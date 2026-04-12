The Irish government is holding an emergency meeting to discuss measures to contain the rise in fuel prices due to the war in the Middle East.



The government of Micheál Martin is seeking to ease tensions after days of protests involving farmers and workers in the road transport sector, protesting against rising fuel prices due to the war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



The protests targeted the oil refinery in Cork (south), which is the only one in Ireland, as well as fuel depots in the east and south that supply half of the country’s fuel needs.



Tax Cuts



According to Irish media, the government may approve an extension of the tax reduction mechanism on gasoline and diesel that was adopted in late March, which is supposed to remain in effect until the end of May.



This measure is part of a broader plan worth 250 million euros aimed at "mitigating the worst effects of the price shock" resulting from the war, according to the Prime Minister.



Ministers met yesterday with representatives from the transport, agriculture, and fishing sectors to hear their demands.

Significant Challenges



At the conclusion of the meeting, Harris announced that the government intends to collaborate with each sector individually in an effort to make actual progress in addressing some of the very significant challenges facing the public.



He emphasized the necessity for citizens to be able to exercise their rights and conduct their businesses freely, as well as the importance of ensuring the smooth operation of essential supply chains, particularly regarding fuels.