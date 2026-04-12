IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned that the ongoing war in the Middle East has caused a significant global economic shock, leading to a disruption of about 13% of oil supplies and 20% of gas that were supposed to reach global markets, emphasizing that the repercussions of the crisis will continue through 2026 even if a ceasefire is reached.



Most Affected



Georgieva's statements came during an interview with the American network "CBS News," which "Al Arabiya Business" reviewed, where she explained that this shock is characterized by a global and uneven nature, as its effects vary from country to country depending on their proximity to the conflict, their reliance on energy imports, and their financial capacity to absorb shocks.



She pointed out that many Asian countries were the most affected, as South Korea resorted to energy consumption rationalization, while India imposed measures to ration it, and the Philippines declared a national emergency in the energy sector, while Australia faced a fuel shortage.



Additional Burden



She noted that the shortage of helium coming from Qatar has affected vital industries such as semiconductors and medical devices, in addition to a decline in fertilizer supplies, which threatens to raise food prices globally.



She warned of the impact on remittances from Gulf countries to nations like India and Bangladesh, as well as the damage to the tourism sector, especially in Sri Lanka, where a third of its flights pass through the Gulf region.



Georgieva explained that the United States is less affected by the crisis compared to other countries, as it is an energy exporter, but rising prices are reflected in inflation and delay its return to targeted levels, which poses an additional burden on low-income earners, representing what is akin to an indirect "tax" on their incomes.



Reality



The Managing Director of the fund confirmed that the effects of the crisis have "become a reality," noting that 72 energy facilities have been damaged, a third of which are severe, which will lead to continued pressure on supplies.



She pointed out that restoring full production capacity for some fields, such as a gas field in Qatar, may take between three to five years, and that the shutdown of refineries due to supply shortages requires time for restart.



Georgieva stressed that energy prices will not return quickly to their previous levels even if a peace agreement is reached, due to the cumulative effects on supply chains and infrastructure, expecting that pressure on fuel prices and airline tickets will continue in the coming period.