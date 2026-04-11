انخفضت أسعار العقود الآجلة للنفط في آخر تعاملات لها، مسجلة أكبر تراجع أسبوعي لها منذ عام 2022، قبيل محادثات بين إيران والولايات المتحدة بهدف التوصل إلى وقف دائم لإطلاق النار.
وحامت العقود الآجلة للخام بالقرب من 100 دولار للبرميل، مع استمرار الهجمات والقيود على تدفق النفط عبر مضيق هرمز، واستمرار المخاوف بشأن احتمال حدوث اضطرابات في الإمدادات.
وهبطت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 72 سنتاً، أو 0.8% عند التسوية لتستقر عند 95.20 دولار للبرميل، مختتمة أسبوعاً شهدت فيه العقود انخفاضاً بنسبة 12.7%.
موجة بيع
وجاء التراجع عقب موجة بيع حادة بعدما اتفقت إيران والولايات المتحدة يوم الثلاثاء على وقف لإطلاق النار لمدة أسبوعين بوساطة باكستانية.
وكان هذا أكبر انخفاض أسبوعي لبرنت منذ أغسطس 2022.
ونزلت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي بمقدار 1.30 دولار بما يعادل 1.3% عند التسوية عند 96.57 دولار للبرميل، مسجلة انخفاضاً أسبوعياً بنسبة 13.4%، وهو الأكبر منذ أبريل 2020 خلال فترة الإغلاق بسبب جائحة كورونا.
زيادة الأسعار
وأوضح محللون أن باكستان ستحاول الضغط في المحادثات من أجل التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام أكثر استدامة لكنها قد تفتقر إلى التأثير اللازم لدفع إيران إلى إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز الإستراتيجي.
وأفاد رئيس إحدى شركات استشارات الطاقة جون بايسي أن أسعار خام برنت قد تصل إلى 190 دولاراً للبرميل إذا ظلت التدفقات عبر مضيق هرمز عند المستوى الحالي.
وقال:«إذا سمحت إيران بزيادة التدفقات، فسيكون سعر النفط أكثر اعتدالاً لكنه سيظل أعلى بكثير من مستويات ما قبل الحرب».
Futures prices for oil have fallen in their latest transactions, recording their largest weekly decline since 2022, ahead of talks between Iran and the United States aimed at reaching a permanent ceasefire.
The futures contracts for crude hovered around $100 per barrel, as attacks and restrictions on oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz continued, along with ongoing concerns about the potential for supply disruptions.
Brent crude futures fell by 72 cents, or 0.8% at settlement, to settle at $95.20 per barrel, concluding a week in which the contracts saw a decline of 12.7%.
Sell-off Wave
The decline followed a sharp sell-off after Iran and the United States agreed on Tuesday to a two-week ceasefire mediated by Pakistan.
This was the largest weekly drop for Brent since August 2022.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by $1.30, or 1.3% at settlement, to $96.57 per barrel, marking a weekly decline of 13.4%, the largest since April 2020 during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Price Increase
Analysts noted that Pakistan will try to exert pressure in the talks to reach a more sustainable peace agreement, but it may lack the necessary influence to push Iran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
John Bacey, head of an energy consulting firm, stated that Brent crude prices could reach $190 per barrel if flows through the Strait of Hormuz remain at the current level.
He said: "If Iran allows for increased flows, oil prices will be more moderate, but they will still be much higher than pre-war levels."