In light of the accelerating developmental movement witnessed in the Kingdom, Saudi women today emerge as a fundamental pillar in the national transformation journey and an active partner in building the future. Their empowerment has shifted from being a supportive initiative to a driving force that enhances the economy and elevates the quality of life, reflecting the maturity of the Saudi experience within the framework of Vision 2030.

Dr. Sana Al-Otaibi, Director of the National Observatory for Women, confirmed that the year 2025 marked a qualitative milestone in the path of women's empowerment, as official indicators showed significant progress in various fields. The percentage of women's participation in the labor market rose to 34.2%, while the economic participation rate for females reached 36.3%, reflecting the expanding presence of women in economic activity.

In terms of leadership empowerment, the percentage of women in middle and senior management positions increased to 44%, supported by flexible work policies and remote work, which contributed to reducing the unemployment rate among Saudi women to historic levels. The entrepreneurship sector also witnessed remarkable growth, with the number of women-owned enterprises reaching 774,123, representing 43.8% of the total enterprises, alongside an increase in Saudi women's acquisition of international patents during the years 2024 and 2025.

Al-Otaibi pointed out that these achievements come as part of a comprehensive advancement in education, health, and quality of life, emphasizing that the observatory works on analyzing data and transforming it into tools that support policy-making. She indicated that the transformations can be read through three main pathways: the continued rise in women's participation in the workforce, the growing presence of women in leadership roles, and the expansion of their participation in specialized sectors such as technology, industry, and innovation.

She added that women's empowerment has become a key element in driving economic growth, supported by a system of government programs such as "Tamheer," "Wusool," and "Qurrah," in addition to qualitative initiatives in renewable energy, rural development, industry, and mining, enhancing women's readiness for the future labor market. She also highlighted the importance of the Women’s Participation in Development (WPD) index, which is based on five pillars: economic, educational, health, organizational, and social, along with the development of qualitative indicators such as the Women’s Participation in Environmental and Climate Issues (WEC) index.

Enhancing Social Protection

Regarding legislation, Al-Otaibi explained that the regulatory environment has seen qualitative development through updating labor systems, expanding flexible work patterns, enhancing social protection, and broadening funding and investment opportunities, which contributed to the sustainability of women's participation. The Kingdom has maintained an advanced ranking in the World Bank report and has made progress in the gender gap index, alongside the emergence of Saudi women in international forums and their receipt of global awards in innovation and sustainability.

Focusing on Quality of Life

Al-Otaibi highlighted the importance of historical documentation of Saudi women's contributions, referring to the project to document the history of pioneering women in institutional charitable work, which spans over six decades.

Al-Otaibi anticipated that the upcoming phase would witness an expansion in the role of women within the future economy, including the green, purple, and digital economies, as well as advanced specializations such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology, in addition to enhancing their presence in strategic sectors, community development, and volunteer work, with the development of new measurement tools focusing on quality of life and family cohesion.

She concluded her remarks by emphasizing that what has been achieved is the fruit of a vision by leadership that believes in putting people first, and that Saudi women's participation today is no longer measured solely by its size, but by the value they add and their ability to create opportunities, becoming a renewed national model in local and global influence.