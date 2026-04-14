تتوقع تقديرات إسرائيلية أن أي عودة للحرب بين أمريكا وإيران لن تكون بالوتيرة نفسها التي شهدتها مواجهة الـ40 يوما الماضية، بل ستكون أقل حدة وأكثر انتقائية، مع تركيز على أهداف إستراتيجية أشد تأثيراً، خصوصاً إذا انهارت الهدنة تحت ضغط التطورات البحرية أو الإقليمية.


وأفادت القناة الـ13 أن رئيس الأركان إيال زامير أصدر تعليماته للجيش بالاستعداد لاحتمال انهيار وقف إطلاق النار، في حين يواصل جهاز الاستخبارات العسكرية مراقبة تحركات الصواريخ الباليستية الإيرانية.


وتقدّر إسرائيل أن إيران لا تزال تمتلك نحو ألف صاروخ باليستي ونحو 150 منصة إطلاق، ما يعني أن قدرتها على الرد لم تُستنزف كلياً، وأن أي جولة جديدة قد تبدأ بضربة مفاجئة أو باستئناف إطلاق الصواريخ نحو إسرائيل. ونقلت القناة عن ضابط رفيع قوله إن «الجيش الإسرائيلي في حالة تأهب قصوى».


وحسب القناة، فإن العامل الأبرز في التقدير الإسرائيلي الحالي ليس فقط ما قد تفعله طهران، بل ما قد يترتب على الحصار البحري الأمريكي لمضيق هرمز. فإسرائيل ترى في هذه الخطوة أداة ضغط قاسية قد تدفع إيران إلى ردود متسلسلة، ليس في الخليج فقط، بل عبر ساحات أخرى، خصوصاً لبنان. وتبعاً لذلك، تتعامل تل أبيب مع أي تطور في المضيق على أنه مقدمة محتملة لتصعيد إقليمي متعدد الجبهات.


ويخلص التقدير الإسرائيلي إلى أن المنطقة قد تكون أمام سلسلة مترابطة من الأحداث: حصار بحري في «هرمز»، رد إيراني محتمل، توتر في لبنان، واستعداد إسرائيلي أمريكي لرد سريع.


إلا أن تل أبيب لا تتوقع، إذا استؤنفت الحرب، عودة فورية إلى مواجهة بالحجم والحدة السابقين، بل إلى جولة مختلفة أضيق نطاقاً، وأشد انتقائية، وأكثر ارتباطاً بإدارة التوازنات السياسية والعسكرية مع واشنطن.