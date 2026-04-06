The stock markets in the Gulf region closed mixed today, as investors await clarification regarding reports related to ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran, which came after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Tehran of "hell" unless it reopens the Strait of Hormuz.



Brent crude futures fell by 0.33%, or 36 cents, to reach $108.67 per barrel.



Geopolitical Uncertainty



The markets of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries recorded mixed performances, as geopolitical uncertainty led investors to hold back. The Saudi benchmark index dropped by 0.1%. The Dubai main index fell by 0.7%, affected by a 3% decline in the shares of Emaar Properties. In Abu Dhabi, the index rose by 0.3%. The Qatari index increased by 1.8%, supported by a 1.6% advance in the shares of Qatar National Bank.



Opening of Hormuz



The Bahraini and Omani indices remained stable today, while the Kuwaiti index rose by 1.1%. Outside the Gulf region, Egypt's leading stock index increased by 0.8%.



Trump warned in a social media post on Easter Sunday that he would order attacks on Iranian power stations and bridges tomorrow if Tehran does not reopen the strategic waterway (the Strait of Hormuz).



The United States and Iran received a framework plan to end hostilities, but Tehran rejected the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after Trump threatened hell for Iran if an agreement is not reached by the end of tomorrow.