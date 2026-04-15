أعلن المركز الوطني لإدارة الدين في السعودية، الانتهاء من استقبال طلبات المستثمرين على الإصدار المحلي لشهر أبريل 2026م ضمن برنامج صكوك حكومة المملكة بالريال السعودي، إذ حُدد إجمالي حجم التخصيص بمبلغ قدره 16.946 مليار ريال.
5 شرائح
وبحسب البيان الصادر من المركز، فقد قسمت الإصدارات إلى 5 شرائح، بلغ حجم الشريحة الأولى 563 مليون ريال لصكوك تُستحق في عام 2031.
وبلغت الشريحة الثانية 3.030 مليار ريال لصكوك تستحق في عام 2033، فيما بلغت الشريحة الثالثة 5.668 مليار ريال لصكوك تُستحق في عام 2036.
وبلغت الشريحة الرابعة 2.005 مليار ريال لصكوك تستحق في عام 2039، وبلغت الشريحة الخامسة 5.680 مليار ريال لصكوك تستحق في عام 2041.
The National Debt Management Center in Saudi Arabia has announced the completion of receiving investor applications for the local issuance for April 2026 as part of the Kingdom's government sukuk program in Saudi riyals, with a total allocation amount set at 16.946 billion riyals.
5 Tranches
According to the statement issued by the center, the issuances were divided into 5 tranches, with the first tranche amounting to 563 million riyals for sukuk maturing in 2031.
The second tranche reached 3.030 billion riyals for sukuk maturing in 2033, while the third tranche amounted to 5.668 billion riyals for sukuk maturing in 2036.
The fourth tranche reached 2.005 billion riyals for sukuk maturing in 2039, and the fifth tranche amounted to 5.680 billion riyals for sukuk maturing in 2041.