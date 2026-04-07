واصلت أسعار النفط ارتفاعها للجلسة الثالثة على التوالي اليوم، في ظل تصعيد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لتصريحاته ضد إيران، مهدداً باتخاذ إجراءات أكثر صرامة في حال لم تعاود طهران فتح مضيق هرمز، الذي يمثل ممراً إستراتيجياً رئيسياً لنقل النفط على مستوى العالم.


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 0.97 دولار، أو 0.97%، إلى 110.8 دولار للبرميل، في حين ارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 1.47 دولار، أو 1.31%، إلى 113.9 دولار.


فتح هرمز


وهدد ترمب بإنزال جحيم على طهران إذا لم تمتثل لموعده النهائي المحدد في الساعة الثامنة مساء بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة اليوم، لإعادة فتح المضيق.


وحذر ترمب قائلا إنه يمكن محو إيران، متعهداً باتخاذ مزيد من الإجراءات إذا لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق.


ورداً على اقتراح أمريكي عبر باكستان التي تضطلع بدور الوسيط، رفضت طهران وقف إطلاق النار وقالت إنه يتعين إنهاء الحرب بشكل دائم، ورفضت الضغوط الرامية إلى إعادة فتح المضيق.


وأغلقت القوات الإيرانية مضيق هرمز فعلياً بعد بدء الهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية في 28 فبراير الماضي؛ ما أدى إلى تعطيل الممر المائي الذي يمر عبره عادة نحو 20% من تدفقات النفط العالمية.