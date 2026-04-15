صعدت أسعار النفط خلال التعاملات، مع استمرار توقف حركة الشحن عبر مضيق هرمز، ما طغى على التفاؤل بشأن استئناف محتمل للمحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران لإنهاء الحرب.
وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» تسليم شهر يونيو القادم بنسبة 1% أو ما يعادل 94 سنتًا إلى 95.73 دولار للبرميل، في تمام الساعة 02:37 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة.
كما زادت عقود خام «نايمكس» الأمريكي تسليم شهر مايو القادم بنسبة 1% أو ما يعادل 91 سنتًا عند 92.19 دولار للبرميل.
زيادة المخزونات
وبعد مرور نحو 45 يومًا على إغلاق مضيق هرمز، لا تزال حركة الملاحة عبر المضيق متوقفة بشكل شبه كامل رغم الهدنة التي أُعلن عنها سابقًا.
وأظهرت تقديرات معهد البترول الأمريكي ارتفاع مخزونات النفط الخام في الولايات المتحدة بنحو 6.1 مليون برميل خلال الأسبوع المنتهي في العاشر من شهر أبريل الجاري.
ومن المتوقع أن تُظهر البيانات الرسمية زيادة في مخزونات النفط الخام بأكثر من مليوني برميل.
Oil prices rose during trading, as the shipping movement through the Strait of Hormuz remains halted, overshadowing optimism about a possible resumption of talks between the United States and Iran to end the war.
Brent crude futures for June delivery increased by 1% or 94 cents to $95.73 per barrel, at 02:37 PM Mecca time.
Additionally, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery rose by 1% or 91 cents to $92.19 per barrel.
Increase in inventories
After nearly 45 days of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, maritime traffic through the strait remains almost completely halted despite the truce that was previously announced.
Estimates from the American Petroleum Institute indicated an increase in crude oil inventories in the United States by about 6.1 million barrels during the week ending April 10.
Official data is expected to show an increase in crude oil inventories of more than two million barrels.