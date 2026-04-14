Israeli estimates predict that any return to war between the U.S. and Iran will not occur at the same pace as the 40-day confrontation witnessed recently, but will be less intense and more selective, focusing on more impactful strategic targets, especially if the ceasefire collapses under the pressure of maritime or regional developments.



Channel 13 reported that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has instructed the army to prepare for the possibility of a ceasefire collapse, while the military intelligence agency continues to monitor the movements of Iranian ballistic missiles.



Israel estimates that Iran still possesses around a thousand ballistic missiles and about 150 launch platforms, which means that its capacity to respond has not been completely exhausted, and that any new round could begin with a surprise strike or a resumption of missile launches toward Israel. The channel quoted a senior officer saying that "the Israeli army is on high alert."



According to the channel, the most significant factor in the current Israeli assessment is not only what Tehran might do, but also the potential repercussions of the U.S. maritime blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Israel views this step as a harsh pressure tool that could push Iran to sequential responses, not only in the Gulf but across other arenas, particularly Lebanon. Consequently, Tel Aviv treats any development in the strait as a potential precursor to a multi-front regional escalation.



The Israeli assessment concludes that the region may face a series of interconnected events: a maritime blockade in "Hormuz," a possible Iranian response, tension in Lebanon, and Israeli-American readiness for a swift response.



However, Tel Aviv does not expect, if war resumes, an immediate return to a confrontation of the same size and intensity as before, but rather to a different round that is narrower in scope, more selective, and more related to managing political and military balances with Washington.