تؤكد السعودية مجدداً قدرتها بفضل ثقلها الإقليمي والدولي وخططها الطموحة على مواجهة كافة التحديات والتقلبات والأزمات وتصديها لكل محاولات قطع تدفقات النفط للأسواق العالمية، مرتكزة في ذلك على خبراتها المهنية ومنظومتها المحترفة للتعامل مع الأزمات والاعتداءات، التي أثمرت عن حلول هندسية استطاعت في وقت وجيز صنع جدار حماية للمقدرات الوطنية.
تعافٍ سريع
إن التعافي السريع ونجاح الجهود التشغيلية والفنية في استعادة طاقة الضخ الكاملة عبر خط أنابيب «شرق-غرب»، البالغة نحو 7 ملايين برميل يومياً، واستعادة الكميات المتأثرة من إنتاج حقل منيفة البالغة نحو 300 ألف برميل يومياً، خلال فترة زمنية قياسية، يؤكد مجدداً ما تتمتع به أرامكو السعودية، ومنظومة الطاقة في المملكة، من مرونة تشغيلية عالية وكفاءة في إدارة الأزمات، بما يعزز موثوقية الإمدادات واستمرارها للأسواق المحلية والعالمية، ويدعم الاقتصاد العالمي.
كما أن نجاح منظومة الطاقة في استعادة طاقة ضخ تبلغ 7 ملايين برميل يومياً في وقت قياسي، يثبت قدرة المملكة على التصدي لأي محاولات لتعطيل مرافقها الحيوية وقطع إمداداتها النفطية للأسواق العالمية بفضل التفوق الفني والمهني للمملكة وما تحظى به من منظومة احترافية للتعامل مع الطوارئ.
طمأنة السوق
لقد أثبتت الأحداث القدرة السعودية على تحييد آثار الاعتداءات وتجلى ذلك في إعادة الإنتاج في حقلي «منيفة» و«خريص» وخط «شرق-غرب» بكفاءة عالية، الأمر الذي طمأن السوق العالمية بأن أمن الطاقة السعودي يظل صمام الأمان للاقتصاد الدولي مهما بلغت خطورة التهديدات.
كما عكست «المرونة التشغيلية» التي أظهرتها أرامكو السعودية ومنظومة الطاقة تحولاً نوعياً أثبت قدرة المملكة على حماية مقدراتها من خلال امتلاك بنية تحتية هندسية وتقنية قادرة على التعافي السريع؛ أفشلت محاولات تعطيل صادراتها النفطية.
إن استعادة العمليات التشغيلية بهذه السرعة والاحترافية تعكس الدور القيادي للمملكة في تعزيز استقرار أسواق الطاقة على المستوى الدولي وموثوقية إمداداتها وكفاءتها العالية في إدارة الأزمات.
Saudi Arabia reaffirms its ability, thanks to its regional and international weight and ambitious plans, to face all challenges, fluctuations, and crises, and to counter all attempts to cut oil flows to global markets, relying on its professional expertise and its professional system for dealing with crises and attacks, which have resulted in engineering solutions that were able, in a short time, to create a protective barrier for national capabilities.
Rapid Recovery
The rapid recovery and success of operational and technical efforts in restoring full pumping capacity through the "East-West" pipeline, amounting to about 7 million barrels per day, and the recovery of the affected quantities from the Manifa field's production, which amounts to about 300,000 barrels per day, within a record time, reaffirms what Saudi Aramco and the energy system in the Kingdom possess in terms of high operational flexibility and efficiency in crisis management, enhancing the reliability of supplies and their continuity for local and global markets, and supporting the global economy.
Moreover, the success of the energy system in restoring a pumping capacity of 7 million barrels per day in a record time demonstrates the Kingdom's ability to counter any attempts to disrupt its vital facilities and cut its oil supplies to global markets, thanks to the Kingdom's technical and professional superiority and its professional system for dealing with emergencies.
Market Assurance
Events have proven Saudi Arabia's ability to neutralize the effects of attacks, as evidenced by the efficient restoration of production in the "Manifa" and "Khurais" fields and the "East-West" pipeline, which reassured the global market that Saudi energy security remains a safety valve for the international economy, regardless of the severity of threats.
The "operational flexibility" demonstrated by Saudi Aramco and the energy system reflects a qualitative shift that proves the Kingdom's ability to protect its capabilities through possessing an engineering and technical infrastructure capable of rapid recovery; thwarting attempts to disrupt its oil exports.
The swift and professional restoration of operational activities reflects the Kingdom's leadership role in enhancing the stability of energy markets at the international level and its high reliability and efficiency in crisis management.