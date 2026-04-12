Two economic experts confirmed to "Okaz" that the decline in the unemployment rate among Saudis to 7.2%, and the decrease in women's unemployment to 10.3%, reflect a real structural transformation and an improvement in the efficiency of the labor market, especially regarding the alignment of skills with opportunities, which is economically known as allocative efficiency.



They explained that the market is moving towards reshaping the relationship between skills and opportunities, or what is called the era of skills, away from traditional employment patterns, noting that the growth in women's participation over the past years confirms the success of policies as it represents one of the most important strategic transformations, due to its direct impact on increasing GDP and diversifying the economic base.



Higher Efficiency



The economic expert Professor Mohammed bin Dulaim Al-Qahtani confirmed that the decline in the unemployment rate among Saudis to 7.2%, and the decrease in women's unemployment to 10.3% do not represent just a numerical improvement, but reflect a real structural transformation in the labor market.



He said: "More important than the decline in unemployment is the rise in economic participation and the diversity of job search methods, which reflects an increasing maturity in the behavior of job seekers, transitioning from waiting to taking initiative, in addition to their growing readiness to work more efficiently." He pointed out that the growth in women's participation over the past years confirms the success of policies in expanding the national production base.



He indicated that the upcoming challenge will not be limited to reducing unemployment, but will involve improving the quality and sustainability of jobs, especially in light of the accelerating digital transformation, which drives demand for advanced skills, against the backdrop of declining traditional jobs. He expects unemployment to continue to decrease to below 6% within 3 to 5 years, with rising demand for technical and analytical skills in a market increasingly governed by efficiency rather than degrees.



Increased Productivity

عبدالعزيز الأحمري

For his part, economic advisor Abdulaziz bin Faris Al-Ahmari said: "The decline in unemployment reflects an improvement in the efficiency of the labor market, especially regarding the alignment of skills with opportunities, which is economically known as allocative efficiency. This improvement intersects with global indicators measuring market quality, as seen in reports from the International Labour Organization."



He explained that the decline in unemployment alongside the expansion of opportunities reflects an improvement in the Beveridge curve, which is an economic indicator that indicates an increase in the efficiency of job transitions and a reduction in the skills gap, enhancing the market's flexibility and its ability to absorb changes.



He noted that one of the main drivers of this transformation is the increase in worker productivity, resulting from investment in human capital, training programs, and localization, pointing out that World Bank reports confirm that increasing productivity is a fundamental pillar for sustainable growth.



He stated that the rise in women's participation in the labor market represents one of the most important strategic transformations, due to its direct impact on increasing GDP and diversifying the economic base.



He mentioned that the labor market is moving towards a model of employability instead of traditional employment, where skill and continuous learning become the decisive factors for professional stability, amid expectations from the World Economic Forum of significant changes in the skill set over the coming years.