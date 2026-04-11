أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أن أعدادا ​كبيرة من ناقلات النفط الفارغة تماما تتجه إلى الولايات المتحدة لتحميل المزيد من النفط والغاز.


وقال ترمب في منشور على منصة تروث سوشال: «تتجه أعداد ‌هائلة من ناقلات ‌النفط الفارغة ​تماما، ‌بعضها ⁠من ​أكبر الناقلات ⁠في العالم، الآن إلى الولايات المتحدة لتحميل المزيد من أفضل وأحلى نفط وغاز والأكثر جودة في العالم، ولدينا من النفط ما يفوق ⁠مجموع ما لدى أكبر اقتصادين ‌نفطيين ‌في العالم، وبجودة أعلى».


رسوم «هرمز»


وجاء ​منشور ترمب في ‌الوقت الذي يجتمع فيه ‌مسؤولون أمريكيون وإيرانيون رفيعو المستوى، في إسلام آباد مع وسطاء من باكستان.


وأشار ترمب الأسبوع الماضي إلى أنه لا ينبغي لإيران فرض رسوم على ناقلات النفط التي تعبر مضيق هرمز المغلق حاليا، الذي تسبب إغلاقه في أسوأ اضطراب لإمدادات ​الطاقة العالمية ​في التاريخ.