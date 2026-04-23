عززت أسعار النفط مكاسبها اليوم، لتصعد بأكثر من دولار في ظل جمود محادثات السلام بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، في وقت تواصل فيه الدولتان فرض قيود على تدفق التجارة عبر مضيق هرمز.
وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 2.01 دولار أو 1.97% إلى 103.92 دولار للبرميل، بعد تجاوزها 100 دولار للمرة الأولى منذ أكثر من أسبوعين عند التسوية أمس.
وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الأمريكي الوسيط 2.14 دولار أو 1.99% إلى 94.95 دولار للبرميل.
تقييم التوقعات
وختم الخامان القياسيان التعاملات على ارتفاع بأكثر من 3 دولارات أمس، بعد انخفاض مخزونات البنزين ونواتج التقطير في الولايات المتحدة بأكبر من المتوقع، وبسبب عدم إحراز تقدم في محادثات السلام.
وقال محللو «آي.إن.جي» في مذكرة: «تعيد سوق النفط تقييم التوقعات مع عدم وجود مؤشرات تذكر على إحراز تقدم لإيجاد حل». وأضافوا: «إلى جانب ذلك، يشير احتجاز إيران سفينتين كانتا تحاولان عبور مضيق هرمز إلى أن الاضطرابات في الشحنات ستستمر».
وكان يمر من المضيق نحو 20% من الإمدادات العالمية اليومية من النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال حتى اندلاع الحرب في نهاية فبراير الماضي بهجمات أمريكية وإسرائيلية على إيران.
Oil prices strengthened their gains today, rising by more than a dollar amid a stalemate in peace talks between Iran and the United States, while both countries continue to impose restrictions on trade flow through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures rose by $2.01 or 1.97% to $103.92 per barrel, after surpassing $100 for the first time in more than two weeks at yesterday's settlement.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased by $2.14 or 1.99% to $94.95 per barrel.
Assessment of Expectations
The two benchmark crudes ended trading up more than $3 yesterday, following a larger-than-expected decline in gasoline and distillate inventories in the United States, and due to a lack of progress in peace talks.
Analysts at "ING" stated in a note: "The oil market is reassessing expectations with no significant signs of progress towards finding a solution." They added: "Additionally, Iran's seizure of two vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz indicates that disruptions in shipments will continue."
About 20% of the world's daily supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas passed through the strait until the outbreak of war at the end of February, following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.