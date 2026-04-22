أعلن وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت أن الولايات المتحدة مددت الإعفاء من العقوبات الممنوح للنفط الإيراني والروسي الموجود في عرض البحر لمدة 30 يومًا، استجابة لطلبات من دول تُعد الأكثر عرضة لنقص الإمدادات نتيجة إغلاق مضيق هرمز.


أرقام غير دقيقة


وأوضح «بيسنت» خلال جلسة استماع في مجلس الشيوخ، الأربعاء، أن هذه الطلبات جاءت من مسؤولين ماليين في نحو 10 دول خلال اجتماعات صندوق النقد والبنك الدولي الأسبوع الماضي.


في حين نفى "بيسنت" التقارير التي أشارت إلى أن إيران جنت أكثر من 14 مليار دولار من خلال الإعفاء الذي منحته الوزارة في العشرين من مارس الماضي، ووصف «بيسنت» هذه الأرقام بأنها غير دقيقة.


تداولات الأسعار


وقفزت أسعار النفط، مع تداول خام برنت فوق مستوى 100 دولار للبرميل، لتمحو خسائر سابقة خلال الجلسة، وذلك عقب تقارير عن تعرّض ما لا يقل عن ثلاث سفن حاويات لهجمات بإطلاق نار في مضيق هرمز.


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت بمقدار 1.59 دولار، أو ما يعادل 1.6%، إلى 100.07 دولار للبرميل. وصعدت عقود خام غرب تكساس الوسيط 1.51 دولار، أو 1.7%، إلى 91.18 دولار. وكان الخامان القياسيان قد ارتفعا بنحو 3% أمس.