أعلن وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت أن الولايات المتحدة مددت الإعفاء من العقوبات الممنوح للنفط الإيراني والروسي الموجود في عرض البحر لمدة 30 يومًا، استجابة لطلبات من دول تُعد الأكثر عرضة لنقص الإمدادات نتيجة إغلاق مضيق هرمز.
أرقام غير دقيقة
وأوضح «بيسنت» خلال جلسة استماع في مجلس الشيوخ، الأربعاء، أن هذه الطلبات جاءت من مسؤولين ماليين في نحو 10 دول خلال اجتماعات صندوق النقد والبنك الدولي الأسبوع الماضي.
في حين نفى "بيسنت" التقارير التي أشارت إلى أن إيران جنت أكثر من 14 مليار دولار من خلال الإعفاء الذي منحته الوزارة في العشرين من مارس الماضي، ووصف «بيسنت» هذه الأرقام بأنها غير دقيقة.
تداولات الأسعار
وقفزت أسعار النفط، مع تداول خام برنت فوق مستوى 100 دولار للبرميل، لتمحو خسائر سابقة خلال الجلسة، وذلك عقب تقارير عن تعرّض ما لا يقل عن ثلاث سفن حاويات لهجمات بإطلاق نار في مضيق هرمز.
وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت بمقدار 1.59 دولار، أو ما يعادل 1.6%، إلى 100.07 دولار للبرميل. وصعدت عقود خام غرب تكساس الوسيط 1.51 دولار، أو 1.7%، إلى 91.18 دولار. وكان الخامان القياسيان قد ارتفعا بنحو 3% أمس.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bissent announced that the United States has extended the exemption from sanctions granted for Iranian and Russian oil in offshore locations for 30 days, in response to requests from countries considered most vulnerable to supply shortages due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Inaccurate Figures
Bissent clarified during a Senate hearing on Wednesday that these requests came from financial officials in about 10 countries during meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank last week.
While Bissent denied reports that indicated Iran had earned more than $14 billion from the exemption granted by the department on March 20, he described these figures as inaccurate.
Price Movements
Oil prices surged, with Brent crude trading above $100 per barrel, erasing earlier losses during the session, following reports that at least three container ships were attacked by gunfire in the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures rose by $1.59, or 1.6%, to $100.07 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude contracts increased by $1.51, or 1.7%, to $91.18. Both benchmark crude oils had risen by about 3% yesterday.