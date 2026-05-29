The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today followed up on the progress of work at several healthcare sites affiliated with the Medical Services of the Ministry of Interior in the holy sites.

During a tour he conducted, he reviewed the Medical Services Clinics Complex of the Ministry of Interior, which includes specialized clinics, medical and pharmaceutical equipment, and laboratory facilities, in addition to critical care departments and support services that operate within the healthcare system provided to the guests of Allah, supervised by specialized medical, technical, and administrative staff.

The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee also watched a visual presentation showcasing the efforts of the Medical Services of the Ministry of Interior during the Hajj season, the network of healthcare service providers, and the field and seasonal teams and clinics, in addition to the hospitals and medical centers operating in Mecca, Medina, and the holy sites.

He was briefed on the Command and Control Center for medical services during the Hajj season, which provides real-time monitoring of the readiness of healthcare sites, the movement of cases, the positioning of field teams, and operational performance indicators, supporting quick decision-making and enhancing the efficiency of field medical response.

The tour included the field hospital of the Medical Services of the Ministry of Interior at the Arafat site, where he reviewed the medical and therapeutic services provided, which include emergency, intensive care, and resuscitation departments, as well as units for dealing with heat stress and heat strokes, in addition to preventive, laboratory, and pharmaceutical services.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud also learned about the efforts of the medical services in operating mobile clinics, medical vehicles, and field teams to provide first aid, health awareness, and preventive guidance, and to mitigate health risks associated with heat stress and infectious diseases, in addition to employing modern technologies to enhance field care, through the smart health bracelet, visual communication technologies to support field teams medically, and the use of drones to deliver medical supplies when needed.

He was accompanied by the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal, the Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations, Mohammed bin Muhanna Al-Muhanna, the Deputy General Supervisor of the Minister's Office, Engineer Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Rabeeah, and the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan.