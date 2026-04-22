The European Union's Energy Commissioner, Dan Jørgensen, announced that the bloc does not intend to change its plans to abandon the purchase of Russian gas.



Jørgensen said at a press conference: "In my opinion, it would be a grave mistake to return to importing Russian energy again."



Poor Situation



He added: "The state of the energy market is still poor even in the best scenarios, and we are facing a bad situation and expect difficult months ahead."



The Commissioner warned of the possibility of facing a crisis in jet fuel supplies in six weeks, noting that liquefied natural gas prices in the global market will not stabilize or decrease over the next two years.



He announced that the European Union's additional energy expenses have reached 24 billion euros due to the U.S. and Israel's war against Iran since its inception.



Package of Measures



Jørgensen explained: "The additional energy expenses since the beginning of the conflict have reached 24 billion euros, which is equivalent to about 500 million euros daily, and all EU countries, its industries, and its citizens are aware of this."



The European Commission had announced a package of measures to address the repercussions of the Iran war on energy, stating that it would coordinate the replenishment of countries' gas stocks to avoid simultaneous purchases that lead to price increases.



It also indicated that it would review the oil stockpiling law to add details related to jet fuel stocks.