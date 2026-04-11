Futures prices for oil have fallen in their latest transactions, recording their largest weekly decline since 2022, ahead of talks between Iran and the United States aimed at reaching a permanent ceasefire.



The futures contracts for crude hovered around $100 per barrel, as attacks and restrictions on oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz continued, along with ongoing concerns about the potential for supply disruptions.



Brent crude futures fell by 72 cents, or 0.8% at settlement, to settle at $95.20 per barrel, concluding a week in which the contracts saw a decline of 12.7%.



Sell-off Wave



The decline followed a sharp sell-off after Iran and the United States agreed on Tuesday to a two-week ceasefire mediated by Pakistan.



This was the largest weekly drop for Brent since August 2022.



West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by $1.30, or 1.3% at settlement, to $96.57 per barrel, marking a weekly decline of 13.4%, the largest since April 2020 during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Price Increase



Analysts noted that Pakistan will try to exert pressure in the talks to reach a more sustainable peace agreement, but it may lack the necessary influence to push Iran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.



John Bacey, head of an energy consulting firm, stated that Brent crude prices could reach $190 per barrel if flows through the Strait of Hormuz remain at the current level.



He said: "If Iran allows for increased flows, oil prices will be more moderate, but they will still be much higher than pre-war levels."