كشفت بيانات البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما» ارتفاع رصيد الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر داخل الاقتصاد بنهاية عام 2025 إلى نحو 1099.7 مليار ريال، بنسبة ارتفاع بلغت 13% مقارنة بعام 2024.


ويمثل رصيد الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر داخل الاقتصاد نحو 33 % من إجمالي الاستثمار الأجنبي بالمملكة.


ووفقاً للبيانات، ارتفع رصيد الاستثمار الأجنبي داخل الاقتصاد السعودي بنهاية عام 2025، إلى 3.323.3 مليار ريال، وبنسبة زيادة قدرها 19% مقارنة بالفترة ذاتها من عام 2024.


توزيع الاستثمارات


وتتوزع الاستثمارات الأجنبية على الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر، إضافة إلى استثمارات الحافظة، التي تتوزع على حقوق الملكية وأسهم صناديق الاستثمار وسندات الدين، البالغة قيمتها 1.315.8 مليار ريال، واستثمارات أخرى بقيمة 907.8 مليار ريال.


ويعرف الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر بأنه الاستثمار الذي يعكس علاقة طويلة الأمد واهتماماً دائماً لكيانات اقتصادية مقوّمة في اقتصاد آخر غير الاقتصاد المستثمر به، وهذا يعني امتلاك المستثمر الأجنبي ما نسبته 10% أو أكثر من حقوق المساهمين، ما يخوله لممارسة نوع من السيطرة أو التأثير على عملية صنع القرار بما يخدم مصالحه، وبذلك توصف هذه العملية بأنها استثمار أجنبي مباشر.