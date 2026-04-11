U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a large number of completely empty oil tankers are heading to the United States to load more oil and gas.



Trump said in a post on Truth Social: “A massive number of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest in the world, are now heading to the United States to load more of the best and sweetest oil and gas, the highest quality in the world, and we have more oil than the total of the two largest oil economies in the world, and of higher quality.”



Hormuz Fees



Trump's post came at a time when high-level American and Iranian officials are meeting in Islamabad with intermediaries from Pakistan.



Last week, Trump indicated that Iran should not impose fees on oil tankers passing through the currently closed Strait of Hormuz, which has caused the worst disruption to global energy supplies in history.