تلقت الأمانة العامة لمنظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط «أوبك» خططاً محدثة من كل من العراق، والإمارات، وكازاخستان، وسلطنة عمان، لتعويض كميات النفط التي تم إنتاجها بزيادة عن الحصص المقررة، وذلك في إطار الالتزام باتفاقيات خفض الإنتاج المعتمدة لتعزيز استقرار الأسواق العالمية.


وجاءت هذه الخطط تنفيذاً لما تم الاتفاق عليه خلال الاجتماع الافتراضي الذي عقدته الدول الثماني التي تتبنى تعديلات طوعية إضافية في مطلع مارس 2026، حيث أكدت الدول المعنية التزامها الكامل بجدول التعويضات لضمان توازن العرض والطلب.


وتكشف البيانات الرسمية الصادرة عن الأمانة العامة أن إجمالي كميات التعويض المخطط لها بدأ بوتيرة مرتفعة خلال شهر مارس، بإجمالي خفض 1.214 مليون برميل يومياً، موزعة بنسب متفاوتة بين الدول.


أزمة سيئة


من جهة أخرى، اعتبر رئيس الوكالة الدولية للطاقة فاتح بيرول أن أزمة الطاقة المرتبطة بالحرب في الشرق الأوسط هي الأسوأ التي عرفها العالم على الإطلاق، لكنه قال إنها ستؤدي في نهاية المطاف إلى تسريع تطوير الطاقات المتجددة والنووية.


وقال بيرول في مقابلة مع «لو فيغارو» الفرنسية ستصدر الثلاثاء:«إن العالم لم يشهد أبداً اضطرابا في إمدادات الطاقة بهذا الحجم».


وحذر قائلا: «إن العالم على وشك دخول (أبريل أسود)»، وتابع إن «مارس كان صعبا جدا، لكن أبريل سيكون أسوأ بكثير».


وأوضح قائلا: «إذا بقي مضيق (هرمز) مغلقا طوال شهر أبريل، سنخسر ضعف كمية النفط الخام والمنتجات المكررة التي خسرناها في شهر مارس».