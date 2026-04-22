أعلن مفوض شؤون الطاقة في الاتحاد الأوروبي دان يورغنسن، أن التكتل لا يعتزم تغيير خططه للتخلي عن شراء الغاز الروسي.
وقال يورغنسن في مؤتمر صحفي: «في رأيي، سيكون من الخطأ الفادح العودة إلى استيراد الطاقة الروسية مجدداً».
وضع سيئ
وأضاف: «وضع سوق الطاقة لا يزال سيئاً حتى في أفضل السيناريوهات، ونواجه وضعاً سيئاً ونتوقع شهوراً صعبة».
وحذّر المفوض من احتمالية مواجهة أزمة في إمدادات وقود الطائرات بعد 6 أسابيع، مشيراً إلى أن أسعار الغاز الطبيعي المسال في السوق العالمية لن تستقر أو تنخفض خلال العامين القادمين.
وأعلن أن نفقات الاتحاد الأوروبي الإضافية على الطاقة بلغت 24 مليار يورو؛ بسبب حرب الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضد إيران منذ بدايتها.
حزمة تدابير
وأوضح يورغنسن بقوله: «بلغت النفقات الإضافية على الطاقة منذ بداية الصراع 24 مليار يورو، وهذا يعادل نحو 500 مليون يورو يومياً، وتدرك ذلك جميع دول الاتحاد الأوروبي وصناعته وسكانه».
وكانت المفوضية الأوروبية قد أعلنت حزمة من التدابير للتعامل مع تداعيات حرب إيران على الطاقة، وأعلنت أنها ستتولى تنسيق عمليات إعادة ملء مخزونات الدول من الغاز لتجنب الشراء المتزامن الذي يتسبب في ارتفاع الأسعار.
وأشارت إلى أنها ستراجع قانون مخزونات النفط؛ لإضافة تفاصيل تتعلق بمخزونات وقود الطائرات.
The European Union's Energy Commissioner, Dan Jørgensen, announced that the bloc does not intend to change its plans to abandon the purchase of Russian gas.
Jørgensen said at a press conference: "In my opinion, it would be a grave mistake to return to importing Russian energy again."
Poor Situation
He added: "The state of the energy market is still poor even in the best scenarios, and we are facing a bad situation and expect difficult months ahead."
The Commissioner warned of the possibility of facing a crisis in jet fuel supplies in six weeks, noting that liquefied natural gas prices in the global market will not stabilize or decrease over the next two years.
He announced that the European Union's additional energy expenses have reached 24 billion euros due to the U.S. and Israel's war against Iran since its inception.
Package of Measures
Jørgensen explained: "The additional energy expenses since the beginning of the conflict have reached 24 billion euros, which is equivalent to about 500 million euros daily, and all EU countries, its industries, and its citizens are aware of this."
The European Commission had announced a package of measures to address the repercussions of the Iran war on energy, stating that it would coordinate the replenishment of countries' gas stocks to avoid simultaneous purchases that lead to price increases.
It also indicated that it would review the oil stockpiling law to add details related to jet fuel stocks.