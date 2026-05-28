كشف نادي الشباب البرنامج الزمني الكامل لتحضيرات الفريق الأول لكرة القدم استعداداً لانطلاق منافسات الموسم الكروي الجديد ببطولتي دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، وكأس الملك، في إطار سعي الإدارة لتجهيز الفريق بأفضل صورة ممكنة قبل ضربة البداية الرسمية.


وبحسب الجدول المعتمد، تنطلق المرحلة الأولى من الإعداد يوم 10 يوليو القادم، عبر تجمع اللاعبين في مقر النادي وبدء الحصص التدريبية التمهيدية تحت إشراف الجهاز الفني، التي ستركز على الجوانب البدنية والفنية الأساسية.


كما تقرر إخضاع جميع اللاعبين لفحوصات طبية شاملة خلال الفترة من 11 حتى 14 يوليو، بهدف الوقوف على الجاهزية البدنية والصحية للعناصر قبل الدخول في مراحل الإعداد المكثفة.


وسيغادر الفريق في 15 يوليو إلى مقر المعسكر الخارجي، الذي يمثل المحطة الأهم في البرنامج الإعدادي، إذ سيعمل الجهاز الفني على رفع المعدلات اللياقية، وتطبيق الجوانب التكتيكية، إضافة إلى تعزيز الانسجام بين اللاعبين استعداداً للاستحقاقات القادمة.


ومن المنتظر أن تعود بعثة الشباب إلى العاصمة الرياض يوم الـ5 من أغسطس القادم، على أن يدخل الفريق بعدها المرحلة الأخيرة من التحضيرات، التي ستشهد وضع اللمسات الفنية النهائية قبل انطلاق منافسات الدوري.


ويعكس البرنامج المعد بعناية رغبة الإدارة الشبابية في بناء فريق قادر على المنافسة بقوة خلال الموسم الجديد، وسط تطلعات جماهير النادي لرؤية الفريق بصورة تليق بتاريخ النادي ومكانته في الكرة السعودية.