثمارات وتطوير البنية التحتية وارتفاع جاذبية المملكة كوجهة للأعمال والفعاليات الدولية.
وسجّل سوق المعارض والمؤتمرات في السعودية نمواً بنحو 10%، ليُصنَّف ضمن الأسرع نمواً بين اقتصادات مجموعة العشرين.
وقد أسهم هذا النمو في إضافة نحو 10 مليارات ريال إلى الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، في مؤشر يعكس تعاظم دور القطاع في دعم التنويع الاقتصادي.
923 وجهة معتمدة
وارتفع عدد الوجهات المعتمدة للمعارض والمؤتمرات والفعاليات في المملكة إلى 923 وجهة.
ويعكس ذلك توسع البنية التحتية المتخصصة واستعداد المدن السعودية لاستقبال فعاليات دولية كبرى، في ظل بيئة تنظيمية وتشغيلية أكثر نضجاً.
وشهد القطاع نمواً استثنائياً في عدد الشركات العاملة، إذ ارتفع العدد إلى أكثر من 17 ألف شركة، مقارنة بنحو 400 شركة فقط في 2018.
وتؤكد هذه الأرقام التحول السريع في جاذبية القطاع كمجال استثماري متنامٍ.
The exhibitions and conferences sector in Saudi Arabia is witnessing a remarkable transformation as part of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, becoming one of the fastest-growing sectors among the G20 countries, driven by expanded investments, infrastructure development, and the increasing attractiveness of the Kingdom as a destination for business and international events.
The exhibitions and conferences market in Saudi Arabia recorded a growth of about 10%, ranking it among the fastest-growing economies in the G20.
This growth has contributed approximately 10 billion riyals to the GDP, indicating the sector's increasing role in supporting economic diversification.
923 Approved Destinations
The number of approved destinations for exhibitions, conferences, and events in the Kingdom has risen to 923 destinations.
This reflects the expansion of specialized infrastructure and the readiness of Saudi cities to host major international events, within a more mature regulatory and operational environment.
The sector has witnessed exceptional growth in the number of operating companies, with the number rising to over 17,000 companies, compared to only about 400 companies in 2018.
These figures confirm the rapid transformation in the sector's attractiveness as a growing investment field.