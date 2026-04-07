Fuel prices continue to rise in Germany despite the implementation of what is known as the "12 o'clock rule," as the German Automobile Club announced today that diesel has reached new record levels for the sixth consecutive day, while the price of gasoline is also approaching the record set in March 2022.



The average price of a liter of "Super E10," the cheapest and most common type in Germany, reached 2.192 euros yesterday, which is 1.1 cents lower than the record set in 2022, while the price of a liter of diesel was 2.443 euros.



Price Fluctuations



Compared to the last day before the implementation of the 12 o'clock rule on April 1st, the price of "E10" has increased by 8.5 cents per liter since then, and diesel by 12.7 cents. In comparison to the last day before the outbreak of the war, the increase was much larger, exceeding 41 cents for "E10" and about 70 cents for diesel.



Under the new rule, gas stations are only allowed to raise prices once a day, precisely at 12 noon. This measure aims to further reduce price fluctuations and enhance transparency.