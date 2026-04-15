صعدت أسعار النفط خلال التعاملات، مع استمرار توقف حركة الشحن عبر مضيق هرمز، ما طغى على التفاؤل بشأن استئناف محتمل للمحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران لإنهاء الحرب.


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» تسليم شهر يونيو القادم بنسبة 1% أو ما يعادل 94 سنتًا إلى 95.73 دولار للبرميل، في تمام الساعة 02:37 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة.


كما زادت عقود خام «نايمكس» الأمريكي تسليم شهر مايو القادم بنسبة 1% أو ما يعادل 91 سنتًا عند 92.19 دولار للبرميل.


زيادة المخزونات


وبعد مرور نحو 45 يومًا على إغلاق مضيق هرمز، لا تزال حركة الملاحة عبر المضيق متوقفة بشكل شبه كامل رغم الهدنة التي أُعلن عنها سابقًا.


وأظهرت تقديرات معهد البترول الأمريكي ارتفاع مخزونات النفط الخام في الولايات المتحدة بنحو 6.1 مليون برميل خلال الأسبوع المنتهي في العاشر من شهر أبريل الجاري.


ومن المتوقع أن تُظهر البيانات الرسمية زيادة في مخزونات النفط الخام بأكثر من مليوني برميل.