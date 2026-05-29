وقف وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، على سير العمل بمركز الترحيل الطبي والقيادة والتحكم بهيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي المشارك في تنفيذ الخطط الإسعافية والخدمات الطبية الميدانية لحج هذا العام.

وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله، وزير الصحة فهد بن عبدالرحمن الجلاجل، ورئيس هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي الدكتور جلال بن محمد العويسى.

واطّلع خلال الزيارة على منظومة العمل الإسعافي وآليات إدارة البلاغات وتوجيه الفرق الميدانية، إلى جانب التقنيات المستخدمة في متابعة الحالة التشغيلية ورفع كفاءة الاستجابة للحالات الطارئة في المشاعر المقدسة.

واستمع وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا إلى شرحٍ قدمه قائد عمليات الحج بهيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي الدكتور فهد الحجاج، تناول منظومة الترحيل الطبي وآليات التنسيق بين الفرق الإسعافية والمنشآت الصحية، ودور مركز القيادة والتحكم في دعم سرعة اتخاذ القرار وتحسين زمن الاستجابة، بما يعزز تكامل الخدمات الصحية المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.

كما اطّلع على عددٍ من الآليات والتجهيزات الإسعافية الحديثة الداعمة لجاهزية الهيئة ميدانيًا، التي شملت مركبات التدخل السريع، والوسائل الإسعافية المتخصصة، والتقنيات المستخدمة في تقديم الرعاية الطارئة، بما يسهم في تعزيز كفاءة الخدمات الإسعافية خلال موسم الحج.

رافقه، مساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية الدكتور خالد بن محمد البتال، ومساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات محمد بن مهنا المهنا، ونائب المشرف العام على مكتب الوزير المهندس عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن الربيعة، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان.