تواصل أسعار الوقود ارتفاعها في ألمانيا رغم تطبيق ما يعرف باسم «قاعدة الساعة 12»، حيث أعلن نادي السيارات الألماني اليوم، أن الديزل سجّل مستويات قياسية جديدة لليوم السادس على التوالي، كما اقترب سعر البنزين أيضًا من الرقم القياسي المسجّل بمارس 2022.
وبلغ متوسط سعر لتر البنزين من نوع «سوبر إي10» الأرخص والشائع على مستوى ألمانيا أمس 2.192 يورو، أي أقل بمقدار 1.1 سنت من الرقم القياسي المسجّل في 2022، فيما بلغ سعر لتر الديزل 2.443 يورو.
تقلبات الأسعار
وبالمقارنة مع آخر يوم قبل تطبيق قاعدة الساعة 12 في الأول من أبريل الجاري، ارتفع سعر «إي10» منذ ذلك الحين بمقدار 8.5 سنت لكل لتر، والديزل بمقدار 12.7 سنت، أما مقارنة بآخر يوم قبل اندلاع الحرب، فقد كانت الزيادة أكبر بكثير، حيث بلغت أكثر من 41 سنتًا لـ«إي10» ونحو 70 سنتًا للديزل.
وبموجب القاعدة الجديدة، لا يسمح لمحطات الوقود برفع الأسعار إلا مرة واحدة يوميًا، وذلك في تمام الساعة 12 ظهرًا. ويهدف هذا الإجراء إلى الحد من تقلبات الأسعار بشكل أكبر وتعزيز الشفافية.
Fuel prices continue to rise in Germany despite the implementation of what is known as the "12 o'clock rule," as the German Automobile Club announced today that diesel has reached new record levels for the sixth consecutive day, while the price of gasoline is also approaching the record set in March 2022.
The average price of a liter of "Super E10," the cheapest and most common type in Germany, reached 2.192 euros yesterday, which is 1.1 cents lower than the record set in 2022, while the price of a liter of diesel was 2.443 euros.
Price Fluctuations
Compared to the last day before the implementation of the 12 o'clock rule on April 1st, the price of "E10" has increased by 8.5 cents per liter since then, and diesel by 12.7 cents. In comparison to the last day before the outbreak of the war, the increase was much larger, exceeding 41 cents for "E10" and about 70 cents for diesel.
Under the new rule, gas stations are only allowed to raise prices once a day, precisely at 12 noon. This measure aims to further reduce price fluctuations and enhance transparency.