Saudi Arabia reaffirms its ability, thanks to its regional and international weight and ambitious plans, to face all challenges, fluctuations, and crises, and to counter all attempts to cut oil flows to global markets, relying on its professional expertise and its professional system for dealing with crises and attacks, which have resulted in engineering solutions that were able, in a short time, to create a protective barrier for national capabilities.

Rapid Recovery



The rapid recovery and success of operational and technical efforts in restoring full pumping capacity through the "East-West" pipeline, amounting to about 7 million barrels per day, and the recovery of the affected quantities from the Manifa field's production, which amounts to about 300,000 barrels per day, within a record time, reaffirms what Saudi Aramco and the energy system in the Kingdom possess in terms of high operational flexibility and efficiency in crisis management, enhancing the reliability of supplies and their continuity for local and global markets, and supporting the global economy.



Moreover, the success of the energy system in restoring a pumping capacity of 7 million barrels per day in a record time demonstrates the Kingdom's ability to counter any attempts to disrupt its vital facilities and cut its oil supplies to global markets, thanks to the Kingdom's technical and professional superiority and its professional system for dealing with emergencies.

Market Assurance



Events have proven Saudi Arabia's ability to neutralize the effects of attacks, as evidenced by the efficient restoration of production in the "Manifa" and "Khurais" fields and the "East-West" pipeline, which reassured the global market that Saudi energy security remains a safety valve for the international economy, regardless of the severity of threats.



The "operational flexibility" demonstrated by Saudi Aramco and the energy system reflects a qualitative shift that proves the Kingdom's ability to protect its capabilities through possessing an engineering and technical infrastructure capable of rapid recovery; thwarting attempts to disrupt its oil exports.



The swift and professional restoration of operational activities reflects the Kingdom's leadership role in enhancing the stability of energy markets at the international level and its high reliability and efficiency in crisis management.