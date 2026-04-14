The European Parliament and representatives of the EU member states have reached an agreement to tighten restrictions on steel imports from outside the bloc, in a move aimed at protecting the European industry that is facing increasing pressure from external competition.



Under the new rules, a cap on duty-free imports will be set at 18.3 million tons annually, representing a 47% decrease compared to the quotas for 2024. Quantities exceeding this limit will be subject to tariffs of up to 50%, which is double the current rate of 25%.



Addressing the surplus



This decision comes amid the continued influx of low-cost steel into European markets, which has negatively impacted local producers.



The European Parliament clarified that the revised system aims to address the global production surplus and stabilize the European market, with quotas distributed among exporting countries.



European steel companies are expected to benefit from these measures, as the new restrictions may gradually improve profitability by reducing foreign competition and increasing operating rates of factories within Europe.