توصل البرلمان الأوروبي وممثلو الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى اتفاق يقضي بتشديد القيود على واردات الصلب من خارج التكتل، في خطوة تهدف إلى حماية الصناعة الأوروبية التي تواجه ضغوطاً متزايدة من المنافسة الخارجية.


وبموجب القواعد الجديدة، سيتم تحديد سقف للواردات المعفاة من الرسوم عند 18.3 مليون طن سنوياً، مما يمثل انخفاضاً بنسبة 47% مقارنة بحصص عام 2024، أما الكميات التي تتجاوز هذا الحد فستخضع لرسوم جمركية تصل إلى 50%، أي ضعف المعدل الحالي البالغ 25%.


مواجهة الفائض


ويأتي هذا القرار في ظل استمرار تدفق الصلب منخفض التكلفة إلى الأسواق الأوروبية، الأمر الذي أثّر سلباً على المنتجين المحليين.


وأوضح البرلمان الأوروبي أن النظام المعدل يستهدف مواجهة فائض الإنتاج العالمي وتحقيق استقرار السوق الأوروبية، مع توزيع الحصص بين الدول المصدّرة.


ومن المتوقع أن تستفيد شركات الصلب الأوروبية من هذه الإجراءات، إذ قد تسهم القيود الجديدة في تحسين الربحية تدريجياً من خلال الحد من المنافسة الأجنبية وزيادة معدلات تشغيل المصانع داخل أوروبا.