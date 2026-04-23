Oil prices strengthened their gains today, rising by more than a dollar amid a stalemate in peace talks between Iran and the United States, while both countries continue to impose restrictions on trade flow through the Strait of Hormuz.



Brent crude futures rose by $2.01 or 1.97% to $103.92 per barrel, after surpassing $100 for the first time in more than two weeks at yesterday's settlement.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased by $2.14 or 1.99% to $94.95 per barrel.



Assessment of Expectations



The two benchmark crudes ended trading up more than $3 yesterday, following a larger-than-expected decline in gasoline and distillate inventories in the United States, and due to a lack of progress in peace talks.



Analysts at "ING" stated in a note: "The oil market is reassessing expectations with no significant signs of progress towards finding a solution." They added: "Additionally, Iran's seizure of two vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz indicates that disruptions in shipments will continue."



About 20% of the world's daily supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas passed through the strait until the outbreak of war at the end of February, following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.