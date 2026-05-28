The Al-Shabab Club has revealed the complete timeline for the first team's preparations for the upcoming football season, in anticipation of the start of the competitions in the Saudi Pro League and the King’s Cup, as part of the management's efforts to prepare the team in the best possible way before the official kickoff.



According to the approved schedule, the first phase of preparation will begin on July 10, with players gathering at the club's headquarters and starting preliminary training sessions under the supervision of the coaching staff, which will focus on essential physical and technical aspects.



It has also been decided to subject all players to comprehensive medical examinations during the period from July 11 to 14, aimed at assessing their physical and health readiness before entering the intensive preparation phases.



The team will depart on July 15 to the location of the external training camp, which represents the most important stop in the preparation program, as the coaching staff will work on increasing fitness levels, applying tactical aspects, and enhancing player cohesion in preparation for the upcoming challenges.



The Al-Shabab delegation is expected to return to the capital, Riyadh, on August 5, after which the team will enter the final phase of preparations, which will see the final technical touches before the league competitions begin.



This carefully prepared program reflects the Al-Shabab management's desire to build a team capable of competing strongly during the new season, amidst the fans' aspirations to see the team in a manner befitting the club's history and status in Saudi football.