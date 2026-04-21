انخفض مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الرئيس، اليوم، بمقدار 21.83 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 11.344.96 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 5.5 مليار ريال.


وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة -وفق النشرة الاقتصادية اليومية لوكالة الأنباء السعودية لسوق الأسهم السعودية- 275 مليون سهم، سجّلت فيها أسهم 118 شركة ارتفاعاً في قيمتها، فيما تراجعت أسهم 138 شركة.


الأكثر ارتفاعاً


وكانت أسهم شركات بان، والسعودي الألماني الصحية، وسهل، وصالح راشد، وباتك الأكثر ارتفاعاً، أما أسهم شركات سابك للمغذيات الزراعية، وكيمانول، ونايس ون، واس ام سي للرعاية الصحية، والبابطين، وتنمية الأكثر انخفاضاً في التعاملات، وراوحت نسب الارتفاع والانخفاض ما بين 9.89% و3.85%، فيما كانت أسهم شركات صدر، وبان، وأمريكانا، والراجحي، وباتك، هي الأكثر نشاطاً بالكمية، بينما كانت أسهم شركات الراجحي، والأهلي، وأرامكو السعودية، والإنماء، وصالح الراشد، هي الأكثر نشاطاً في القيمة.


وأغلق مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الموازية نمو اليوم منخفضاً بمقدار 3.46 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 22860.29 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 31 مليون ريال، وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة أكثر من 2.5 مليون سهم.