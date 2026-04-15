أعلن المركز الوطني لإدارة الدين في السعودية، الانتهاء من استقبال طلبات المستثمرين على الإصدار المحلي لشهر أبريل 2026م ضمن برنامج صكوك حكومة المملكة بالريال السعودي، إذ حُدد إجمالي حجم التخصيص بمبلغ قدره 16.946 مليار ريال.

5 شرائح


وبحسب البيان الصادر من المركز، فقد قسمت الإصدارات إلى 5 شرائح، بلغ حجم الشريحة الأولى 563 مليون ريال لصكوك تُستحق في عام 2031.


وبلغت الشريحة الثانية 3.030 مليار ريال لصكوك تستحق في عام 2033، فيما بلغت الشريحة الثالثة 5.668 مليار ريال لصكوك تُستحق في عام 2036.


وبلغت الشريحة الرابعة 2.005 مليار ريال لصكوك تستحق في عام 2039، وبلغت الشريحة الخامسة 5.680 مليار ريال لصكوك تستحق في عام 2041.