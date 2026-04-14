في ظل الحراك التنموي المتسارع الذي تشهده المملكة، تبرز المرأة السعودية اليوم بوصفها ركيزة أساسية في مسيرة التحول الوطني، وشريكاً فاعلاً في بناء المستقبل، إذ انتقل تمكينها من كونه مبادرة داعمة إلى قوة محركة تعزز الاقتصاد وترتقي بجودة الحياة، بما يعكس نضج التجربة السعودية في إطار رؤية 2030.
وأكدت مديرة المرصد الوطني للمرأة الدكتورة سناء العتيبي، أن عام 2025م، شكّل محطة نوعية في مسار تمكين المرأة، حيث أظهرت المؤشرات الرسمية تقدماً ملحوظاً في مختلف المجالات. إذ ارتفعت نسبة مشاركة المرأة في سوق العمل إلى 34.2%، فيما بلغ معدل المشاركة الاقتصادية للإناث 36.3%، بما يعكس اتساع حضور المرأة في النشاط الاقتصادي.
وفي جانب التمكين القيادي، ارتفعت نسبة النساء في المناصب الإدارية المتوسطة والعليا إلى 44%، مدعومة بسياسات العمل المرن والعمل عن بُعد، التي أسهمت في خفض معدل البطالة بين السعوديات إلى مستويات تاريخية. كما شهد قطاع ريادة الأعمال نمواً لافتاً، إذ بلغ عدد المنشآت المملوكة للمرأة 774.123 منشأة تمثل 43.8% من إجمالي المنشآت، إلى جانب تزايد حصول السعوديات على براءات اختراع دولية خلال عامي 2024 و2025م.
وأشارت العتيبي إلى أن هذه المنجزات تأتي ضمن تقدم شامل في التعليم والصحة وجودة الحياة، مؤكدة أن المرصد يعمل على تحليل البيانات وتحويلها إلى أدوات تدعم صناعة السياسات. وبيّنت أن التحولات يمكن قراءتها عبر ثلاثة مسارات رئيسة: استمرار ارتفاع مشاركة المرأة في القوى العاملة، تنامي حضورها القيادي، واتساع مشاركتها في قطاعات نوعية مثل التقنية والصناعة والابتكار.
وأضافت أن تمكين المرأة أصبح عنصراً رئيساً في دفع النمو الاقتصادي، مدعوماً بمنظومة برامج حكومية مثل «تمهير» و«وصول» و«قرة»، إضافة إلى مبادرات نوعية في الطاقة المتجددة والتنمية الريفية والصناعة والتعدين، بما يعزز جاهزية المرأة لسوق العمل المستقبلي. كما أشارت إلى أهمية مؤشر مشاركة المرأة في التنمية (WPD) الذي يرتكز على خمسة محاور: الاقتصادي، التعليمي، الصحي، التنظيمي، والاجتماعي، إلى جانب تطوير مؤشرات نوعية مثل مؤشر مشاركة المرأة في قضايا البيئة والمناخ (WEC).
تعزيز الحماية الاجتماعية
في جانب التشريعات، أوضحت العتيبي أن البيئة التنظيمية شهدت تطوراً نوعياً من خلال تحديث أنظمة العمل، وتوسيع أنماط العمل المرنة، وتعزيز الحماية الاجتماعية، وتوسيع فرص التمويل والاستثمار، ما أسهم في استدامة مشاركة المرأة. كما حافظت المملكة على تصنيف متقدم في تقرير البنك الدولي وسجلت تقدماً في مؤشر الفجوة بين الجنسين، إلى جانب بروز المرأة السعودية في المحافل الدولية وحصولها على جوائز عالمية في الابتكار والاستدامة.
التركيز على جودة الحياة
وسلطت العتيبي الضوء على أهمية التوثيق التاريخي لإسهامات المرأة السعودية، مشيرة إلى مشروع توثيق تاريخ النساء الرائدات في العمل الخيري المؤسسي، الذي يمتد لأكثر من ستة عقود.
وتوقعت العتيبي أن تشهد المرحلة القادمة توسعاً في دور المرأة ضمن اقتصاد المستقبل، بما يشمل الاقتصاد الأخضر والبنفسجي والرقمي، والتخصصات المتقدمة كالذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنيات الحيوية، إضافة إلى تعزيز حضورها في القطاعات الإستراتيجية والتنمية المجتمعية والعمل التطوعي، مع تطوير أدوات قياس جديدة تركز على جودة الحياة والتماسك الأسري.
واختتمت حديثها بالتأكيد على أن ما تحقق هو ثمرة رؤية قيادة آمنت بالإنسان أولاً، وأن المرأة السعودية اليوم لم تعد تُقاس مشاركتها بحجمها فقط، بل بما تضيفه من قيمة وقدرتها على صناعة الفرص، لتصبح نموذجاً وطنياً متجدداً في التأثير محلياً وعالمياً.
In light of the accelerating developmental movement witnessed in the Kingdom, Saudi women today emerge as a fundamental pillar in the national transformation journey and an active partner in building the future. Their empowerment has shifted from being a supportive initiative to a driving force that enhances the economy and elevates the quality of life, reflecting the maturity of the Saudi experience within the framework of Vision 2030.
Dr. Sana Al-Otaibi, Director of the National Observatory for Women, confirmed that the year 2025 marked a qualitative milestone in the path of women's empowerment, as official indicators showed significant progress in various fields. The percentage of women's participation in the labor market rose to 34.2%, while the economic participation rate for females reached 36.3%, reflecting the expanding presence of women in economic activity.
In terms of leadership empowerment, the percentage of women in middle and senior management positions increased to 44%, supported by flexible work policies and remote work, which contributed to reducing the unemployment rate among Saudi women to historic levels. The entrepreneurship sector also witnessed remarkable growth, with the number of women-owned enterprises reaching 774,123, representing 43.8% of the total enterprises, alongside an increase in Saudi women's acquisition of international patents during the years 2024 and 2025.
Al-Otaibi pointed out that these achievements come as part of a comprehensive advancement in education, health, and quality of life, emphasizing that the observatory works on analyzing data and transforming it into tools that support policy-making. She indicated that the transformations can be read through three main pathways: the continued rise in women's participation in the workforce, the growing presence of women in leadership roles, and the expansion of their participation in specialized sectors such as technology, industry, and innovation.
She added that women's empowerment has become a key element in driving economic growth, supported by a system of government programs such as "Tamheer," "Wusool," and "Qurrah," in addition to qualitative initiatives in renewable energy, rural development, industry, and mining, enhancing women's readiness for the future labor market. She also highlighted the importance of the Women’s Participation in Development (WPD) index, which is based on five pillars: economic, educational, health, organizational, and social, along with the development of qualitative indicators such as the Women’s Participation in Environmental and Climate Issues (WEC) index.
Enhancing Social Protection
Regarding legislation, Al-Otaibi explained that the regulatory environment has seen qualitative development through updating labor systems, expanding flexible work patterns, enhancing social protection, and broadening funding and investment opportunities, which contributed to the sustainability of women's participation. The Kingdom has maintained an advanced ranking in the World Bank report and has made progress in the gender gap index, alongside the emergence of Saudi women in international forums and their receipt of global awards in innovation and sustainability.
Focusing on Quality of Life
Al-Otaibi highlighted the importance of historical documentation of Saudi women's contributions, referring to the project to document the history of pioneering women in institutional charitable work, which spans over six decades.
Al-Otaibi anticipated that the upcoming phase would witness an expansion in the role of women within the future economy, including the green, purple, and digital economies, as well as advanced specializations such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology, in addition to enhancing their presence in strategic sectors, community development, and volunteer work, with the development of new measurement tools focusing on quality of life and family cohesion.
She concluded her remarks by emphasizing that what has been achieved is the fruit of a vision by leadership that believes in putting people first, and that Saudi women's participation today is no longer measured solely by its size, but by the value they add and their ability to create opportunities, becoming a renewed national model in local and global influence.