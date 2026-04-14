اعتمدت هيئة الغذاء والدواء الجدول التفصيلي لعقوبات التسمم الغذائي لحماية صحة المستهلكين، عبر منظومة رقابية دقيقة تشمل رصد مسببات الأمراض المنقولة عبر الغذاء من خلال الاختبارات الميكروبيولوجية والكيميائية.
وترتفع العقوبات بشكل كبير في حالات السموم شديدة الخطورة مثل سموم ميكروب «كلوستريديوم بوتيولينوم»، وتبلغ الغرامة 30,000 ريال عند ثبوتها في أحد المصادر، وتصل إلى 60,000 ريال عند وجودها في المصابين والمواد الغذائية معاً مع إمكانية فرض عقوبات غير مالية إضافية
ونصت على أنه في حال نتج عن حادثة التسمم الغذائي وفاة أو ضرر دائم، يتم تطبيق العقوبات الواردة مع إحالة القضية إلى النيابة العامة لاستكمال الإجراءات. وأكدت أن الغرامات تتضاعف في حال تكرار المخالفة خلال سنة واحدة من تاريخ ارتكابها، فيما استثنت مخالفات التسمم الغذائي من مبدأ الإنذار ما يعني تطبيق العقوبات مباشرة دون مراحل تحذيرية.
فني في هيئة الغذاء والدواء يتابع نتائج إحدى العينات بالمختبر.
مضاعفة الغرامة في سموم المصادر الثلاثة
تضمن الجدول غرامات تبدأ من 3,000 ريال في منافذ البيع والمطاعم، و6,000 ريال في المصانع والمستودعات، عند ثبوت وجود مصدر واحد للتلوث سواء من المصابين أو العاملين أو المواد الغذائية أو التجهيزات، وتصل إلى 12,000 ريال في حال ثبوت التلوث من مصدرين مثل المصابين والعاملين أو المواد الخام، وتبلغ 18,000 ريال عند ارتباط التلوث بالمنتج الغذائي النهائي أو المياه.
كما ترتفع الغرامات إلى 24,000 ريال عند الحالات التي تشمل ثلاثة مصادر أو أكثر مثل المصابين والعاملين والتجهيزات أو المواد الغذائية، بينما تصل إلى 3,000 ريال عند ثبوت التلوث من 4 مصادر مجتمعة، ما يشير إلى خلل شامل في منظومة السلامة داخل المنشأة.
وحددت اللائحة غرامات تبدأ من 3,000 ريال وتصل إلى 15,000 ريال، بحسب عدد مصادر التلوث، وترتفع العقوبة إلى الحد الأعلى عند ثبوت التلوث من المصابين والعاملين والمواد الغذائية والتجهيزات معاً.
مسحات الأظافر والأنف والحلق
في جانب تصنيف السموم البكتيرية، حددت اللائحة غرامة تصل إلى 18,000 ريال عند ثبوت وجود السموم في أحد أو جميع المصادر، بينما ترتفع العقوبات بشكل كبير في حالات السموم شديدة الخطورة.
وشملت اللائحة السموم الفطرية، وتم فرض غرامة 18,000 ريال عند تجاوز تركيزاتها الحدود المسموح بها، إضافة إلى غرامات قدرها 12,000 ريال عند عزل السموم الطبيعية في الأسماك أو «عيش الغراب».
وفي جانب المخالفات الكيميائية، نصت اللائحة على فرض غرامة 24,000 ريال عند الكشف عن بقايا المعادن الثقيلة أو المبيدات أو الأدوية البيطرية بتراكيز أعلى من الحدود المسموح بها، سواء في المصابين أو الأغذية أو كليهما.
وشملت العقوبات وجود أي مادة كيميائية أو طبيعية ضارة أو مضاف غذائي يؤدي إلى التسمم، اذ تم تحديد غرامة مماثلة بقيمة 24,000 ريال، تأكيداً على خطورة التلوث الكيميائي وتأثيره المباشر على صحة الإنسان.
وفي ما يخص البكتيريا القولونية نصت اللائحة على فرض غرامة 6,000 ريال عند ثبوت وجودها في الأغذية أو المياه أو التجهيزات مع تأكيد احتوائها على سلالات ممرضة، وترتفع الغرامة إلى 12,000 ريال في حال وجودها أيضاً لدى العاملين.
أما المكورات العنقودية الذهبية المفرزة للسموم، فقد تم اعتبار وجودها في الأدوات أو المعدات أو الأغذية أو حتى في مسحات العاملين «الأظافر أو الأنف أو الحلق» مخالفة تستوجب غرامة تصل إلى 6,000 ريال، خصوصاً إذا تجاوز العدد الميكروبي الحدود المسموح به.
The Food and Drug Authority has adopted a detailed schedule of penalties for food poisoning to protect consumer health, through a precise regulatory system that includes monitoring the pathogens transmitted through food via microbiological and chemical tests.
Penalties significantly increase in cases of highly dangerous toxins, such as the toxin from the bacterium "Clostridium botulinum," with fines reaching 30,000 riyals if found in one of the sources, and up to 60,000 riyals if present in both the infected individuals and food products, along with the possibility of imposing additional non-financial penalties.
It was stipulated that if a food poisoning incident results in death or permanent harm, the penalties outlined will be applied, and the case will be referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the procedures. It was confirmed that fines will double in the event of a repeated violation within one year from the date of its occurrence, while food poisoning violations are exempt from the principle of warning, meaning that penalties will be applied directly without warning stages.
فني في هيئة الغذاء والدواء يتابع نتائج إحدى العينات بالمختبر.
Doubling the Fine for Toxins from Three Sources
The schedule includes fines starting from 3,000 riyals at points of sale and restaurants, and 6,000 riyals in factories and warehouses, when a single source of contamination is confirmed, whether from the infected individuals, workers, food products, or equipment. The fine increases to 12,000 riyals if contamination is confirmed from two sources, such as infected individuals and workers or raw materials, and reaches 18,000 riyals when contamination is linked to the final food product or water.
Fines also rise to 24,000 riyals in cases involving three or more sources, such as infected individuals, workers, equipment, or food products, while the fine is set at 3,000 riyals if contamination is confirmed from four combined sources, indicating a comprehensive failure in the safety system within the facility.
The regulation specifies fines starting from 3,000 riyals and reaching up to 15,000 riyals, depending on the number of contamination sources, with the penalty increasing to the maximum when contamination is confirmed from infected individuals, workers, food products, and equipment together.
Nail, Nose, and Throat Swabs
In the classification of bacterial toxins, the regulation sets a fine of up to 18,000 riyals if toxins are found in one or all sources, while penalties significantly increase in cases of highly dangerous toxins.
The regulation also includes mycotoxins, imposing a fine of 18,000 riyals if their concentrations exceed the permissible limits, in addition to fines of 12,000 riyals for isolating natural toxins in fish or "mushrooms."
Regarding chemical violations, the regulation stipulates a fine of 24,000 riyals if residues of heavy metals, pesticides, or veterinary drugs are detected at concentrations higher than the permissible limits, whether in infected individuals, food, or both.
Penalties also include the presence of any harmful chemical or natural substance or food additive that leads to poisoning, with a similar fine of 24,000 riyals, emphasizing the seriousness of chemical contamination and its direct impact on human health.
Concerning Escherichia coli, the regulation states a fine of 6,000 riyals if it is found in food, water, or equipment, confirming the presence of pathogenic strains, and the fine increases to 12,000 riyals if it is also found among workers.
As for toxin-producing Staphylococcus aureus, its presence in tools, equipment, food, or even in swabs from workers (nails, nose, or throat) is considered a violation that warrants a fine of up to 6,000 riyals, especially if the microbial count exceeds the permissible limits.