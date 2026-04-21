MG Jiad Modern is proud to highlight a new partnership between "Jiad Modern for Cars," the authorized dealer of "MG" in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and "Hafil Transport Company," which is considered one of the leading operators in the mobility sector in the Saudi market.

This agreement represents a significant step in enhancing the presence of "MG" within the taxi and public transport sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while affirming the broader strategy adopted by the brand regarding New Energy Vehicles (NEV) in the Kingdom.

As part of this partnership, the MG 8 PHEV hybrid vehicle, which can be plugged into an electric charging socket, will be incorporated into the taxi operations by Hafil, which will adopt these vehicles within its taxi network in Mecca. The initial rollout will include 55 vehicles, followed by the addition of another 75 vehicles next month, bringing the total to 130 vehicles. This usage reflects the growing confidence in the capabilities of "MG's" electric powertrain systems and their suitability for intensive use in real operating environments.

It is noteworthy that "Hafil Transport Company," established in 1999, plays a pivotal role in providing efficient and reliable transport services across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, supporting the mobility sector in many cities and local communities. The partnership with "MG Jiad Modern for Cars" highlights the increasing demand for vehicles that combine operational efficiency, high durability, and modern technologies, making them available within the evolving mobility sector in the Kingdom.

The MG 8 PHEV is a premium sedan based on advanced technologies and engineered for continuous high-density operation, harmonizing a spacious and luxurious interior, advanced connectivity technologies, and driver-centric features. The plug-in hybrid system is the beating heart of the vehicle, providing a combined driving range of up to 1,655 km, making it perfectly suitable for use in the taxi sector that covers long distances, while ensuring reduced fuel consumption levels alongside lower emissions. The battery technology is designed for high durability in the real world, thus supporting consistent performance during prolonged operating periods, providing a smooth and responsive driving experience, and minimizing the total cost of ownership for operators in the public transport sector.

As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to develop its mobility infrastructure and achieve its ambitious sustainability aspirations, the most efficient electric solutions gain increasing importance. The provision of these vehicles will serve as strong evidence of "MG's" growing role in this field, offering a scalable model for taxi and fleet operations in the Saudi market.

For his part, Samir Kuzum, the Executive General Manager at "Jiad Modern for Cars" in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, added: "We at 'Jiad Modern' are proud to be the authorized partner of the 'MG' brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and this partnership with 'Hafil Transport Company' embodies our firm commitment to providing sustainable and advanced mobility solutions that align with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. The adoption of MG 8 PHEV in the taxi fleet in Mecca proves that hybrid electric technology is indeed ready for intensive use in our local environments. We will continue to work with our partners to expand the scope of these solutions across various regions of the Kingdom, supporting national sustainability targets and enhancing the smart mobility experience in Saudi Arabia."

Regarding this topic, Jackie Shaw, the Executive Director at "MG Motor" Middle East, stated: "This development represents an important milestone in 'MG's' regional journey, as we continue to expand into new areas and categories of the mobility sector. Our complete range of New Energy Vehicles (NEV) includes traditional hybrid models, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), battery electric vehicles (BEV), and extended-range electric vehicles (EREV), all ready to be offered in the Middle East market according to our customers' needs. The adoption of MG 8 PHEV in taxi operations reflects the strength of our electric lineup and its ability to meet the demands of real-world usage, while supporting the broader transition towards more efficient and sustainable mobility solutions across the Middle East."

This key milestone underscores 'MG Jiad Modern - Saudi Arabia's' commitment to empowering its partners in the region to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the electric mobility sector. With a growing range of advanced hybrid and electric solutions, 'MG Motor' continues to build momentum as a viable scalable option for fleet operators and public transport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.