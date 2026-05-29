The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today reviewed the workflow at the Medical Evacuation Center and the Command and Control Center of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, which is participating in the implementation of emergency plans and field medical services for this year's Hajj.

Upon his arrival, he was received by the Minister of Health, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, and the President of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, Dr. Jalal bin Muhammad Al-Awasi.

During the visit, he was briefed on the emergency response system, the mechanisms for managing reports, and directing field teams, in addition to the technologies used to monitor operational status and enhance the efficiency of emergency response in the holy sites.

The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee listened to an explanation provided by the Hajj Operations Commander at the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, Dr. Fahd Al-Hajjaj, which covered the medical evacuation system, coordination mechanisms between emergency teams and health facilities, and the role of the Command and Control Center in supporting quick decision-making and improving response times, thereby enhancing the integration of health services provided to the guests of Allah.

He also reviewed several modern emergency response mechanisms and equipment that support the field readiness of the authority, which included rapid intervention vehicles, specialized emergency equipment, and technologies used in providing emergency care, contributing to enhancing the efficiency of emergency services during the Hajj season.

He was accompanied by the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Battal, the Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations, Muhammad bin Mahna Al-Mahna, the Deputy General Supervisor of the Minister's Office, Engineer Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Rabeeah, and the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan.