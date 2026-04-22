The Capital Market Authority announced its board's decision to refer the suspicion of violations by two suspects of Article 31 of the Capital Market Law and Articles 5 and 17 of the Securities Business Regulations to the Public Prosecution.



The referral, according to the authority, was due to the suspicion that one of the individuals was engaged in securities business activities represented by (advisory) services through a channel named (Abu Abdallah) with the identifier (abo_3abdallah_chart) on the Telegram platform, without obtaining a license from the authority.



The other individual was referred to the prosecution for suspicion of participating in the violation by receiving subscription amounts obtained from engaging in that activity through his bank accounts, and receiving a commission for transferring those amounts to the first suspect.



Identity of the Violators



The Capital Market Authority indicated that the General Secretariat of the Committees for the Settlement of Securities Disputes will announce to the public on its website the identities of the violators once the violations are confirmed and final decisions are issued by the Committees for the Settlement of Securities Disputes against them.



It noted that anyone who has contracted with an unlicensed person has the right, under paragraph (b) of Article 60 of the law, to individually or collectively submit a request to the Committee for the Settlement of Securities Disputes to annul the agreement or contract and recover any funds or other properties that may have been paid or transferred under the agreement or contract, provided that a complaint is submitted to the authority in this regard prior to filing the lawsuit (at the link).​



Market Protection



The authority affirmed its commitment to applying the Capital Market Law and its executive regulations, and protecting the market from illegal practices. The authority urged all participants and investors in the Saudi capital market to limit their dealings in securities to licensed financial market institutions authorized by the authority to conduct securities business, and not to engage with unlicensed individuals, whether natural or legal persons, by verifying that the entities they deal with are licensed by the Capital Market Authority by checking the authority's website to identify the licensed financial market institutions.