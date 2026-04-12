أكد خبيران اقتصاديان لـ«عكاظ» أن انخفاض معدل البطالة بين السعوديين إلى 7.2%، وتراجع بطالة النساء إلى 10.3%، يعكسان تحولًا هيكليًا حقيقيًا وتحسنًا في كفاءة سوق العمل، خصوصًا في ما يتعلق بمواءمة المهارات مع الفرص، وهو ما يُعرف اقتصاديًا بكفاءة التخصيص.


وأوضحا أن السوق تتجه نحو إعادة تشكيل العلاقة بين المهارات والفرص أو ما يسمى عصر المهارات، بعيداً عن أنماط التوظيف التقليدية، لافتين إلى أن نمو مشاركة المرأة خلال السنوات الماضية يؤكد نجاح السياسات كونه يمثل أحد أهم التحولات الاستراتيجية، لما له من أثر مباشر في زيادة الناتج المحلي وتنويع القاعدة الاقتصادية.


كفاءة أعلى


وأكد الخبير الاقتصادي البروفيسور محمد بن دليم القحطاني أن انخفاض معدل البطالة بين السعوديين إلى 7.2%، وتراجع بطالة النساء إلى 10.3% لا يمثلان مجرد تحسن رقمي، بل يعكسان تحولًا هيكليًا حقيقيًا في سوق العمل.


وقال: «الأهم من تراجع البطالة هو ارتفاع المشاركة الاقتصادية وتعدد أساليب البحث عن عمل، ما يعكس نضجًا متزايدًا في سلوك طالبي الوظائف، وانتقالهم من الانتظار إلى المبادرة، إضافة إلى تنامي جاهزيتهم للعمل بكفاءة أعلى». ولفت إلى أن نمو مشاركة المرأة خلال السنوات الماضية يؤكد نجاح السياسات في توسيع قاعدة الإنتاج الوطني.


وبيّن أن التحدي القادم لن يقتصر على خفض البطالة، بل يتمثل في تحسين جودة الوظائف واستدامتها، خصوصًا في ظل تسارع التحول الرقمي، الذي يدفع الطلب نحو المهارات المتقدمة، مقابل تراجع الوظائف التقليدية، متوقعًا أن تستمر البطالة في الانخفاض إلى ما دون 6% خلال 3 إلى 5 سنوات، مع تصاعد الطلب على المهارات التقنية والتحليلية، في سوق باتت تحكمها الكفاءة لا الشهادات.


ارتفاع الإنتاجية

عبدالعزيز الأحمري

عبدالعزيز الأحمري

من جهته، قال المستشار الاقتصادي عبدالعزيز بن فارس الأحمري: «إن انخفاض البطالة يعكس تحسنًا في كفاءة سوق العمل، خصوصًا في ما يتعلق بمواءمة المهارات مع الفرص، وهو ما يُعرف اقتصاديًا بكفاءة التخصيص، وهذا التحسن يتقاطع مع مؤشرات عالمية تقيس جودة الأسواق، كما في تقارير منظمة العمل الدولية».


وأوضح أن تراجع البطالة بالتزامن مع توسع الفرص يعكس تحسن منحنى بيفريدج، وهو مؤشر اقتصادي يدل على ارتفاع كفاءة الانتقال بين الوظائف وتقليص فجوة المهارات، ما يعزز مرونة السوق وقدرتها على استيعاب التغيرات.


ونوه إلى أن من أبرز محركات هذا التحول ارتفاع إنتاجية العامل، نتيجة الاستثمار في رأس المال البشري وبرامج التدريب والتوطين، مشيرًا إلى أن تقارير البنك الدولي تؤكد أن زيادة الإنتاجية تعد ركيزة أساسية للنمو المستدام.


وأفاد بأن ارتفاع مشاركة المرأة في سوق العمل يمثل أحد أهم التحولات الاستراتيجية، لما له من أثر مباشر في زيادة الناتج المحلي وتنويع القاعدة الاقتصادية.


وذكر أن سوق العمل يتجه نحو نموذج القابلية للتوظيف بدلًا من التوظيف التقليدي، إذ تصبح المهارة والتعلم المستمر العامل الحاسم في الاستقرار المهني، في ظل توقعات المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي بتغير نسبة كبيرة من المهارات خلال السنوات القادمة.