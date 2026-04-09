The main Saudi stock index rose today by 4.17 points, reaching a level of 11343.17 points, with trading valued at 5.4 billion riyals.



The volume of traded shares - according to the daily economic bulletin of the Saudi Press Agency for the Saudi stock market - reached 271 million shares, with 70 companies recording an increase in their share values, while 188 companies saw their shares decline.



The shares of the industrial tools companies, Petro Rabigh, Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance, Al-Yamamah Steel, and Electrical Industries saw the highest increases, while the shares of Al-Abbar, Media, Saco, Nassej, and Al-Fakheriya experienced the most significant declines in trading.



Most Active



The rates of increase and decrease ranged between 5.22% and 4.12%, while the shares of companies such as Batic, Saudi Aramco, Americana, Exports, and Chemical were the most active in terms of volume, whereas the shares of Saudi Aramco, Al-Rajhi, SABIC Agricultural Nutrients, Al-Ahli, and Electrical Industries were the most active in terms of value.



The parallel Saudi stock index, Nomu, closed today up by 38.21 points, reaching a level of 22671.39 points, with trading valued at 21 million riyals, and the volume of traded shares exceeded two million shares.