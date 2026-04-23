عززت أسعار النفط مكاسبها اليوم، لتصعد بأكثر من دولار في ظل جمود محادثات السلام بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، في وقت تواصل فيه الدولتان فرض قيود على تدفق التجارة عبر مضيق هرمز.


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 2.01 دولار أو 1.97% إلى 103.92 دولار للبرميل، بعد تجاوزها 100 دولار للمرة الأولى منذ أكثر من أسبوعين عند التسوية أمس.


وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الأمريكي الوسيط 2.14 دولار أو 1.99% إلى 94.95 دولار للبرميل.


تقييم التوقعات


وختم الخامان القياسيان التعاملات على ارتفاع بأكثر من 3 دولارات أمس، بعد انخفاض مخزونات البنزين ونواتج التقطير في الولايات المتحدة بأكبر من المتوقع، وبسبب عدم إحراز تقدم في محادثات السلام.


وقال محللو «آي.إن.جي» في مذكرة: «تعيد سوق النفط تقييم التوقعات مع عدم وجود مؤشرات تذكر على إحراز تقدم لإيجاد حل». وأضافوا: «إلى جانب ذلك، يشير احتجاز إيران سفينتين كانتا تحاولان عبور مضيق هرمز إلى أن الاضطرابات في الشحنات ستستمر».


وكان يمر من المضيق نحو 20% من الإمدادات العالمية اليومية من النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال حتى اندلاع الحرب في نهاية فبراير الماضي بهجمات أمريكية وإسرائيلية على إيران.