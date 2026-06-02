وقّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس الأول -عبر الاتصال المرئي- اتفاقية تعاون مشترك مع إحدى مؤسسات المجتمع المدني، لدعم المزارعين وتعزيز الأمن الغذائي في محافظتي حضرموت وسقطرى بالجمهورية اليمنية ضمن مبادرة بذرة، يستفيد منها (800) فرد بشكل مباشر، و(6,500) فرد بشكل غير مباشر.

ووقع الاتفاقية مساعد المشرف العام على المركز للعمليات والبرامج المهندس أحمد بن علي البيز.

وسيجري بموجب الاتفاقية استصلاح الأراضي الزراعية وإنشاء بيوت محمية في المناطق الجافة، وتقديم برامج تدريبية في الإرشاد الزراعي، وتصنيع الأسمدة العضوية ومكافحة الآفات الزراعية، كذلك ستُدْعَم الصناعات الغذائية التحويلية من المنتجات الزراعية، ويعاد تفعيل دور الجمعيات الزراعية وتعزيز قدراتها التنظيمية والإنتاجية ودعمها بالمدخلات والمعدات الزراعية.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، لدعم القطاع الزراعي في اليمن؛ بما يسهم في تمكين المزارعين وتحقيق تنمية زراعية مستدامة تعود بالنفع على الأسر الريفية وتحسّن من مستوى معيشتها.