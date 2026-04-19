سجّل السوق العقاري خلال مارس 2026 تراجعاً في حجم وقيمة الصفقات، في مؤشر يعكس دخول السوق مرحلة تصحيح بعد موجة نشاط مرتفعة خلال الفترات الماضية، وسط استمرار الرياض في تصدّر المشهد العقاري على مستوى السعودية، بحسب ما أظهرته النشرة الشهرية الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للعقار.
وقال الخبير الاقتصادي عبدالعزيز الأحمري لـ«عكاظ»: «هذا التراجع لا يُعد مؤشراً سلبياً بقدر ما يمثل تصحيحاً هيكلياً صحياً، فالسوق ينتقل من مرحلة النمو المدفوع بالمضاربات، خصوصاً في الأراضي إلى مرحلة أكثر نضجاً ترتكز على الطلب الحقيقي».
انحسار المضاربات
وأوضح أن الهبوط الحاد في صفقات الأراضي يعكس انحسار النشاط المضاربي، وهو ما يعزز كفاءة السوق ويعيد توجيه الاستثمارات نحو الاستخدامات الفعلية.
وأشار إلى أن التزامن بين انخفاض البيع والإيجار يدل على دخول السوق مرحلة «إعادة تسعير شاملة» مدفوعة بعوامل تمويلية وتنظيمية، من بينها ارتفاع تكلفة التمويل وتشدد معايير الإقراض.
وأضاف: «تراجع الإعلانات العقارية وتراخيص الوساطة يمثل «انكماشاً مؤقتاً في النشاط التسويقي»، لكنه في المقابل يرفع من مستوى الاحترافية ويحد من الممارسات غير المنظمة».
وأكد أن استقرار متوسط قيمة الصفقة رغم انخفاض عددها يدل على أن التصحيح يتركّز في حجم التداول وليس في انهيار الأسعار.
أكبر سوق عقاري
وبحسب نشرة هيئة العقار، انخفضت قيمة الصفقات السكنية إلى نحو 12.03 مليار ريال، بتراجع شهري بلغ 18%، وسنوي بلغ 67%. وهبط عدد الصفقات إلى 14.222 صفقة، بانخفاض 22% مقارنة بالشهر السابق، و52% على أساس سنوي.
وانخفضت الصفقات غير السكنية إلى نحو 1500 صفقة بقيمة 7.34 مليار ريال، مسجلة تراجعاً شهرياً تجاوز 20%.
وفي السوق الإيجاري، انخفض عدد العقود السكنية إلى 181951 عقداً، متراجعاً بنسبة 32%، فيما بلغت العقود غير السكنية 46737 عقداً بانخفاض 29%، كما تراجعت قيمة صفقات الإيجار السكني إلى 4.06 مليار ريال، وغير السكني إلى 3.60 مليار ريال.
وعلى مستوى تفاصيل القطاع السكني، تصدّرت الأراضي قائمة التراجعات بانخفاض سنوي بلغ 59% بعد تسجيل 7720 صفقة، تلتها الشقق بـ3529 صفقة، ثم الفلل بـ1277 صفقة، في حين بلغ متوسط قيمة الصفقة السكنية نحو 741 ألف ريال، بانخفاض طفيف مقارنة بالفترات السابقة.
ورغم التراجع العام، حافظت الرياض على موقعها كأكبر سوق عقاري في السعودية، مستحوذة على 30% من إجمالي الصفقات بما يعادل 4773 صفقة، و48% من إجمالي القيمة بنحو 9.38 مليار ريال، تلتها منطقتا مكة المكرمة والمنطقة الشرقية بنسب أقل.
وأظهرت البيانات انخفاضاً في أعداد الإعلانات العقارية، إذ تراجعت إعلانات البيع بنسبة 46%، والإيجار بنسبة 27%، بالتزامن مع انخفاض تراخيص الوساطة والتسويق العقاري.
مرحلة طبيعية
من جانبه، يرى الخبير العقاري المهندس عبدالناصر العبداللطيف أن ما يشهده السوق مرتبط بشكل مباشر بقرارات التوازن العقاري، مؤكداً أن هذا التراجع متوقع بعد فترة من الارتفاعات المتسارعة، ويمثل مرحلة طبيعية لإعادة ضبط الأسعار والحد من المبالغات التي تراكمت سابقاً.
وأشار إلى أن السوق لا يمر بحالة ضعف، بل يعيش جزءاً من دورته الاقتصادية، مع تراجع الطلب غير الحقيقي المرتبط بالمضاربات، لافتاً إلى أن المرحلة الحالية تبدو أكثر ملاءمة للمشترين الراغبين في التملك، في ظل اتساع الخيارات وزيادة مرونة البائعين وتحسن فرص التفاوض.
تحولات أوسع
وبيّن العبداللطيف أن فترات الارتفاع تفرض قرارات سريعة وتكاليف أعلى، بينما يمنح التباطؤ النسبي فرصة للشراء بهدوء وبشروط أكثر توازناً، مؤكداً أن السوق لا يمر بأزمة، بل يعيد ترتيب نفسه، وقد تمثل هذه المرحلة فرصة مناسبة لاتخاذ قرارات مدروسة، خصوصاً لمن يستهدف تملك مسكنه.
ويأتي هذا التراجع في سياق تحولات أوسع يشهدها القطاع العقاري، تستهدف رفع مستوى الشفافية وتعزيز كفاءة السوق، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030 في تطوير القطاع غير النفطي وتحقيق التوازن بين العرض والطلب، وصولاً إلى سوق أكثر استدامة واستقراراً على المدى المتوسط.
The real estate market recorded a decline in the volume and value of transactions in March 2026, indicating that the market is entering a correction phase after a period of high activity, while Riyadh continues to dominate the real estate scene in Saudi Arabia, according to the monthly report issued by the General Authority for Real Estate.
Economic expert Abdulaziz Al-Ahmari told "Okaz": "This decline is not a negative indicator as much as it represents a healthy structural correction, as the market transitions from a growth phase driven by speculation, particularly in land, to a more mature phase based on real demand."
Decline in Speculation
He explained that the sharp drop in land transactions reflects a decline in speculative activity, which enhances market efficiency and redirects investments towards actual uses.
He pointed out that the simultaneous decrease in sales and rentals indicates that the market has entered a phase of "comprehensive repricing" driven by financial and regulatory factors, including rising financing costs and tightened lending standards.
He added: "The decline in real estate advertisements and brokerage licenses represents a 'temporary contraction in marketing activity,' but conversely raises the level of professionalism and limits unregulated practices."
He confirmed that the stability of the average transaction value despite the decrease in the number of transactions indicates that the correction is focused on trading volume rather than a collapse in prices.
Largest Real Estate Market
According to the Real Estate Authority's report, the value of residential transactions fell to about 12.03 billion riyals, with a monthly decline of 18% and an annual decline of 67%. The number of transactions dropped to 14,222, a decrease of 22% compared to the previous month and 52% year-on-year.
The number of non-residential transactions decreased to about 1,500 transactions worth 7.34 billion riyals, recording a monthly decline of over 20%.
In the rental market, the number of residential contracts fell to 181,951 contracts, down 32%, while non-residential contracts reached 46,737, a decrease of 29%. The value of residential rental transactions dropped to 4.06 billion riyals, and non-residential to 3.60 billion riyals.
In terms of residential sector details, land topped the list of declines with an annual drop of 59% after recording 7,720 transactions, followed by apartments with 3,529 transactions, then villas with 1,277 transactions, while the average value of residential transactions was about 741,000 riyals, a slight decrease compared to previous periods.
Despite the overall decline, Riyadh maintained its position as the largest real estate market in Saudi Arabia, accounting for 30% of total transactions, equivalent to 4,773 transactions, and 48% of total value at about 9.38 billion riyals, followed by the Makkah and Eastern regions with lower percentages.
The data showed a decrease in the number of real estate advertisements, with sales ads dropping by 46% and rental ads by 27%, coinciding with a decline in brokerage and real estate marketing licenses.
Normal Phase
For his part, real estate expert Engineer Abdulnasser Al-Abdulatif believes that what the market is experiencing is directly related to real estate balance decisions, confirming that this decline was expected after a period of rapid increases, and represents a normal phase for readjusting prices and limiting the exaggerations that accumulated previously.
He pointed out that the market is not in a state of weakness, but is experiencing part of its economic cycle, with a decline in unreal demand associated with speculation, noting that the current phase seems more suitable for buyers wishing to own, given the widening options, increased flexibility of sellers, and improved negotiation opportunities.
Wider Transformations
Al-Abdulatif indicated that periods of increase impose quick decisions and higher costs, while relative slowdown provides an opportunity for calm purchasing under more balanced terms, emphasizing that the market is not in a crisis, but is reorganizing itself, and this phase may represent a suitable opportunity for making well-considered decisions, especially for those targeting home ownership.
This decline comes in the context of broader transformations in the real estate sector, aimed at raising transparency levels and enhancing market efficiency, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 to develop the non-oil sector and achieve a balance between supply and demand, leading to a more sustainable and stable market in the medium term.