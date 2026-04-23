أعلنت الأمانة العامة للجان الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية، صدور قرارَي لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية القاضيين باعتماد دعويين جماعيتين مقدمتين من مستثمرَين ضد شركتي «معنا للاستثمار»، و«عشرين ستين الزراعية».


وأوضحت الأمانة في بيان لها اليوم، أن قرار الاعتماد جاء بعد أن وصل عدد الطلبات التي تشترك في الأسس النظامية والوقائع المدعى بها وموضوع الطلبات إلى الحد النظامي لإصدار قرارَيِ اعتمادهما.


وقالت هيئة السوق إنها بادرت بتسهيل إجراءات طلب الانضمام للدعويين الجماعيتين المشار إليهما أعلاه.


التقدم بشكوى


وأشارت الأمانة إلى أن أي شخص لم يسبق له التقدم بطلب الانضمام للدعويين المذكورتين، فإنه يحق له أن يتقدم بشكوى فردية عن طريق موقع هيئة السوق المالية الإلكتروني.


ووفق البيانات كانت الهيئة قد أعلنت في نوفمبر الماضي صدور قرارين من لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية يقضيان بالموافقة على قبول طلب تقييد دعويين جماعيتين مقدمتين من مستثمرَين ضد شركتي «معنا للاستثمار» و«عشرين ستين الزراعية».


مخالفة الإجراءات


وجاء القرار الأول للجنة، بعد أن تقدم أحد المستثمرين ضد شركة «معنا للاستثمار»، نتيجة إعلانها في القنوات التلفزيونية ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي عن طرح أسهم للاكتتاب دون اتباعها الإجراءات النظامية الواردة في قواعد طرح الأوراق المالية والالتزامات المستمرة واكتتابه في تلك الأسهم بناء على ذلك.


وقد طلب المدعي تقييد الدعوى الجماعية لدى اللجنة، وفسخ الاتفاقية المبرمة مع الشركة، وإلزامها برد الأموال التي دفعها نتيجة اكتتابه.


وجاء القرار الثاني للجنة، بعد تقدم أحد المستثمرين ضد شركة «عشرين ستين الزراعية»، نتيجة طرح أسهمها دون اتباعها الإجراءات النظامية الواردة في قواعد طرح الأوراق المالية والالتزامات المستمرة واكتتابه بناء على ذلك.


وقد طلب المدعي تقييد الدعوى الجماعية لدى اللجنة وفسخ العقد المبرم مع الشركة، وإلزامها برد الأموال التي دفعها نتيجة اكتتابه.