تؤكد السعودية مجدداً قدرتها بفضل ثقلها الإقليمي والدولي وخططها الطموحة على مواجهة كافة التحديات والتقلبات والأزمات وتصديها لكل محاولات قطع تدفقات النفط للأسواق العالمية، مرتكزة في ذلك على خبراتها المهنية ومنظومتها المحترفة للتعامل مع الأزمات والاعتداءات، التي أثمرت عن حلول هندسية استطاعت في وقت وجيز صنع جدار حماية للمقدرات الوطنية.

تعافٍ سريع


إن التعافي السريع ونجاح الجهود التشغيلية والفنية في استعادة طاقة الضخ الكاملة عبر خط أنابيب «شرق-غرب»، البالغة نحو 7 ملايين برميل يومياً، واستعادة الكميات المتأثرة من إنتاج حقل منيفة البالغة نحو 300 ألف برميل يومياً، خلال فترة زمنية قياسية، يؤكد مجدداً ما تتمتع به أرامكو السعودية، ومنظومة الطاقة في المملكة، من مرونة تشغيلية عالية وكفاءة في إدارة الأزمات، بما يعزز موثوقية الإمدادات واستمرارها للأسواق المحلية والعالمية، ويدعم الاقتصاد العالمي.


كما أن نجاح منظومة الطاقة في استعادة طاقة ضخ تبلغ 7 ملايين برميل يومياً في وقت قياسي، يثبت قدرة المملكة على التصدي لأي محاولات لتعطيل مرافقها الحيوية وقطع إمداداتها النفطية للأسواق العالمية بفضل التفوق الفني والمهني للمملكة وما تحظى به من منظومة احترافية للتعامل مع الطوارئ.

طمأنة السوق


لقد أثبتت الأحداث القدرة السعودية على تحييد آثار الاعتداءات وتجلى ذلك في إعادة الإنتاج في حقلي «منيفة» و«خريص» وخط «شرق-غرب» بكفاءة عالية، الأمر الذي طمأن السوق العالمية بأن أمن الطاقة السعودي يظل صمام الأمان للاقتصاد الدولي مهما بلغت خطورة التهديدات.


كما عكست «المرونة التشغيلية» التي أظهرتها أرامكو السعودية ومنظومة الطاقة تحولاً نوعياً أثبت قدرة المملكة على حماية مقدراتها من خلال امتلاك بنية تحتية هندسية وتقنية قادرة على التعافي السريع؛ أفشلت محاولات تعطيل صادراتها النفطية.


إن استعادة العمليات التشغيلية بهذه السرعة والاحترافية تعكس الدور القيادي للمملكة في تعزيز استقرار أسواق الطاقة على المستوى الدولي وموثوقية إمداداتها وكفاءتها العالية في إدارة الأزمات.