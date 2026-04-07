تلقت الأمانة العامة لمنظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط «أوبك» خططاً محدثة من كل من العراق، والإمارات، وكازاخستان، وسلطنة عمان، لتعويض كميات النفط التي تم إنتاجها بزيادة عن الحصص المقررة، وذلك في إطار الالتزام باتفاقيات خفض الإنتاج المعتمدة لتعزيز استقرار الأسواق العالمية.
وجاءت هذه الخطط تنفيذاً لما تم الاتفاق عليه خلال الاجتماع الافتراضي الذي عقدته الدول الثماني التي تتبنى تعديلات طوعية إضافية في مطلع مارس 2026، حيث أكدت الدول المعنية التزامها الكامل بجدول التعويضات لضمان توازن العرض والطلب.
وتكشف البيانات الرسمية الصادرة عن الأمانة العامة أن إجمالي كميات التعويض المخطط لها بدأ بوتيرة مرتفعة خلال شهر مارس، بإجمالي خفض 1.214 مليون برميل يومياً، موزعة بنسب متفاوتة بين الدول.
أزمة سيئة
من جهة أخرى، اعتبر رئيس الوكالة الدولية للطاقة فاتح بيرول أن أزمة الطاقة المرتبطة بالحرب في الشرق الأوسط هي الأسوأ التي عرفها العالم على الإطلاق، لكنه قال إنها ستؤدي في نهاية المطاف إلى تسريع تطوير الطاقات المتجددة والنووية.
وقال بيرول في مقابلة مع «لو فيغارو» الفرنسية ستصدر الثلاثاء:«إن العالم لم يشهد أبداً اضطرابا في إمدادات الطاقة بهذا الحجم».
وحذر قائلا: «إن العالم على وشك دخول (أبريل أسود)»، وتابع إن «مارس كان صعبا جدا، لكن أبريل سيكون أسوأ بكثير».
وأوضح قائلا: «إذا بقي مضيق (هرمز) مغلقا طوال شهر أبريل، سنخسر ضعف كمية النفط الخام والمنتجات المكررة التي خسرناها في شهر مارس».
The General Secretariat of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has received updated plans from Iraq, the UAE, Kazakhstan, and Oman to compensate for the quantities of oil produced in excess of the allocated quotas, as part of the commitment to the approved production cut agreements aimed at enhancing global market stability.
These plans came in implementation of what was agreed upon during the virtual meeting held by the eight countries that adopt additional voluntary adjustments in early March 2026, where the concerned countries confirmed their full commitment to the compensation schedule to ensure supply and demand balance.
Official data issued by the General Secretariat reveals that the total planned compensation quantities started at a high pace during March, with a total reduction of 1.214 million barrels per day, distributed in varying proportions among the countries.
A Severe Crisis
On the other hand, the head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, considered that the energy crisis linked to the war in the Middle East is the worst the world has ever experienced, but he said it will ultimately lead to an acceleration in the development of renewable and nuclear energies.
Birol stated in an interview with the French newspaper "Le Figaro," set to be published on Tuesday: "The world has never witnessed a disruption in energy supplies of this magnitude."
He warned, saying: "The world is about to enter (Black April)," adding that "March was very difficult, but April will be much worse."
He explained, saying: "If the Strait of Hormuz remains closed throughout April, we will lose double the amount of crude oil and refined products that we lost in March."