The General Secretariat of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has received updated plans from Iraq, the UAE, Kazakhstan, and Oman to compensate for the quantities of oil produced in excess of the allocated quotas, as part of the commitment to the approved production cut agreements aimed at enhancing global market stability.



These plans came in implementation of what was agreed upon during the virtual meeting held by the eight countries that adopt additional voluntary adjustments in early March 2026, where the concerned countries confirmed their full commitment to the compensation schedule to ensure supply and demand balance.



Official data issued by the General Secretariat reveals that the total planned compensation quantities started at a high pace during March, with a total reduction of 1.214 million barrels per day, distributed in varying proportions among the countries.



A Severe Crisis



On the other hand, the head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, considered that the energy crisis linked to the war in the Middle East is the worst the world has ever experienced, but he said it will ultimately lead to an acceleration in the development of renewable and nuclear energies.



Birol stated in an interview with the French newspaper "Le Figaro," set to be published on Tuesday: "The world has never witnessed a disruption in energy supplies of this magnitude."



He warned, saying: "The world is about to enter (Black April)," adding that "March was very difficult, but April will be much worse."



He explained, saying: "If the Strait of Hormuz remains closed throughout April, we will lose double the amount of crude oil and refined products that we lost in March."