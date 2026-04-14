The Food and Drug Authority has adopted a detailed schedule of penalties for food poisoning to protect consumer health, through a precise regulatory system that includes monitoring the pathogens transmitted through food via microbiological and chemical tests.

Penalties significantly increase in cases of highly dangerous toxins, such as the toxin from the bacterium "Clostridium botulinum," with fines reaching 30,000 riyals if found in one of the sources, and up to 60,000 riyals if present in both the infected individuals and food products, along with the possibility of imposing additional non-financial penalties.

It was stipulated that if a food poisoning incident results in death or permanent harm, the penalties outlined will be applied, and the case will be referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the procedures. It was confirmed that fines will double in the event of a repeated violation within one year from the date of its occurrence, while food poisoning violations are exempt from the principle of warning, meaning that penalties will be applied directly without warning stages.

فني في هيئة الغذاء والدواء يتابع نتائج إحدى العينات بالمختبر.

Doubling the Fine for Toxins from Three Sources

The schedule includes fines starting from 3,000 riyals at points of sale and restaurants, and 6,000 riyals in factories and warehouses, when a single source of contamination is confirmed, whether from the infected individuals, workers, food products, or equipment. The fine increases to 12,000 riyals if contamination is confirmed from two sources, such as infected individuals and workers or raw materials, and reaches 18,000 riyals when contamination is linked to the final food product or water.

Fines also rise to 24,000 riyals in cases involving three or more sources, such as infected individuals, workers, equipment, or food products, while the fine is set at 3,000 riyals if contamination is confirmed from four combined sources, indicating a comprehensive failure in the safety system within the facility.

The regulation specifies fines starting from 3,000 riyals and reaching up to 15,000 riyals, depending on the number of contamination sources, with the penalty increasing to the maximum when contamination is confirmed from infected individuals, workers, food products, and equipment together.

Nail, Nose, and Throat Swabs

In the classification of bacterial toxins, the regulation sets a fine of up to 18,000 riyals if toxins are found in one or all sources, while penalties significantly increase in cases of highly dangerous toxins.

The regulation also includes mycotoxins, imposing a fine of 18,000 riyals if their concentrations exceed the permissible limits, in addition to fines of 12,000 riyals for isolating natural toxins in fish or "mushrooms."

Regarding chemical violations, the regulation stipulates a fine of 24,000 riyals if residues of heavy metals, pesticides, or veterinary drugs are detected at concentrations higher than the permissible limits, whether in infected individuals, food, or both.

Penalties also include the presence of any harmful chemical or natural substance or food additive that leads to poisoning, with a similar fine of 24,000 riyals, emphasizing the seriousness of chemical contamination and its direct impact on human health.

Concerning Escherichia coli, the regulation states a fine of 6,000 riyals if it is found in food, water, or equipment, confirming the presence of pathogenic strains, and the fine increases to 12,000 riyals if it is also found among workers.

As for toxin-producing Staphylococcus aureus, its presence in tools, equipment, food, or even in swabs from workers (nails, nose, or throat) is considered a violation that warrants a fine of up to 6,000 riyals, especially if the microbial count exceeds the permissible limits.