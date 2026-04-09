أدى اندلاع الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ضد إيران إلى إغلاق مجالات جوية رئيسية، وإلغاء عشرات الآلاف من رحلات الطيران في الشرق الأوسط، وارتفاع قياسي لأسعار وقود الطائرات الذي تخطى 200 دولار للبرميل الواحد، إضافة إلى إرباك واسع المجال في عمليات شركات الطيران الإقليمية.


ورغم أن تراجع طاقة التشغيل لدى الناقلات الخليجية العملاقة قلص حركة الرحلات الطويلة عموماً، فإن شركات الطيران الأوروبية سارعت إلى استغلال الفراغ.


شركات الطيران الألمانية والبريطانية والفرنسية أعادت نشر طائراتها سريعاً نحو وجهات في آسيا، بينها الهند وتايلند وسنغافورة، في محاولة لاقتناص الطلب المتحول.


ورغم أن المكاسب في الحصص السوقية لا تزال محدودة، فإن التنفيذيين يرون فيها فرصة نادرة لاستعادة أرضية فقدوها خلال العقدين الماضيين، لتطل إلى الواجهة إستراتيجية جديدة فرضت نفسها على قطاع الطيران.


تغيير أكثر عمقاً


وبحسب ما أظهره تحليل أجرته وكالة «بلومبيرغ» لبيانات الرحلات ذات البدن العريض لدى 21 شركة طيران كبرى، قبل الحرب وبعدها، فإن السؤال المحوري يتركز حول ما إذا كان هذا التحول مؤقتاً، أم أنه بداية تغيير أكثر عمقاً في خريطة الطيران العالمي، بعد أن طالت الحرب مناطق كانت تعد آمنة.


ووفقا للبيانات، فإنه بالنسبة لشركات الطيران الأوروبية، لا تقتصر التحديات على المنافسة، بل تمتد إلى الارتفاع الحاد في أسعار الوقود، مع اضطراب أسواق الطاقة بسبب الحرب؛ وهو ما يضعها أمام خيارين أحلاهما مر: رفع أسعار التذاكر، أو امتصاص التكاليف على أمل جذب مسافرين جدد، وسط ضبابية كاملة حول أمد الصراع.


مخاوف نقص الوقود


وبحسب البيانات فإن الضرر الأكبر، وقع على الشركات التي تتخذ من الشرق الأوسط مقراً لها، مع إغلاق عدد من المجالات الجوية، وإجبار الطائرات على سلوك ممرات جوية ضيقة عبر القوقاز وآسيا الوسطى.


في الوقت ذاته، دفعت المخاوف من نقص محتمل في وقود الطائرات إدارة شركات طيران إلى إعداد خطط طوارئ قد تشمل إيقاف بعض الطائرات عن الخدمة.


وانعكس هذا القلق على الأسواق، إذ تراجعت أسهم شركات طيران ألمانية بنحو 17% منذ بدء الحرب، بينما هبطت أسهم إحدى الشركات البريطانية 13%، وتراجعت أسهم أخرى فرنسية 27%، مع خفض بنوك استثمارية كبرى توقعاتها للقطاع.


سياسة الأسعار الجذابة


ورغم غموض نهاية الحرب، يتفق محللون على أن ناقلات الخليج ستعود بقوة إلى السوق، معتمدة على سياسة أسعار جذابة لاستعادة حركة المرور عبر مراكزها.


وأوضح محللون في القطاع أن ناقلات الشرق الأوسط لم تتخل عن طموحاتها. وأفادوا أن هذه الشركات لم تضع طموح التحول إلى مراكز عالمية على الرف.


وأشاروا إلى أنه حتى الآن، تركزت الزيادة الأكبر في السعة التشغيلية داخل السوق الأمريكية، وإن كان جزء منها ناتجاً عن خطط سبقت اندلاع الحرب، فقد وسعت شركات كبرى رحلاتها الطويلة بنسب تجاوزت 10%، وأضافت مسارات جديدة لتلبية الطلب المتزايد من السياح الأمريكيين ذوي الدخل المرتفع.


غير أن شركات الطيران الأمريكية أكثر تعرضاً لتقلبات أسعار وقود الطائرات؛ نظراً لعدم اعتمادها على التحوط، رغم أنها استفادت مؤقتاً من موجة حجز سبقت أي زيادات محتملة في الأسعار.