The European Central Bank continues to move forward with its efforts to launch the digital euro through new partnerships.



The European Central Bank in Frankfurt recently announced that it has signed agreements with three companies and initiatives aimed at facilitating future payments using the digital euro.



These partnerships include the European Card Payment Cooperation initiative, the Brussels-based non-profit organization "Nexo Standards," and the "Berlin Group" initiative.



So far, there is no open standard available on a public scale in Europe that is supported by all payment terminal devices.



Payment Processing



The European Central Bank clarified that the current situation involves reliance on proprietary standards from international payment card systems and global digital wallets, and these partnerships aim to leverage existing technical standards to process online payments using the digital euro.



ECB Director Pierro Cipollone, who heads the working group on the digital euro, stated that the bank is determined to ensure that the digital euro aligns with existing European standards, which the private sector can also utilize.



He explained that the goal is to provide a free European alternative, facilitate the entry of new European service-providing companies into the market, and give merchants and payment service providers a degree of certainty regarding their investments.



The European Central Bank has been working for several years on developing a digital version of the euro, with the aim of complementing cash rather than replacing it.