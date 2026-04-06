أغلقت أسواق الأسهم في منطقة الخليج على تباين اليوم، إذ يترقب المستثمرون توضيحاً بشأن التقارير المتعلقة بمحادثات وقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران التي جاءت بعد تحذير الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب طهران من «جحيم» ما لم تُعِد فتح مضيق هرمز.


وانخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» بنسبة 0.33%، أو 36 سنتاً، لتصل إلى 108.67 دولار للبرميل.


ضبابية جيوسياسية


وسجلت أسواق دول «مجلس التعاون الخليجي» أداء متبايناً، إذ دفعت الضبابية الجيوسياسية المستثمرين إلى التريث. وانخفض المؤشر القياسي السعودي بنسبة 0.1%. وهبط مؤشر دبي الرئيسي بنسبة 0.7% متأثراً بنزول سهم شركة «إعمار العقارية» بنسبة 3%. وفي أبوظبي، ارتفع المؤشر بنسبة 0.3%. وارتفع المؤشر القطري بنسبة 1.8% مدعوماً بتقدم بلغ 1.6% في سهم «بنك قطر الوطني».


فتح «هرمز»


واستقر المؤشران البحريني والعماني اليوم، في حين صعد المؤشر الكويتي بنسبة 1.1%. وخارج منطقة الخليج، ارتفع مؤشر الأسهم القيادية في مصر بنسبة 0.8%.


وحذر ترمب في منشور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في يوم عيد القيامة من أنه سيأمر بشن هجمات على محطات الطاقة والجسور الإيرانية غداً إذا لم تُعِد طهران فتح الممر المائي الإستراتيجي (مضيق هرمز).


وتلقت الولايات المتحدة وإيران إطار خطة لإنهاء الأعمال القتالية، لكن طهران رفضت إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز على الفور بعدما توعد ترمب بالجحيم لإيران إذا لم تتوصل إلى اتفاق بحلول نهاية غد.