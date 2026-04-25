The exhibitions and conferences sector in Saudi Arabia is witnessing a remarkable transformation as part of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, becoming one of the fastest-growing sectors among the G20 countries, driven by expanded investments, infrastructure development, and the increasing attractiveness of the Kingdom as a destination for business and international events.



The exhibitions and conferences market in Saudi Arabia recorded a growth of about 10%, ranking it among the fastest-growing economies in the G20.



This growth has contributed approximately 10 billion riyals to the GDP, indicating the sector's increasing role in supporting economic diversification.



923 Approved Destinations



The number of approved destinations for exhibitions, conferences, and events in the Kingdom has risen to 923 destinations.



This reflects the expansion of specialized infrastructure and the readiness of Saudi cities to host major international events, within a more mature regulatory and operational environment.



The sector has witnessed exceptional growth in the number of operating companies, with the number rising to over 17,000 companies, compared to only about 400 companies in 2018.



These figures confirm the rapid transformation in the sector's attractiveness as a growing investment field.