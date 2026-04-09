The volume of debt in German public budgets rose last year to 2.66 trillion euros.



Compared to the end of 2024, the public debt increased by 6%, which is equivalent to 151 billion euros, according to the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden, announced today.



The public budgets in Germany include the budgets of the federal government, the states, municipalities, and municipal associations, in addition to the social security system, including all special budgets.



The federal government's debt reached 1.84 trillion euros by the end of 2025.



Stop Borrowing



For his part, the German Taxpayers' Association strongly criticized this development. The association's president, Rainer Holtsenagel, described the amount of debt as "expenses measured in XXL." He added, "Ultimately, this is an absurd situation; despite achieving record tax revenues exceeding 1000 billion euros, sovereign debt could already surpass the 3000 billion euro mark next year."



Holtsenagel called on the federal government to stop the continuous borrowing by the state and to adopt a budget policy that clearly focuses on balance and moderation.



Additional Debt



The federal government borrowed an additional 32.2 billion euros in the fourth quarter alone. This is mainly attributed to the increase in debts in special funds allocated for the military, infrastructure, and achieving climate neutrality, as the latter fund began borrowing for the first time in October 2025.



The volume of debt of the German states reached 624.6 billion euros by the end of last year, while the debt of municipalities and their associations reached 196.3 billion euros.



The office noted that these figures are still preliminary, with final results to be announced at the end of next July.