أعلن مفوض شؤون الطاقة في الاتحاد الأوروبي دان يورغنسن، أن التكتل لا يعتزم تغيير خططه للتخلي عن شراء الغاز الروسي.


وقال يورغنسن في مؤتمر صحفي: «في رأيي، سيكون من الخطأ الفادح العودة إلى استيراد الطاقة الروسية مجدداً».


وضع سيئ


وأضاف: «وضع سوق الطاقة لا يزال سيئاً حتى في أفضل السيناريوهات، ونواجه وضعاً سيئاً ونتوقع شهوراً صعبة».


وحذّر المفوض من احتمالية مواجهة أزمة في إمدادات وقود الطائرات بعد 6 أسابيع، مشيراً إلى أن أسعار الغاز الطبيعي المسال في السوق العالمية لن تستقر أو تنخفض خلال العامين القادمين.


وأعلن أن نفقات الاتحاد الأوروبي الإضافية على الطاقة بلغت 24 مليار يورو؛ بسبب حرب الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضد إيران منذ بدايتها.


حزمة تدابير


وأوضح يورغنسن بقوله: «بلغت النفقات الإضافية على الطاقة منذ بداية الصراع 24 مليار يورو، وهذا يعادل نحو 500 مليون يورو يومياً، وتدرك ذلك جميع دول الاتحاد الأوروبي وصناعته وسكانه».


وكانت المفوضية الأوروبية قد أعلنت حزمة من التدابير للتعامل مع تداعيات حرب إيران على الطاقة، وأعلنت أنها ستتولى تنسيق عمليات إعادة ملء مخزونات الدول من الغاز لتجنب الشراء المتزامن الذي يتسبب في ارتفاع الأسعار.


وأشارت إلى أنها ستراجع قانون مخزونات النفط؛ لإضافة تفاصيل تتعلق بمخزونات وقود الطائرات.