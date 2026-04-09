ارتفع مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الرئيس اليوم بمقدار 4.17 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 11343.17 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 5.4 مليار ريال.


وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة -وفق النشرة الاقتصادية اليومية لوكالة الأنباء السعودية لسوق الأسهم السعودية- 271 مليون سهم، سجّلت فيها أسهم 70 شركة ارتفاعاً في قيمتها، فيما تراجعت أسهم 188 شركة.


وكانت أسهم شركات الوسائل الصناعية، وبترو رابغ، واتحاد الخليج الأهلية، واليمامة للحديد، والصناعات الكهربائية، الأكثر ارتفاعاً، أما أسهم الأبحاث والإعلام، وساكو، ونسيج، وصدق، والفاخرية الأكثر انخفاضاً في التعاملات.


الأكثر نشاطاً


وراوحت نسب الارتفاع والانخفاض ما بين 5.22% و4.12%، فيما كانت أسهم شركات باتك، وأرامكو السعودية، وأمريكانا، وصادرات، والكيميائية، هي الأكثر نشاطاً بالكمية، بينما كانت أسهم شركات أرامكو السعودية، والراجحي، وسابك للمغذيات الزراعية، والأهلي، والصناعات الكهربائية، هي الأكثر نشاطاً في القيمة.


وأغلق مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الموازية نمو، اليوم، مرتفعاً بمقدار 38.21 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 22671.39 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 21 مليون ريال، وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة أكثر من مليوني سهم.