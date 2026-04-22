أعلنت هيئة السوق المالية قرار مجلسها بإحالة الاشتباه في مخالفة مشتبه بهما للمادة 31 من نظام السوق المالية والمادتين 5 و17 من لائحة أعمال الأوراق المالية، إلى النيابة العامة.


وجاءت الإحالة وفقاً للهيئة، للاشتباه بممارسة أحد الأشخاص عملاً من أعمال الأوراق المالية المتمثل في نشاط (المشورة) عبر قناة باسم (Abu Abdallah) بالمعرّف (abo_3abdallah_chart) على منصة التليجرام، دون الحصول على ترخيص من الهيئة.


أما الشخص الآخر فأحيل للنيابة للاشتباه بقيامه بالاشتراك في المخالفة من خلال تلقّيه مبالغ الاشتراك المتحصّلة من ممارسة ذلك النشاط عبر حساباته البنكية، وحصوله على نسبة عمولة مقابل تلقّيه تلك المبالغ وتحويلها إلى المشتبه به الأول.

هوية المخالفين


وأشارت هيئة السوق إلى أن الأمانة العامة للجان الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية ستُعلن للعموم على موقعها الإلكتروني عن هوية المخالفين عند ثبوت المخالفات وصدور قرارات نهائية من لجان الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية بحقهما.


ونوهت إلى أنه يحق لمن اتفق أو تعاقد مع شخص غير مرخص له أن يتقدم بموجب الفقرة (ب) من المادة الستين من النظام بشكل فردي أو جماعي إلى لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية لطلب فسخ الاتفاق أو العقد واسترداد أي أموال أو ممتلكات أخرى يكون قد دفعها أو حولها بموجب الاتفاق أو العقد، على أن يسبق رفع الدعوى تقديم شكوى للهيئة في هذا الشأن (على الرابط).​

حماية السوق


وأكدت الهيئة حرصها على تطبيق نظام السوق المالية ولوائحه التنفيذية، وحماية السوق من الممارسات غير المشروعة، ودعت الهيئة جميع المتعاملين والمستثمرين في السوق المالية السعودية إلى قصر تعاملاتهم في الأوراق المالية على مؤسسات السوق المالية المرخص لها من الهيئة في ممارسة أعمال الأوراق المالية، وعدم التعامل مع الأشخاص غير المرخص لهم سواءً أكانوا أشخاصاً طبيعيين أم اعتباريين، وذلك بالتثبت من حصول الجهات التي يتعاملون معها على ترخيص من هيئة السوق من خلال الاطلاع على موقع الهيئة الإلكتروني لمعرفة مؤسسات السوق المالية المرخص لها.