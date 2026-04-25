يواصل البنك المركزي الأوروبي المضي قدماً في جهوده لإطلاق اليورو الرقمي عبر إقامة شراكات جديدة.
وأعلن البنك المركزي الأوروبي في فرانكفورت، أخيراً، أنه وقع اتفاقيات مع ثلاث شركات ومبادرات بهدف تسهيل المدفوعات المستقبلية باستخدام اليورو الرقمي.
وتشمل هذه الشراكات كلاً من مبادرة التعاون الأوروبي لمدفوعات البطاقات، وجمعية «نيكسو ستاندردز» غير الربحية ومقرها بروكسل، ومبادرة «مجموعة برلين».
وحتى الآن، لا يوجد معيار مفتوح متاح على نطاق عام في أوروبا يحظى بدعم جميع أجهزة الدفع الطرفية.
معالجة المدفوعات
وأوضح البنك المركزي الأوروبي أن الوضع الحالي يتمثل في اعتماد على معايير مملوكة لأنظمة بطاقات دفع دولية ومحافظ رقمية عالمية، وتهدف هذه الشراكات إلى الاستفادة من المعايير التقنية القائمة لمعالجة المدفوعات عبر الإنترنت باستخدام اليورو الرقمي.
وقال مدير البنك المركزي الأوروبي بييرو تشيبولوني، الذي يرأس فريق العمل المعني باليورو الرقمي، إن البنك عازم على ضمان توافق اليورو الرقمي مع المعايير الأوروبية القائمة، التي يمكن للقطاع الخاص أيضاً استخدامها.
وأوضح أن الهدف يتمثل في إتاحة بديل أوروبي مجاني، وتيسير دخول الشركات الأوروبية الجديدة الموفرة للخدمة إلى السوق، ومنح التجار وشركات توفير خدمات الدفع قدراً من اليقين بشأن استثماراتهم.
ويعمل البنك المركزي الأوروبي منذ عدة سنوات على تطوير نسخة رقمية من العملة الأوروبية الموحدة، والهدف منها أن تكون مكملة للعملة النقدية وليست بديلة عنها.
The European Central Bank continues to move forward with its efforts to launch the digital euro through new partnerships.
The European Central Bank in Frankfurt recently announced that it has signed agreements with three companies and initiatives aimed at facilitating future payments using the digital euro.
These partnerships include the European Card Payment Cooperation initiative, the Brussels-based non-profit organization "Nexo Standards," and the "Berlin Group" initiative.
So far, there is no open standard available on a public scale in Europe that is supported by all payment terminal devices.
Payment Processing
The European Central Bank clarified that the current situation involves reliance on proprietary standards from international payment card systems and global digital wallets, and these partnerships aim to leverage existing technical standards to process online payments using the digital euro.
ECB Director Pierro Cipollone, who heads the working group on the digital euro, stated that the bank is determined to ensure that the digital euro aligns with existing European standards, which the private sector can also utilize.
He explained that the goal is to provide a free European alternative, facilitate the entry of new European service-providing companies into the market, and give merchants and payment service providers a degree of certainty regarding their investments.
The European Central Bank has been working for several years on developing a digital version of the euro, with the aim of complementing cash rather than replacing it.