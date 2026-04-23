The General Secretariat of the Committees for the Settlement of Securities Disputes has announced the issuance of two decisions by the Committee for the Settlement of Securities Disputes, which approve two collective lawsuits filed by investors against the companies "Ma'na for Investment" and "Ishreen Sixty Agricultural".



The Secretariat clarified in a statement today that the approval decision came after the number of requests that share the regulatory foundations and the alleged facts and the subject of the requests reached the regulatory limit for issuing the two approval decisions.



The Capital Market Authority stated that it has taken the initiative to facilitate the procedures for applying to join the aforementioned collective lawsuits.



Filing a Complaint



The Secretariat pointed out that any person who has not previously submitted a request to join the mentioned lawsuits has the right to file an individual complaint through the Capital Market Authority's electronic website.



According to the data, the Authority had announced last November the issuance of two decisions from the Committee for the Settlement of Securities Disputes approving the acceptance of requests to register two collective lawsuits filed by investors against the companies "Ma'na for Investment" and "Ishreen Sixty Agricultural".



Violation of Procedures



The first decision of the Committee came after one of the investors filed a complaint against the company "Ma'na for Investment" due to its announcement on television channels and social media about offering shares for subscription without following the regulatory procedures outlined in the rules for offering securities and ongoing obligations, and his subscription to those shares based on that.



The plaintiff requested to register the collective lawsuit with the Committee, annul the agreement concluded with the company, and obligate it to refund the money he paid as a result of his subscription.



The second decision of the Committee came after one of the investors filed a complaint against the company "Ishreen Sixty Agricultural" due to its offering of shares without following the regulatory procedures outlined in the rules for offering securities and ongoing obligations, and his subscription based on that.



The plaintiff requested to register the collective lawsuit with the Committee, annul the contract concluded with the company, and obligate it to refund the money he paid as a result of his subscription.