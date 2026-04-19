The real estate market recorded a decline in the volume and value of transactions in March 2026, indicating that the market is entering a correction phase after a period of high activity, while Riyadh continues to dominate the real estate scene in Saudi Arabia, according to the monthly report issued by the General Authority for Real Estate.



Economic expert Abdulaziz Al-Ahmari told "Okaz": "This decline is not a negative indicator as much as it represents a healthy structural correction, as the market transitions from a growth phase driven by speculation, particularly in land, to a more mature phase based on real demand."



Decline in Speculation



He explained that the sharp drop in land transactions reflects a decline in speculative activity, which enhances market efficiency and redirects investments towards actual uses.



He pointed out that the simultaneous decrease in sales and rentals indicates that the market has entered a phase of "comprehensive repricing" driven by financial and regulatory factors, including rising financing costs and tightened lending standards.



He added: "The decline in real estate advertisements and brokerage licenses represents a 'temporary contraction in marketing activity,' but conversely raises the level of professionalism and limits unregulated practices."



He confirmed that the stability of the average transaction value despite the decrease in the number of transactions indicates that the correction is focused on trading volume rather than a collapse in prices.



Largest Real Estate Market



According to the Real Estate Authority's report, the value of residential transactions fell to about 12.03 billion riyals, with a monthly decline of 18% and an annual decline of 67%. The number of transactions dropped to 14,222, a decrease of 22% compared to the previous month and 52% year-on-year.



The number of non-residential transactions decreased to about 1,500 transactions worth 7.34 billion riyals, recording a monthly decline of over 20%.



In the rental market, the number of residential contracts fell to 181,951 contracts, down 32%, while non-residential contracts reached 46,737, a decrease of 29%. The value of residential rental transactions dropped to 4.06 billion riyals, and non-residential to 3.60 billion riyals.



In terms of residential sector details, land topped the list of declines with an annual drop of 59% after recording 7,720 transactions, followed by apartments with 3,529 transactions, then villas with 1,277 transactions, while the average value of residential transactions was about 741,000 riyals, a slight decrease compared to previous periods.



Despite the overall decline, Riyadh maintained its position as the largest real estate market in Saudi Arabia, accounting for 30% of total transactions, equivalent to 4,773 transactions, and 48% of total value at about 9.38 billion riyals, followed by the Makkah and Eastern regions with lower percentages.



The data showed a decrease in the number of real estate advertisements, with sales ads dropping by 46% and rental ads by 27%, coinciding with a decline in brokerage and real estate marketing licenses.



Normal Phase



For his part, real estate expert Engineer Abdulnasser Al-Abdulatif believes that what the market is experiencing is directly related to real estate balance decisions, confirming that this decline was expected after a period of rapid increases, and represents a normal phase for readjusting prices and limiting the exaggerations that accumulated previously.



He pointed out that the market is not in a state of weakness, but is experiencing part of its economic cycle, with a decline in unreal demand associated with speculation, noting that the current phase seems more suitable for buyers wishing to own, given the widening options, increased flexibility of sellers, and improved negotiation opportunities.



Wider Transformations



Al-Abdulatif indicated that periods of increase impose quick decisions and higher costs, while relative slowdown provides an opportunity for calm purchasing under more balanced terms, emphasizing that the market is not in a crisis, but is reorganizing itself, and this phase may represent a suitable opportunity for making well-considered decisions, especially for those targeting home ownership.



This decline comes in the context of broader transformations in the real estate sector, aimed at raising transparency levels and enhancing market efficiency, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 to develop the non-oil sector and achieve a balance between supply and demand, leading to a more sustainable and stable market in the medium term.