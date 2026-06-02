The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center signed a joint cooperation agreement via video conference the day before yesterday with one of the civil society organizations, to support farmers and enhance food security in the governorates of Hadramout and Socotra in the Republic of Yemen as part of the Seed Initiative, benefiting (800) individuals directly and (6,500) individuals indirectly.

The agreement was signed by the Assistant Supervisor General of the Center for Operations and Programs, Engineer Ahmed bin Ali Al-Bayez.

Under the agreement, agricultural land will be reclaimed, greenhouses will be established in arid areas, and training programs will be provided in agricultural extension, organic fertilizer production, and pest control. Additionally, food processing industries from agricultural products will be supported, the role of agricultural cooperatives will be reactivated, their organizational and productive capacities will be enhanced, and they will be provided with agricultural inputs and equipment.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to support the agricultural sector in Yemen; contributing to empowering farmers and achieving sustainable agricultural development that benefits rural families and improves their living standards.