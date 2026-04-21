The main Saudi stock index fell today by 21.83 points, reaching a level of 11,344.96 points, with trades valued at 5.5 billion riyals.



The volume of traded shares - according to the daily economic bulletin from the Saudi Press Agency for the Saudi stock market - reached 275 million shares, with 118 companies recording an increase in their share values, while 138 companies saw their shares decline.



Top Gainers



The shares of Ban, the German Saudi Health Company, Sahl, Saleh Rashid, and Batic were the top gainers, while the shares of companies such as SABIC Agricultural Nutrients, Cheminal, Nice One, SMC Healthcare, Al-Babtain, and Tanmia were the most declining in trading. The rates of increase and decrease ranged between 9.89% and 3.85%. Meanwhile, the shares of companies such as Sadr, Ban, Americana, Al-Rajhi, and Batic were the most active in terms of volume, while the shares of Al-Rajhi, Al-Ahli, Saudi Aramco, Alinma, and Saleh Rashid were the most active in terms of value.



The parallel Saudi stock index, Nomu, closed today down by 3.46 points, reaching a level of 22,860.29 points, with trades valued at 31 million riyals, and the volume of traded shares exceeded 2.5 million shares.