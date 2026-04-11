انخفضت أسعار العقود الآجلة للنفط في آخر تعاملات لها، مسجلة أكبر تراجع أسبوعي لها منذ عام 2022، قبيل محادثات بين إيران والولايات المتحدة بهدف التوصل إلى وقف دائم لإطلاق النار.


وحامت العقود الآجلة للخام بالقرب من 100 دولار للبرميل، مع استمرار الهجمات والقيود على تدفق النفط عبر مضيق هرمز، واستمرار المخاوف بشأن احتمال حدوث اضطرابات في الإمدادات.


وهبطت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 72 سنتاً، أو 0.8% عند التسوية لتستقر عند 95.20 دولار للبرميل، مختتمة أسبوعاً شهدت فيه العقود انخفاضاً بنسبة 12.7%.


موجة بيع


وجاء التراجع عقب موجة بيع حادة بعدما اتفقت إيران والولايات المتحدة يوم الثلاثاء على وقف لإطلاق النار لمدة أسبوعين بوساطة باكستانية.


وكان هذا أكبر انخفاض أسبوعي لبرنت منذ أغسطس 2022.


ونزلت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي بمقدار 1.30 دولار بما يعادل 1.3% عند التسوية عند 96.57 دولار للبرميل، مسجلة انخفاضاً أسبوعياً بنسبة 13.4%، وهو الأكبر منذ أبريل 2020 خلال فترة الإغلاق بسبب جائحة كورونا.


زيادة الأسعار


وأوضح محللون أن باكستان ستحاول الضغط في المحادثات من أجل التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام أكثر استدامة لكنها قد تفتقر إلى التأثير اللازم لدفع إيران إلى إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز الإستراتيجي.


وأفاد رئيس إحدى شركات استشارات الطاقة جون بايسي أن أسعار خام برنت قد تصل إلى 190 دولاراً للبرميل إذا ظلت التدفقات عبر مضيق هرمز عند المستوى الحالي.


وقال:«إذا سمحت إيران بزيادة التدفقات، فسيكون سعر النفط أكثر اعتدالاً لكنه سيظل أعلى بكثير من مستويات ما قبل الحرب».