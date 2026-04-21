تفخر إم جي جياد الحديثة – إحدى شركات محمد يوسف ناغي بتسليط الضوء على شراكة جديدة تجمع بين «جياد الحديثة للسيارات»، وكيل «إم جي» المعتمَد في المملكة العربية السعودية، و«شركة حافل للنقل»، التي تُعتبَر من روّاد المشغِّلين ضمن قطاع التنقّل في السوق السعودي.
تشكّل هذه الاتفاقية خطوة بارزة في تعزيز حضور «إم جي» ضمن قطاع سيارات الأجرة والنقل العام في المملكة العربية السعودية، بينما تؤكّد على الاستراتيجية الأشمل التي تعتمدها العلامة التجارية فيما يخصّ مركبات الطاقة الجديدة (NEV) في المملكة العربية السعودية.
وكجزء من هذا الشراكة، سيتم إدراج MG 8 PHEV الهجينة القابلة للوصل بمقبس شحن كهربائي ضمن عمليات سيارات الأجرة بواسطة شركة «حافل»، والتي ستقوم باعتماد هذه السيارات ضمن شبكة سيارات الأجرة لديها في مكّة المكرَّمة. وستشمل عملية الطرح الأولى 55 سيارة، لتجري بعدها إضافة 75 سيارة أخرى خلال الشهر القادم، مما يرفع العدد إلى 130 سيارة. وهذا الاستخدام يعكس الثقة المتنامية بقدرات أنظمة توليد الحركة الكهربائية لدى «إم جي» وملاءمتها لعمليات الاستخدام المكثَّف في بيئات التشغيل الفعلية.
يُشار إلى أن «شركة حافل للنقل»، التي تم تأسيسها سنة 1999، تلعب دوراً محورياً في توفير خدمات نقل فعّالة واعتمادية في مختلف أنحاء المملكة العربية السعودية، حيث تدعم قطاع التنقّل في العديد من المدن والمجتمَعات المحلّية. والشراكة مع «إم جي جياد الحديثة للسيارات» تسلّط الضوء على الطلب المتزايد على المركبات التي تجمع بين الكفاءة التشغيلية، والمتانة العالية والتقنيات الحديثة، وتوفيرها ضمن قطاع التنقّل المتطوّر في المملكة.
تُعدّ MG 8 PHEV سيارة سيدان راقية مرتكزة على التقنيات المتطوّرة وتمت هندستها للتشغيل المستمر عالي الكثافة، وهي تُناغِم بين المقصورة الرحبة والفخمة، وتقنيات الاتصال المتقدّمة، والخصائص المتمحورة حول السائق. ويشكّل النظام الهجين القابل للوصل بمقبس شحن كهربائي القلب النابض للسيارة، حيث يوفر مدى قيادة مجمَّع يصل إلى 1,655 كلم، مما يجعلها مناسِبة تماماً للاستخدام ضمن قطاع سيارات الأجرة التي تقطع مسافات طويلة، بينما تضمن توفير مستويات مخفَّضة من استهلاك الوقود بالترافق مع انبعاثات أقل. ولقد تم تصميم تقنية البطارية للتمتّع بالمتانة العالية في العالم الفعلي، وهي بالتالي تدعم توافر الأداء الثابت خلال فترات التشغيل المطوَّل، مع توفير تجربة قيادة ناعمة ومستجيبة وتخفيض التكلفة الإجمالية للمُلكية للحد الأدنى بالنسبة إلى المشغِّلين ضمن قطاع النقل العام.
مع مضي المملكة العربية السعودية بتطوير البُنية التحتيّة للتنقّل وتحقيق تطلّعاتها الطموحة بمجال الاستدامة، تكسب الحلول الكهربائية الأكثر كفاءة المزيد من الأهمّية. ومن شأن توفير هذه السيارات أن يشكّل دليلاً قوياً على دور «إم جي» المتنامي ضمن هذا المجال، مع توفيرها لطراز قابل للتطوير لصالح العمليات المرتبطة بسيارات الأجرة والأساطيل في السوق السعودي.
ومن جهته، أضاف سمير كوزوم، المدير العام التنفيذي لدى «جياد الحديثة للسيارات» في المملكة العربية السعودية: «نحن في "جياد الحديثة" فخورون بأن نكون الشريك المعتمد لعلامة ’إم جي‘ في المملكة العربية السعودية، وهذه الشراكة مع "شركة حافل للنقل" تُجسّد التزامنا الراسخ بتقديم حلول تنقّل مستدامة ومتطوّرة تتوافق مع رؤية المملكة 2030. إنّ اعتماد سيارات MG 8 PHEV في أسطول سيارات الأجرة بمكّة المكرَّمة يُثبت أنّ التقنية الكهربائية الهجينة باتت جاهزة فعلاً للاستخدام المكثَّف في بيئاتنا المحلية. وسنواصل العمل مع شركائنا لتوسيع نطاق هذه الحلول في مختلف مناطق المملكة، دعماً لمستهدفات الاستدامة الوطنية وتعزيزاً لتجربة التنقّل الذكي في السعودية».
حول هذا الموضوع، قال جاكي شو، المدير التنفيذي لدى "إم جي موتور" الشرق الأوسط: «يُمثِّل هذا التطوّر محطّة هامّة ضمن رحلة "إم جي" الإقليمية، وذلك في ظل استمرارنا بالتوسّع نحو مجالات وفئات جديدة من قطاع التنقّل. وتشمل مجموعتنا الكاملة من مركبات الطاقة الجديدة (NEV) طرازات هجينة تقليدية، وطرازات هجينة قابلة للوصل بمقبس شحن كهربائي (PHEV)، وطرازات كهربائية ببطارية (BEV) وطرازات كهربائية بمدى ممتد (EREV)، وهي جاهزة كلّها كي نوفرها في سوق الشرق الأوسط وفقاً لاحتياجات عملائنا. ويعبّر اعتماد MG 8 PHEV في عمليات سيارات الأجرة عن قوّة مجموعتنا الكهربائية وقدرتها على تلبية المتطلّبات في الاستخدام الفعلي، بينما تدعم التحوّل الأشمل نحو حلول تنقّل تتميّز بمزيد من الكفاءة والاستدامة في كافة أنحاء الشرق الأوسط.»
هذه المحطّة الرئيسية تؤكّد على التزام ’إم جي جياد الحديثة - المملكة العربية السعودية‘ بتمكين شركائها في المنطقة من الاستفادة من الفرص الناشئة بمجال التنقّل الكهربائي. ومع مجموعة متنامية من الحلول الهجينة والكهربائية المتطوّرة، تستمر ’إم جي موتور‘ بتعزيز الزخم باعتبارها خياراً عملياً قابلاً للتطوير لصالح مشغِّلي الأساطيل والنقل العام في المملكة العربية السعودية.
MG Jiad Modern is proud to highlight a new partnership between "Jiad Modern for Cars," the authorized dealer of "MG" in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and "Hafil Transport Company," which is considered one of the leading operators in the mobility sector in the Saudi market.
This agreement represents a significant step in enhancing the presence of "MG" within the taxi and public transport sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while affirming the broader strategy adopted by the brand regarding New Energy Vehicles (NEV) in the Kingdom.
As part of this partnership, the MG 8 PHEV hybrid vehicle, which can be plugged into an electric charging socket, will be incorporated into the taxi operations by Hafil, which will adopt these vehicles within its taxi network in Mecca. The initial rollout will include 55 vehicles, followed by the addition of another 75 vehicles next month, bringing the total to 130 vehicles. This usage reflects the growing confidence in the capabilities of "MG's" electric powertrain systems and their suitability for intensive use in real operating environments.
It is noteworthy that "Hafil Transport Company," established in 1999, plays a pivotal role in providing efficient and reliable transport services across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, supporting the mobility sector in many cities and local communities. The partnership with "MG Jiad Modern for Cars" highlights the increasing demand for vehicles that combine operational efficiency, high durability, and modern technologies, making them available within the evolving mobility sector in the Kingdom.
The MG 8 PHEV is a premium sedan based on advanced technologies and engineered for continuous high-density operation, harmonizing a spacious and luxurious interior, advanced connectivity technologies, and driver-centric features. The plug-in hybrid system is the beating heart of the vehicle, providing a combined driving range of up to 1,655 km, making it perfectly suitable for use in the taxi sector that covers long distances, while ensuring reduced fuel consumption levels alongside lower emissions. The battery technology is designed for high durability in the real world, thus supporting consistent performance during prolonged operating periods, providing a smooth and responsive driving experience, and minimizing the total cost of ownership for operators in the public transport sector.
As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to develop its mobility infrastructure and achieve its ambitious sustainability aspirations, the most efficient electric solutions gain increasing importance. The provision of these vehicles will serve as strong evidence of "MG's" growing role in this field, offering a scalable model for taxi and fleet operations in the Saudi market.
For his part, Samir Kuzum, the Executive General Manager at "Jiad Modern for Cars" in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, added: "We at 'Jiad Modern' are proud to be the authorized partner of the 'MG' brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and this partnership with 'Hafil Transport Company' embodies our firm commitment to providing sustainable and advanced mobility solutions that align with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. The adoption of MG 8 PHEV in the taxi fleet in Mecca proves that hybrid electric technology is indeed ready for intensive use in our local environments. We will continue to work with our partners to expand the scope of these solutions across various regions of the Kingdom, supporting national sustainability targets and enhancing the smart mobility experience in Saudi Arabia."
Regarding this topic, Jackie Shaw, the Executive Director at "MG Motor" Middle East, stated: "This development represents an important milestone in 'MG's' regional journey, as we continue to expand into new areas and categories of the mobility sector. Our complete range of New Energy Vehicles (NEV) includes traditional hybrid models, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), battery electric vehicles (BEV), and extended-range electric vehicles (EREV), all ready to be offered in the Middle East market according to our customers' needs. The adoption of MG 8 PHEV in taxi operations reflects the strength of our electric lineup and its ability to meet the demands of real-world usage, while supporting the broader transition towards more efficient and sustainable mobility solutions across the Middle East."
This key milestone underscores 'MG Jiad Modern - Saudi Arabia's' commitment to empowering its partners in the region to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the electric mobility sector. With a growing range of advanced hybrid and electric solutions, 'MG Motor' continues to build momentum as a viable scalable option for fleet operators and public transport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.