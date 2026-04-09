ارتفع حجم الديون في الميزانيات العامة الألمانية خلال العام الماضي إلى 2.66 تريليون يورو.


وبالمقارنة مع نهاية عام 2024، زاد حجم الدين العام بنسبة 6%، أي ما يعادل 151 مليار يورو، وذلك بحسب ما أعلنه المكتب الاتحادي للإحصاء في مدينة فيسبادن، اليوم.


ويندرج تحت الميزانيات العامة في ألمانيا ميزانيات الحكومة الاتحادية والولايات والبلديات واتحادات البلديات، إضافةً إلى نظام التأمينات الاجتماعية، بما في ذلك جميع الميزانيات الخاصة.


ووصل حجم ديون الحكومة الاتحادية بنهاية عام 2025 إلى 1.84 تريليون يورو.


وقف الاستدانة


من جانبه، انتقد اتحاد دافعي الضرائب الألمان هذا التطور بشدة. ووصف رئيس الاتحاد راينر هولتسناغل مقدار الديون بأنه «نفقات مقاس إكس إكس إل». وأضاف: «في المحصلة، هذا وضع عبثي، فرغم تحقيق إيرادات ضريبية قياسية تجاوزت 1000 مليار يورو، فإن الدين السيادي قد يتجاوز حاجز الـ3000 مليار يورو بالفعل في العام القادم».


وطالب هولتسناغل الحكومة الاتحادية بوقف الاستدانة المستمرة من جانب الدولة واعتماد سياسة ميزانية تركز بشكل واضح على التوازن والاعتدال.


ديون إضافية


وكانت الحكومة الاتحادية اقترضت في الربع الرابع وحده ديونا إضافية بـ32.2 مليار يورو. ويُعزى ذلك بشكل رئيسي إلى زيادة الديون في الصناديق الخاصة المخصصة للجيش والبنية التحتية وتحقيق الحياد المناخي، إذ بدأ الصندوق الأخير في الاقتراض لأول مرة في أكتوبر 2025.


ووصل حجم ديون الولايات الألمانية بنهاية العام الماضي إلى 624.6 مليار يورو، في حين وصل حجم ديون البلديات واتحاداتها إلى 196.3 مليار يورو.


ونوه المكتب إلى أن هذه الأرقام لا تزال أولية، على أن يتم إعلان النتائج النهائية في نهاية شهر يوليو القادم.