U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bissent announced that the United States has extended the exemption from sanctions granted for Iranian and Russian oil in offshore locations for 30 days, in response to requests from countries considered most vulnerable to supply shortages due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



Inaccurate Figures



Bissent clarified during a Senate hearing on Wednesday that these requests came from financial officials in about 10 countries during meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank last week.



While Bissent denied reports that indicated Iran had earned more than $14 billion from the exemption granted by the department on March 20, he described these figures as inaccurate.



Price Movements



Oil prices surged, with Brent crude trading above $100 per barrel, erasing earlier losses during the session, following reports that at least three container ships were attacked by gunfire in the Strait of Hormuz.



Brent crude futures rose by $1.59, or 1.6%, to $100.07 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude contracts increased by $1.51, or 1.7%, to $91.18. Both benchmark crude oils had risen by about 3% yesterday.