نجح مركز القلب بمدينة الملك عبدالله الطبية بالعاصمة المقدسة –عضو تجمع مكة المكرمة الصحي– ضمن نموذج الرعاية العاجلة أحد أنظمة نموذج الرعاية الصحية السعودي، في إنقاذ حياة حاجين بعد إصابتهما بجلطات قلبية حادة وانسدادات تاجية معقدة ومتقدمة، عبر توظيف تقنية جراحة القلب الروبوتية المتقدمة، ضمن منظومة الرعاية القلبية التخصصية المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم الحج.

وأوضحت المدينة الطبية أن الحالة الأولى تعود لحاج نيجيري يعاني من احتشاء متأخر بعضلة القلب مع انسدادات مزمنة ومعقدة بالشرايين التاجية وانخفاض في كفاءة عضلة القلب إلى 35–40%، فيما وصلت الحالة الثانية لحاج من أوزبكستان مصاب بجلطة قلبية حادة مصحوبة بوذمة رئوية حادة وضعف شديد في عضلة القلب، مع انخفاض كفاءة القلب إلى 30–35%، على إثرها أجرى الفريق الطبي تدخلاً نوعياً باستخدام جراحة القلب الروبوتية، لإجراء عمليتي تحويل مسار للشريان التاجي للحالتين في اليوم ذاته باستخدام الروبوت الجراحي المتقدم، ما وفر دقة جراحية عالية وأسهم في تسريع التعافي وتحسين النتائج العلاجية.

وأكدت المدينة الطبية أن العمليتين نجحتا بفضل الله، وغادرا مرحلة الخطر، في إنجاز يعكس الجاهزية العالية لمركز القلب بمدينة الملك عبدالله الطبية وريادته في توظيف أحدث تقنيات جراحة القلب الروبوتية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتعزيز جودة الرعاية التخصصية المقدمة خلال موسم الحج.