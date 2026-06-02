نجح مركز القلب بمدينة الملك عبدالله الطبية بالعاصمة المقدسة –عضو تجمع مكة المكرمة الصحي– ضمن نموذج الرعاية العاجلة أحد أنظمة نموذج الرعاية الصحية السعودي، في إنقاذ حياة حاجين بعد إصابتهما بجلطات قلبية حادة وانسدادات تاجية معقدة ومتقدمة، عبر توظيف تقنية جراحة القلب الروبوتية المتقدمة، ضمن منظومة الرعاية القلبية التخصصية المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم الحج.
وأوضحت المدينة الطبية أن الحالة الأولى تعود لحاج نيجيري يعاني من احتشاء متأخر بعضلة القلب مع انسدادات مزمنة ومعقدة بالشرايين التاجية وانخفاض في كفاءة عضلة القلب إلى 35–40%، فيما وصلت الحالة الثانية لحاج من أوزبكستان مصاب بجلطة قلبية حادة مصحوبة بوذمة رئوية حادة وضعف شديد في عضلة القلب، مع انخفاض كفاءة القلب إلى 30–35%، على إثرها أجرى الفريق الطبي تدخلاً نوعياً باستخدام جراحة القلب الروبوتية، لإجراء عمليتي تحويل مسار للشريان التاجي للحالتين في اليوم ذاته باستخدام الروبوت الجراحي المتقدم، ما وفر دقة جراحية عالية وأسهم في تسريع التعافي وتحسين النتائج العلاجية.
وأكدت المدينة الطبية أن العمليتين نجحتا بفضل الله، وغادرا مرحلة الخطر، في إنجاز يعكس الجاهزية العالية لمركز القلب بمدينة الملك عبدالله الطبية وريادته في توظيف أحدث تقنيات جراحة القلب الروبوتية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتعزيز جودة الرعاية التخصصية المقدمة خلال موسم الحج.
The Heart Center at King Abdullah Medical City in the Holy Capital – a member of the Makkah Health Cluster – successfully saved the lives of two pilgrims who suffered from acute heart attacks and complex, advanced coronary blockages, by employing advanced robotic heart surgery technology, as part of the urgent care model within the Saudi healthcare system, during the Hajj season.
The medical city explained that the first case involved a Nigerian pilgrim suffering from late myocardial infarction with chronic and complex coronary artery blockages and a decrease in heart efficiency to 35–40%. The second case involved a pilgrim from Uzbekistan who had an acute heart attack accompanied by acute pulmonary edema and severe heart muscle weakness, with heart efficiency dropping to 30–35%. As a result, the medical team performed a qualitative intervention using robotic heart surgery to carry out two coronary artery bypass surgeries for both cases on the same day using advanced surgical robotics, which provided high surgical precision and contributed to speeding up recovery and improving treatment outcomes.
The medical city confirmed that both surgeries were successful, thanks to God, and the patients moved out of the danger zone, in an achievement that reflects the high readiness of the Heart Center at King Abdullah Medical City and its leadership in employing the latest robotic heart surgery technologies to serve the guests of Allah, enhancing the quality of specialized care provided during the Hajj season.