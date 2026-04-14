اعتمدت هيئة الغذاء والدواء الجدول التفصيلي لعقوبات التسمم الغذائي لحماية صحة المستهلكين، عبر منظومة رقابية دقيقة تشمل رصد مسببات الأمراض المنقولة عبر الغذاء من خلال الاختبارات الميكروبيولوجية والكيميائية.

وترتفع العقوبات بشكل كبير في حالات السموم شديدة الخطورة مثل سموم ميكروب «كلوستريديوم بوتيولينوم»، وتبلغ الغرامة 30,000 ريال عند ثبوتها في أحد المصادر، وتصل إلى 60,000 ريال عند وجودها في المصابين والمواد الغذائية معاً مع إمكانية فرض عقوبات غير مالية إضافية

ونصت على أنه في حال نتج عن حادثة التسمم الغذائي وفاة أو ضرر دائم، يتم تطبيق العقوبات الواردة مع إحالة القضية إلى النيابة العامة لاستكمال الإجراءات. وأكدت أن الغرامات تتضاعف في حال تكرار المخالفة خلال سنة واحدة من تاريخ ارتكابها، فيما استثنت مخالفات التسمم الغذائي من مبدأ الإنذار ما يعني تطبيق العقوبات مباشرة دون مراحل تحذيرية.

فني في هيئة الغذاء والدواء يتابع نتائج إحدى العينات بالمختبر.

فني في هيئة الغذاء والدواء يتابع نتائج إحدى العينات بالمختبر.

مضاعفة الغرامة في سموم المصادر الثلاثة

تضمن الجدول غرامات تبدأ من 3,000 ريال في منافذ البيع والمطاعم، و6,000 ريال في المصانع والمستودعات، عند ثبوت وجود مصدر واحد للتلوث سواء من المصابين أو العاملين أو المواد الغذائية أو التجهيزات، وتصل إلى 12,000 ريال في حال ثبوت التلوث من مصدرين مثل المصابين والعاملين أو المواد الخام، وتبلغ 18,000 ريال عند ارتباط التلوث بالمنتج الغذائي النهائي أو المياه.

كما ترتفع الغرامات إلى 24,000 ريال عند الحالات التي تشمل ثلاثة مصادر أو أكثر مثل المصابين والعاملين والتجهيزات أو المواد الغذائية، بينما تصل إلى 3,000 ريال عند ثبوت التلوث من 4 مصادر مجتمعة، ما يشير إلى خلل شامل في منظومة السلامة داخل المنشأة.

وحددت اللائحة غرامات تبدأ من 3,000 ريال وتصل إلى 15,000 ريال، بحسب عدد مصادر التلوث، وترتفع العقوبة إلى الحد الأعلى عند ثبوت التلوث من المصابين والعاملين والمواد الغذائية والتجهيزات معاً.

مسحات الأظافر والأنف والحلق

في جانب تصنيف السموم البكتيرية، حددت اللائحة غرامة تصل إلى 18,000 ريال عند ثبوت وجود السموم في أحد أو جميع المصادر، بينما ترتفع العقوبات بشكل كبير في حالات السموم شديدة الخطورة.

وشملت اللائحة السموم الفطرية، وتم فرض غرامة 18,000 ريال عند تجاوز تركيزاتها الحدود المسموح بها، إضافة إلى غرامات قدرها 12,000 ريال عند عزل السموم الطبيعية في الأسماك أو «عيش الغراب».

وفي جانب المخالفات الكيميائية، نصت اللائحة على فرض غرامة 24,000 ريال عند الكشف عن بقايا المعادن الثقيلة أو المبيدات أو الأدوية البيطرية بتراكيز أعلى من الحدود المسموح بها، سواء في المصابين أو الأغذية أو كليهما.

وشملت العقوبات وجود أي مادة كيميائية أو طبيعية ضارة أو مضاف غذائي يؤدي إلى التسمم، اذ تم تحديد غرامة مماثلة بقيمة 24,000 ريال، تأكيداً على خطورة التلوث الكيميائي وتأثيره المباشر على صحة الإنسان.

وفي ما يخص البكتيريا القولونية نصت اللائحة على فرض غرامة 6,000 ريال عند ثبوت وجودها في الأغذية أو المياه أو التجهيزات مع تأكيد احتوائها على سلالات ممرضة، وترتفع الغرامة إلى 12,000 ريال في حال وجودها أيضاً لدى العاملين.

أما المكورات العنقودية الذهبية المفرزة للسموم، فقد تم اعتبار وجودها في الأدوات أو المعدات أو الأغذية أو حتى في مسحات العاملين «الأظافر أو الأنف أو الحلق» مخالفة تستوجب غرامة تصل إلى 6,000 ريال، خصوصاً إذا تجاوز العدد الميكروبي الحدود المسموح به.