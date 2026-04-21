The data from the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" revealed an increase in the balance of foreign direct investment within the economy by the end of 2025 to approximately 1,099.7 billion riyals, representing a growth rate of 13% compared to 2024.



The balance of foreign direct investment within the economy accounts for about 33% of the total foreign investment in the Kingdom.



According to the data, the balance of foreign investment within the Saudi economy by the end of 2025 rose to 3,323.3 billion riyals, with an increase of 19% compared to the same period in 2024.



Distribution of Investments



Foreign investments are distributed between foreign direct investment and portfolio investments, which are divided into equity, investment fund shares, and debt securities, amounting to 1,315.8 billion riyals, along with other investments valued at 907.8 billion riyals.



Foreign direct investment is defined as an investment that reflects a long-term relationship and a permanent interest of economic entities valued in another economy different from the investing economy. This means that the foreign investor owns 10% or more of the shareholders' equity, which allows them to exercise a degree of control or influence over the decision-making process in a way that serves their interests, thus this process is described as foreign direct investment.