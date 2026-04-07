Oil prices continued to rise for the third consecutive session today, amid U.S. President Donald Trump's escalation of his statements against Iran, threatening to take stricter measures if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which represents a key strategic passage for oil transport worldwide.



Brent crude futures rose by $0.97, or 0.97%, to $110.8 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased by $1.47, or 1.31%, to $113.9.



Opening Hormuz



Trump threatened to unleash hell on Tehran if it does not comply with his deadline set for 8 PM Eastern Time today to reopen the strait.



He warned that Iran could be wiped out, pledging to take further actions if an agreement is not reached.



In response to a U.S. proposal through Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator, Tehran rejected a ceasefire and stated that the war must be ended permanently, dismissing the pressures to reopen the strait.



The Iranian forces effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz after the start of U.S. and Israeli attacks on February 28; disrupting the waterway through which about 20% of global oil flows typically pass.