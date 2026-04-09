The outbreak of the American-Israeli war against Iran has led to the closure of major airspaces, the cancellation of tens of thousands of flights in the Middle East, and a record rise in jet fuel prices exceeding $200 per barrel, in addition to widespread disruption in the operations of regional airlines.



Although the reduction in operational capacity among major Gulf carriers has generally limited long-haul flights, European airlines have rushed to exploit the gap.



German, British, and French airlines quickly redeployed their aircraft to destinations in Asia, including India, Thailand, and Singapore, in an attempt to capture the shifting demand.



Despite the limited gains in market shares, executives see it as a rare opportunity to regain ground lost over the past two decades, leading to the emergence of a new strategy that has imposed itself on the aviation sector.



A Deeper Change



According to an analysis conducted by Bloomberg of wide-body flight data from 21 major airlines, before and after the war, the central question revolves around whether this shift is temporary or the beginning of a deeper change in the global aviation map, after the war has affected areas previously considered safe.



According to the data, for European airlines, the challenges extend beyond competition to the sharp rise in fuel prices, with energy markets disrupted due to the war; this places them before two bitter options: raising ticket prices or absorbing costs in hopes of attracting new travelers, amidst complete uncertainty about the duration of the conflict.



Concerns Over Fuel Shortages



According to the data, the greatest damage has been inflicted on companies based in the Middle East, with the closure of several airspaces, forcing aircraft to take narrow air corridors through the Caucasus and Central Asia.



At the same time, fears of a potential jet fuel shortage have prompted airline management to prepare emergency plans that may include grounding some aircraft.



This concern has reflected in the markets, as shares of German airlines have fallen by about 17% since the war began, while shares of one British company dropped by 13%, and shares of other French companies fell by 27%, with major investment banks lowering their forecasts for the sector.



Attractive Pricing Policy



Despite the uncertainty surrounding the end of the war, analysts agree that Gulf carriers will return strongly to the market, relying on an attractive pricing policy to regain traffic through their hubs.



Analysts in the sector clarified that Middle Eastern carriers have not abandoned their ambitions. They stated that these companies have not shelved their aspirations to become global hubs.



They noted that so far, the largest increase in operational capacity has been concentrated within the U.S. market, although part of it is due to plans that predated the outbreak of the war, as major companies expanded their long-haul flights by more than 10% and added new routes to meet the growing demand from high-income American tourists.



However, American airlines are more exposed to fluctuations in jet fuel prices, as they do not rely on hedging, even though they temporarily benefited from a wave of bookings that preceded any potential price increases.