أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أن أعدادا كبيرة من ناقلات النفط الفارغة تماما تتجه إلى الولايات المتحدة لتحميل المزيد من النفط والغاز.
وقال ترمب في منشور على منصة تروث سوشال: «تتجه أعداد هائلة من ناقلات النفط الفارغة تماما، بعضها من أكبر الناقلات في العالم، الآن إلى الولايات المتحدة لتحميل المزيد من أفضل وأحلى نفط وغاز والأكثر جودة في العالم، ولدينا من النفط ما يفوق مجموع ما لدى أكبر اقتصادين نفطيين في العالم، وبجودة أعلى».
رسوم «هرمز»
وجاء منشور ترمب في الوقت الذي يجتمع فيه مسؤولون أمريكيون وإيرانيون رفيعو المستوى، في إسلام آباد مع وسطاء من باكستان.
وأشار ترمب الأسبوع الماضي إلى أنه لا ينبغي لإيران فرض رسوم على ناقلات النفط التي تعبر مضيق هرمز المغلق حاليا، الذي تسبب إغلاقه في أسوأ اضطراب لإمدادات الطاقة العالمية في التاريخ.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a large number of completely empty oil tankers are heading to the United States to load more oil and gas.
Trump said in a post on Truth Social: “A massive number of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest in the world, are now heading to the United States to load more of the best and sweetest oil and gas, the highest quality in the world, and we have more oil than the total of the two largest oil economies in the world, and of higher quality.”
Hormuz Fees
Trump's post came at a time when high-level American and Iranian officials are meeting in Islamabad with intermediaries from Pakistan.
Last week, Trump indicated that Iran should not impose fees on oil tankers passing through the currently closed Strait of Hormuz, which has caused the worst disruption to global energy supplies in history.