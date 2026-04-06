أغلقت أسواق الأسهم في منطقة الخليج على تباين اليوم، إذ يترقب المستثمرون توضيحاً بشأن التقارير المتعلقة بمحادثات وقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران التي جاءت بعد تحذير الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب طهران من «جحيم» ما لم تُعِد فتح مضيق هرمز.
وانخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» بنسبة 0.33%، أو 36 سنتاً، لتصل إلى 108.67 دولار للبرميل.
ضبابية جيوسياسية
وسجلت أسواق دول «مجلس التعاون الخليجي» أداء متبايناً، إذ دفعت الضبابية الجيوسياسية المستثمرين إلى التريث. وانخفض المؤشر القياسي السعودي بنسبة 0.1%. وهبط مؤشر دبي الرئيسي بنسبة 0.7% متأثراً بنزول سهم شركة «إعمار العقارية» بنسبة 3%. وفي أبوظبي، ارتفع المؤشر بنسبة 0.3%. وارتفع المؤشر القطري بنسبة 1.8% مدعوماً بتقدم بلغ 1.6% في سهم «بنك قطر الوطني».
فتح «هرمز»
واستقر المؤشران البحريني والعماني اليوم، في حين صعد المؤشر الكويتي بنسبة 1.1%. وخارج منطقة الخليج، ارتفع مؤشر الأسهم القيادية في مصر بنسبة 0.8%.
وحذر ترمب في منشور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في يوم عيد القيامة من أنه سيأمر بشن هجمات على محطات الطاقة والجسور الإيرانية غداً إذا لم تُعِد طهران فتح الممر المائي الإستراتيجي (مضيق هرمز).
وتلقت الولايات المتحدة وإيران إطار خطة لإنهاء الأعمال القتالية، لكن طهران رفضت إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز على الفور بعدما توعد ترمب بالجحيم لإيران إذا لم تتوصل إلى اتفاق بحلول نهاية غد.
The stock markets in the Gulf region closed mixed today, as investors await clarification regarding reports related to ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran, which came after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Tehran of "hell" unless it reopens the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures fell by 0.33%, or 36 cents, to reach $108.67 per barrel.
Geopolitical Uncertainty
The markets of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries recorded mixed performances, as geopolitical uncertainty led investors to hold back. The Saudi benchmark index dropped by 0.1%. The Dubai main index fell by 0.7%, affected by a 3% decline in the shares of Emaar Properties. In Abu Dhabi, the index rose by 0.3%. The Qatari index increased by 1.8%, supported by a 1.6% advance in the shares of Qatar National Bank.
Opening of Hormuz
The Bahraini and Omani indices remained stable today, while the Kuwaiti index rose by 1.1%. Outside the Gulf region, Egypt's leading stock index increased by 0.8%.
Trump warned in a social media post on Easter Sunday that he would order attacks on Iranian power stations and bridges tomorrow if Tehran does not reopen the strategic waterway (the Strait of Hormuz).
The United States and Iran received a framework plan to end hostilities, but Tehran rejected the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after Trump threatened hell for Iran if an agreement is not reached by the end of tomorrow.