أدى اندلاع الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ضد إيران إلى إغلاق مجالات جوية رئيسية، وإلغاء عشرات الآلاف من رحلات الطيران في الشرق الأوسط، وارتفاع قياسي لأسعار وقود الطائرات الذي تخطى 200 دولار للبرميل الواحد، إضافة إلى إرباك واسع المجال في عمليات شركات الطيران الإقليمية.
ورغم أن تراجع طاقة التشغيل لدى الناقلات الخليجية العملاقة قلص حركة الرحلات الطويلة عموماً، فإن شركات الطيران الأوروبية سارعت إلى استغلال الفراغ.
شركات الطيران الألمانية والبريطانية والفرنسية أعادت نشر طائراتها سريعاً نحو وجهات في آسيا، بينها الهند وتايلند وسنغافورة، في محاولة لاقتناص الطلب المتحول.
ورغم أن المكاسب في الحصص السوقية لا تزال محدودة، فإن التنفيذيين يرون فيها فرصة نادرة لاستعادة أرضية فقدوها خلال العقدين الماضيين، لتطل إلى الواجهة إستراتيجية جديدة فرضت نفسها على قطاع الطيران.
تغيير أكثر عمقاً
وبحسب ما أظهره تحليل أجرته وكالة «بلومبيرغ» لبيانات الرحلات ذات البدن العريض لدى 21 شركة طيران كبرى، قبل الحرب وبعدها، فإن السؤال المحوري يتركز حول ما إذا كان هذا التحول مؤقتاً، أم أنه بداية تغيير أكثر عمقاً في خريطة الطيران العالمي، بعد أن طالت الحرب مناطق كانت تعد آمنة.
ووفقا للبيانات، فإنه بالنسبة لشركات الطيران الأوروبية، لا تقتصر التحديات على المنافسة، بل تمتد إلى الارتفاع الحاد في أسعار الوقود، مع اضطراب أسواق الطاقة بسبب الحرب؛ وهو ما يضعها أمام خيارين أحلاهما مر: رفع أسعار التذاكر، أو امتصاص التكاليف على أمل جذب مسافرين جدد، وسط ضبابية كاملة حول أمد الصراع.
مخاوف نقص الوقود
وبحسب البيانات فإن الضرر الأكبر، وقع على الشركات التي تتخذ من الشرق الأوسط مقراً لها، مع إغلاق عدد من المجالات الجوية، وإجبار الطائرات على سلوك ممرات جوية ضيقة عبر القوقاز وآسيا الوسطى.
في الوقت ذاته، دفعت المخاوف من نقص محتمل في وقود الطائرات إدارة شركات طيران إلى إعداد خطط طوارئ قد تشمل إيقاف بعض الطائرات عن الخدمة.
وانعكس هذا القلق على الأسواق، إذ تراجعت أسهم شركات طيران ألمانية بنحو 17% منذ بدء الحرب، بينما هبطت أسهم إحدى الشركات البريطانية 13%، وتراجعت أسهم أخرى فرنسية 27%، مع خفض بنوك استثمارية كبرى توقعاتها للقطاع.
سياسة الأسعار الجذابة
ورغم غموض نهاية الحرب، يتفق محللون على أن ناقلات الخليج ستعود بقوة إلى السوق، معتمدة على سياسة أسعار جذابة لاستعادة حركة المرور عبر مراكزها.
وأوضح محللون في القطاع أن ناقلات الشرق الأوسط لم تتخل عن طموحاتها. وأفادوا أن هذه الشركات لم تضع طموح التحول إلى مراكز عالمية على الرف.
وأشاروا إلى أنه حتى الآن، تركزت الزيادة الأكبر في السعة التشغيلية داخل السوق الأمريكية، وإن كان جزء منها ناتجاً عن خطط سبقت اندلاع الحرب، فقد وسعت شركات كبرى رحلاتها الطويلة بنسب تجاوزت 10%، وأضافت مسارات جديدة لتلبية الطلب المتزايد من السياح الأمريكيين ذوي الدخل المرتفع.
غير أن شركات الطيران الأمريكية أكثر تعرضاً لتقلبات أسعار وقود الطائرات؛ نظراً لعدم اعتمادها على التحوط، رغم أنها استفادت مؤقتاً من موجة حجز سبقت أي زيادات محتملة في الأسعار.
The outbreak of the American-Israeli war against Iran has led to the closure of major airspaces, the cancellation of tens of thousands of flights in the Middle East, and a record rise in jet fuel prices exceeding $200 per barrel, in addition to widespread disruption in the operations of regional airlines.
Although the reduction in operational capacity among major Gulf carriers has generally limited long-haul flights, European airlines have rushed to exploit the gap.
German, British, and French airlines quickly redeployed their aircraft to destinations in Asia, including India, Thailand, and Singapore, in an attempt to capture the shifting demand.
Despite the limited gains in market shares, executives see it as a rare opportunity to regain ground lost over the past two decades, leading to the emergence of a new strategy that has imposed itself on the aviation sector.
A Deeper Change
According to an analysis conducted by Bloomberg of wide-body flight data from 21 major airlines, before and after the war, the central question revolves around whether this shift is temporary or the beginning of a deeper change in the global aviation map, after the war has affected areas previously considered safe.
According to the data, for European airlines, the challenges extend beyond competition to the sharp rise in fuel prices, with energy markets disrupted due to the war; this places them before two bitter options: raising ticket prices or absorbing costs in hopes of attracting new travelers, amidst complete uncertainty about the duration of the conflict.
Concerns Over Fuel Shortages
According to the data, the greatest damage has been inflicted on companies based in the Middle East, with the closure of several airspaces, forcing aircraft to take narrow air corridors through the Caucasus and Central Asia.
At the same time, fears of a potential jet fuel shortage have prompted airline management to prepare emergency plans that may include grounding some aircraft.
This concern has reflected in the markets, as shares of German airlines have fallen by about 17% since the war began, while shares of one British company dropped by 13%, and shares of other French companies fell by 27%, with major investment banks lowering their forecasts for the sector.
Attractive Pricing Policy
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the end of the war, analysts agree that Gulf carriers will return strongly to the market, relying on an attractive pricing policy to regain traffic through their hubs.
Analysts in the sector clarified that Middle Eastern carriers have not abandoned their ambitions. They stated that these companies have not shelved their aspirations to become global hubs.
They noted that so far, the largest increase in operational capacity has been concentrated within the U.S. market, although part of it is due to plans that predated the outbreak of the war, as major companies expanded their long-haul flights by more than 10% and added new routes to meet the growing demand from high-income American tourists.
However, American airlines are more exposed to fluctuations in jet fuel prices, as they do not rely on hedging, even though they temporarily benefited from a wave of bookings that preceded any potential price increases.