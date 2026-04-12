حذّرت مديرة صندوق النقد الدولي كريستالينا غورغييفا، من أن الحرب الدائرة في الشرق الأوسط تسببت في صدمة اقتصادية عالمية كبيرة، أدت إلى تعطّل نحو 13% من إمدادات النفط و20% من الغاز التي كان من المفترض أن تصل إلى الأسواق العالمية، مؤكدة أن تداعيات الأزمة ستستمر خلال 2026 حتى في حال التوصل إلى وقف لإطلاق النار.


الأكثر تضرراً


جاءت تصريحات غورغييفا خلال مقابلة مع شبكة «CBS News» الأمريكية، اطلعت عليها «العربية Business»، وأوضحت أن هذه الصدمة تتسم بطابع عالمي وغير متكافئ، إذ تختلف آثارها من دولة إلى أخرى تبعاً لمدى قربها من الصراع واعتمادها على واردات الطاقة وقدرتها المالية على امتصاص الصدمات.


وأشارت غورغييفا إلى أن العديد من الدول الآسيوية كانت الأكثر تضرراً، إذ لجأت كوريا الجنوبية إلى ترشيد استهلاك الطاقة، بينما فرضت الهند إجراءات لتقنينها، وأعلنت الفلبين حالة طوارئ وطنية في قطاع الطاقة، في حين واجهت أستراليا نقصاً في الوقود.


عبء إضافي


ولفتت إلى أن نقص الهيليوم القادم من قطر أثّر في صناعات حيوية مثل أشباه الموصلات والأجهزة الطبية، إضافة إلى تراجع إمدادات الأسمدة، ما يهدد بارتفاع أسعار الغذاء عالمياً.


ونبهت إلى تأثر التحويلات المالية من دول الخليج إلى بلدان مثل الهند وبنغلاديش، فضلاً عن تضرر قطاع السياحة، خصوصاً في سريلانكا التي يمر ثلث رحلاتها الجوية عبر منطقة الخليج.


وأوضحت غورغييفا أن الولايات المتحدة تُعد أقل تأثراً بالأزمة مقارنة بغيرها من الدول، نظراً لكونها مُصدّراً للطاقة، إلا أن ارتفاع الأسعار ينعكس على التضخم ويؤخر عودته إلى المستويات المستهدفة، وهو ما يشكل عبئاً إضافياً على أصحاب الدخل المنخفض، ويمثل ما يشبه «ضريبة» غير مباشرة على دخولهم.


أمر واقع


وأكدت مديرة الصندوق أن تأثيرات الأزمة «أصبحت أمراً واقعاً»، مشيرة إلى تعرض 72 منشأة للطاقة لأضرار، ثلثها جسيمة، وهو ما سيؤدي إلى استمرار الضغوط على الإمدادات.


ولفتت إلى أن استعادة الطاقة الإنتاجية الكاملة لبعض الحقول، مثل حقل غاز في قطر، قد تستغرق ما بين ثلاث إلى خمس سنوات، كما أن توقف المصافي عن العمل نتيجة نقص الإمدادات يتطلب وقتاً لإعادة التشغيل.


وشددت غورغييفا على أن أسعار الطاقة لن تعود سريعاً إلى مستوياتها السابقة حتى في حال التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام، بسبب التأثيرات المتراكمة على سلاسل الإمداد والبنية التحتية، متوقعة أن يستمر الضغط على أسعار الوقود وتذاكر الطيران خلال الفترة القادمة.