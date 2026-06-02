The Heart Center at King Abdullah Medical City in the Holy Capital – a member of the Makkah Health Cluster – successfully saved the lives of two pilgrims who suffered from acute heart attacks and complex, advanced coronary blockages, by employing advanced robotic heart surgery technology, as part of the urgent care model within the Saudi healthcare system, during the Hajj season.

The medical city explained that the first case involved a Nigerian pilgrim suffering from late myocardial infarction with chronic and complex coronary artery blockages and a decrease in heart efficiency to 35–40%. The second case involved a pilgrim from Uzbekistan who had an acute heart attack accompanied by acute pulmonary edema and severe heart muscle weakness, with heart efficiency dropping to 30–35%. As a result, the medical team performed a qualitative intervention using robotic heart surgery to carry out two coronary artery bypass surgeries for both cases on the same day using advanced surgical robotics, which provided high surgical precision and contributed to speeding up recovery and improving treatment outcomes.

The medical city confirmed that both surgeries were successful, thanks to God, and the patients moved out of the danger zone, in an achievement that reflects the high readiness of the Heart Center at King Abdullah Medical City and its leadership in employing the latest robotic heart surgery technologies to serve the guests of Allah, enhancing the quality of specialized care provided during the Hajj season.