في ظل الحراك التنموي المتسارع الذي تشهده المملكة، تبرز المرأة السعودية اليوم بوصفها ركيزة أساسية في مسيرة التحول الوطني، وشريكاً فاعلاً في بناء المستقبل، إذ انتقل تمكينها من كونه مبادرة داعمة إلى قوة محركة تعزز الاقتصاد وترتقي بجودة الحياة، بما يعكس نضج التجربة السعودية في إطار رؤية 2030.

وأكدت مديرة المرصد الوطني للمرأة الدكتورة سناء العتيبي، أن عام 2025م، شكّل محطة نوعية في مسار تمكين المرأة، حيث أظهرت المؤشرات الرسمية تقدماً ملحوظاً في مختلف المجالات. إذ ارتفعت نسبة مشاركة المرأة في سوق العمل إلى 34.2%، فيما بلغ معدل المشاركة الاقتصادية للإناث 36.3%، بما يعكس اتساع حضور المرأة في النشاط الاقتصادي.

وفي جانب التمكين القيادي، ارتفعت نسبة النساء في المناصب الإدارية المتوسطة والعليا إلى 44%، مدعومة بسياسات العمل المرن والعمل عن بُعد، التي أسهمت في خفض معدل البطالة بين السعوديات إلى مستويات تاريخية. كما شهد قطاع ريادة الأعمال نمواً لافتاً، إذ بلغ عدد المنشآت المملوكة للمرأة 774.123 منشأة تمثل 43.8% من إجمالي المنشآت، إلى جانب تزايد حصول السعوديات على براءات اختراع دولية خلال عامي 2024 و2025م.

وأشارت العتيبي إلى أن هذه المنجزات تأتي ضمن تقدم شامل في التعليم والصحة وجودة الحياة، مؤكدة أن المرصد يعمل على تحليل البيانات وتحويلها إلى أدوات تدعم صناعة السياسات. وبيّنت أن التحولات يمكن قراءتها عبر ثلاثة مسارات رئيسة: استمرار ارتفاع مشاركة المرأة في القوى العاملة، تنامي حضورها القيادي، واتساع مشاركتها في قطاعات نوعية مثل التقنية والصناعة والابتكار.

وأضافت أن تمكين المرأة أصبح عنصراً رئيساً في دفع النمو الاقتصادي، مدعوماً بمنظومة برامج حكومية مثل «تمهير» و«وصول» و«قرة»، إضافة إلى مبادرات نوعية في الطاقة المتجددة والتنمية الريفية والصناعة والتعدين، بما يعزز جاهزية المرأة لسوق العمل المستقبلي. كما أشارت إلى أهمية مؤشر مشاركة المرأة في التنمية (WPD) الذي يرتكز على خمسة محاور: الاقتصادي، التعليمي، الصحي، التنظيمي، والاجتماعي، إلى جانب تطوير مؤشرات نوعية مثل مؤشر مشاركة المرأة في قضايا البيئة والمناخ (WEC).

تعزيز الحماية الاجتماعية

في جانب التشريعات، أوضحت العتيبي أن البيئة التنظيمية شهدت تطوراً نوعياً من خلال تحديث أنظمة العمل، وتوسيع أنماط العمل المرنة، وتعزيز الحماية الاجتماعية، وتوسيع فرص التمويل والاستثمار، ما أسهم في استدامة مشاركة المرأة. كما حافظت المملكة على تصنيف متقدم في تقرير البنك الدولي وسجلت تقدماً في مؤشر الفجوة بين الجنسين، إلى جانب بروز المرأة السعودية في المحافل الدولية وحصولها على جوائز عالمية في الابتكار والاستدامة.

التركيز على جودة الحياة

وسلطت العتيبي الضوء على أهمية التوثيق التاريخي لإسهامات المرأة السعودية، مشيرة إلى مشروع توثيق تاريخ النساء الرائدات في العمل الخيري المؤسسي، الذي يمتد لأكثر من ستة عقود.

وتوقعت العتيبي أن تشهد المرحلة القادمة توسعاً في دور المرأة ضمن اقتصاد المستقبل، بما يشمل الاقتصاد الأخضر والبنفسجي والرقمي، والتخصصات المتقدمة كالذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنيات الحيوية، إضافة إلى تعزيز حضورها في القطاعات الإستراتيجية والتنمية المجتمعية والعمل التطوعي، مع تطوير أدوات قياس جديدة تركز على جودة الحياة والتماسك الأسري.

واختتمت حديثها بالتأكيد على أن ما تحقق هو ثمرة رؤية قيادة آمنت بالإنسان أولاً، وأن المرأة السعودية اليوم لم تعد تُقاس مشاركتها بحجمها فقط، بل بما تضيفه من قيمة وقدرتها على صناعة الفرص، لتصبح نموذجاً وطنياً متجدداً في التأثير محلياً وعالمياً.