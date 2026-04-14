Saudi First Bank, one of the leading banks in the Kingdom, has received two prestigious global awards in the field of private banking for 2026, winning the award for "Best Private Bank in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" from Euromoney for the fourth consecutive year, in addition to the award for "Best Private Bank" from Global Finance magazine.

This achievement reflects the pioneering position of "First" in the private banking sector and confirms its commitment to providing integrated banking solutions and personalized services that meet the needs of high-net-worth clients and entrepreneurs at both local and international levels.

The CEO of Wealth Management and Personal Banking at "First," Bandar Al-Ghashyan, stated: "Winning these awards reflects the continuity of our performance and the strength of our services in the field of private banking. We continue to focus on providing integrated client-centered solutions that support their long-term aspirations, leveraging our international network and deep expertise in the local market."

The bank continues to enhance its private banking services through a comprehensive range of investment products and services, offering an advanced banking experience that enables clients to achieve their financial goals and future aspirations. These awards reflect its ongoing focus on innovation and excellence, while continuing to develop its capabilities to meet the changing needs of clients.