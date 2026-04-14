حصل البنك السعودي الأول، أحد البنوك الرائدة في المملكة، على جائزتين عالميتين مرموقتين في مجال المصرفية الخاصة لعام 2026، إذ حصل على جائزة «أفضل بنك للمصرفية الخاصة بالمملكة العربية السعودية» من يوروموني للعام الرابع على التوالي، إضافة إلى جائزة «أفضل بنك للمصرفية الخاصة» من مجلة جلوبال فاينانس.

‎ويعكس هذا الإنجاز المكانة الريادية لـ«الأول» في قطاع المصرفية الخاصة، ويؤكد التزامه بتقديم حلول مصرفية وخدمات شخصية متكاملة تلبي احتياجات العملاء ذوي الثروات العالية ورواد الأعمال على الصعيدين المحلي والدولي.

‎وصرح الرئيس التنفيذي لإدارة الثروات والمصرفية الشخصية في «الأول» بندر الغشيان، قائلاً: «يعكس الفوز بهذه الجوائز استمرارية أدائنا وقوة خدماتنا في مجال المصرفية الخاصة. ونواصل التركيز على تقديم حلول متكاملة تركز على العميل وتدعم تطلعاته طويلة الأجل، مستفيدين من شبكتنا الدولية وخبرتنا العميقة في السوق المحلية».

‎ويواصل البنك تعزيز خدماته في مجال المصرفية الخاصة من خلال مجموعة شاملة من المنتجات والخدمات الاستثمارية، مقدماً تجربة مصرفية متقدمة تمكّن العملاء من تحقيق أهدافهم المالية وتطلعاتهم المستقبلية. وتعكس هذه الجوائز استمرار تركيزه على الابتكار والتميز، مع مواصلة تطوير قدراته لتلبية الاحتياجات المتغيرة للعملاء.