Oil prices rose during trading, as the shipping movement through the Strait of Hormuz remains halted, overshadowing optimism about a possible resumption of talks between the United States and Iran to end the war.



Brent crude futures for June delivery increased by 1% or 94 cents to $95.73 per barrel, at 02:37 PM Mecca time.



Additionally, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery rose by 1% or 91 cents to $92.19 per barrel.



Increase in inventories



After nearly 45 days of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, maritime traffic through the strait remains almost completely halted despite the truce that was previously announced.



Estimates from the American Petroleum Institute indicated an increase in crude oil inventories in the United States by about 6.1 million barrels during the week ending April 10.



Official data is expected to show an increase in crude oil inventories of more than two million barrels.