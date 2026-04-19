سجّل السوق العقاري خلال مارس 2026 تراجعاً في حجم وقيمة الصفقات، في مؤشر يعكس دخول السوق مرحلة تصحيح بعد موجة نشاط مرتفعة خلال الفترات الماضية، وسط استمرار الرياض في تصدّر المشهد العقاري على مستوى السعودية، بحسب ما أظهرته النشرة الشهرية الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للعقار.


وقال الخبير الاقتصادي عبدالعزيز الأحمري لـ«عكاظ»: «هذا التراجع لا يُعد مؤشراً سلبياً بقدر ما يمثل تصحيحاً هيكلياً صحياً، فالسوق ينتقل من مرحلة النمو المدفوع بالمضاربات، خصوصاً في الأراضي إلى مرحلة أكثر نضجاً ترتكز على الطلب الحقيقي».


انحسار المضاربات


وأوضح أن الهبوط الحاد في صفقات الأراضي يعكس انحسار النشاط المضاربي، وهو ما يعزز كفاءة السوق ويعيد توجيه الاستثمارات نحو الاستخدامات الفعلية.


وأشار إلى أن التزامن بين انخفاض البيع والإيجار يدل على دخول السوق مرحلة «إعادة تسعير شاملة» مدفوعة بعوامل تمويلية وتنظيمية، من بينها ارتفاع تكلفة التمويل وتشدد معايير الإقراض.


وأضاف: «تراجع الإعلانات العقارية وتراخيص الوساطة يمثل «انكماشاً مؤقتاً في النشاط التسويقي»، لكنه في المقابل يرفع من مستوى الاحترافية ويحد من الممارسات غير المنظمة».


وأكد أن استقرار متوسط قيمة الصفقة رغم انخفاض عددها يدل على أن التصحيح يتركّز في حجم التداول وليس في انهيار الأسعار.


أكبر سوق عقاري


وبحسب نشرة هيئة العقار، انخفضت قيمة الصفقات السكنية إلى نحو 12.03 مليار ريال، بتراجع شهري بلغ 18%، وسنوي بلغ 67%. وهبط عدد الصفقات إلى 14.222 صفقة، بانخفاض 22% مقارنة بالشهر السابق، و52% على أساس سنوي.


وانخفضت الصفقات غير السكنية إلى نحو 1500 صفقة بقيمة 7.34 مليار ريال، مسجلة تراجعاً شهرياً تجاوز 20%.


وفي السوق الإيجاري، انخفض عدد العقود السكنية إلى 181951 عقداً، متراجعاً بنسبة 32%، فيما بلغت العقود غير السكنية 46737 عقداً بانخفاض 29%، كما تراجعت قيمة صفقات الإيجار السكني إلى 4.06 مليار ريال، وغير السكني إلى 3.60 مليار ريال.


وعلى مستوى تفاصيل القطاع السكني، تصدّرت الأراضي قائمة التراجعات بانخفاض سنوي بلغ 59% بعد تسجيل 7720 صفقة، تلتها الشقق بـ3529 صفقة، ثم الفلل بـ1277 صفقة، في حين بلغ متوسط قيمة الصفقة السكنية نحو 741 ألف ريال، بانخفاض طفيف مقارنة بالفترات السابقة.


ورغم التراجع العام، حافظت الرياض على موقعها كأكبر سوق عقاري في السعودية، مستحوذة على 30% من إجمالي الصفقات بما يعادل 4773 صفقة، و48% من إجمالي القيمة بنحو 9.38 مليار ريال، تلتها منطقتا مكة المكرمة والمنطقة الشرقية بنسب أقل.


وأظهرت البيانات انخفاضاً في أعداد الإعلانات العقارية، إذ تراجعت إعلانات البيع بنسبة 46%، والإيجار بنسبة 27%، بالتزامن مع انخفاض تراخيص الوساطة والتسويق العقاري.


مرحلة طبيعية


من جانبه، يرى الخبير العقاري المهندس عبدالناصر العبداللطيف أن ما يشهده السوق مرتبط بشكل مباشر بقرارات التوازن العقاري، مؤكداً أن هذا التراجع متوقع بعد فترة من الارتفاعات المتسارعة، ويمثل مرحلة طبيعية لإعادة ضبط الأسعار والحد من المبالغات التي تراكمت سابقاً.


وأشار إلى أن السوق لا يمر بحالة ضعف، بل يعيش جزءاً من دورته الاقتصادية، مع تراجع الطلب غير الحقيقي المرتبط بالمضاربات، لافتاً إلى أن المرحلة الحالية تبدو أكثر ملاءمة للمشترين الراغبين في التملك، في ظل اتساع الخيارات وزيادة مرونة البائعين وتحسن فرص التفاوض.


تحولات أوسع


وبيّن العبداللطيف أن فترات الارتفاع تفرض قرارات سريعة وتكاليف أعلى، بينما يمنح التباطؤ النسبي فرصة للشراء بهدوء وبشروط أكثر توازناً، مؤكداً أن السوق لا يمر بأزمة، بل يعيد ترتيب نفسه، وقد تمثل هذه المرحلة فرصة مناسبة لاتخاذ قرارات مدروسة، خصوصاً لمن يستهدف تملك مسكنه.


ويأتي هذا التراجع في سياق تحولات أوسع يشهدها القطاع العقاري، تستهدف رفع مستوى الشفافية وتعزيز كفاءة السوق، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030 في تطوير القطاع غير النفطي وتحقيق التوازن بين العرض والطلب، وصولاً إلى سوق أكثر استدامة واستقراراً على المدى المتوسط.