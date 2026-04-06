فيما ذكرت وكالة «إرنا» الإيرانية أن طهران رفضت وقف إطلاق النار، وأكدت ضرورة إنهاء الحرب بشكل دائم مع احترام مطالبها، توعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الإثنين) بالقضاء على إيران في ليلة واحدة.

وقال ترمب: «يمكن القضاء على إيران في ليلة واحدة وقد تكون ليلة الغد»، مضيفاً: «آمل أن تنتهي الحرب في إيران بسرعة، والإيرانيون سيحتاجون 15 عامًا لإعادة بناء ما تم تدميره».

وشدد ترمب بالقول: «نحن هنا اليوم لنحتفل بنجاح واحدة من أضخم عمليات البحث القتالية»، مبيناً أن قواته نشرت 7 أماكن مختلفة لتضليل القوات الإيرانية أثناء عملية إنقاذ الطيار.

وأشار إلى أن المشاركين في إنقاذ أحد الجنديين الأمريكيين في إيران واجهوا إطلاق النيران من مسافة قريبة، لافتاً إلى أن مهمة البحث عن طاقم الطائرة F15 وإنقاذهم من أكثر العمليات تعقيداً وخطورة ولم يسبق لها مثيل.

وكشف الرئيس الأمريكي مشاركة 155 طائرة بينها 4 قاذفات و64 مقاتلة و48 طائرة للتزود بالوقود في عملية إنقاذ الجندي الثاني بإيران، موضحاً أن مهمة الإنقاذ الثانية في إيران شملت 155 طائرة، موضحاً أنه تم إجلاء الجندي الثاني من الأراضي الإيرانية بواسطة مروحيتين من طراز إتش 860 جولي غرين.

وأوضح ترمب أن الضابط الأمريكي كان مصاباً ونجح في تجنب الأسر لمدة 48 ساعة في إيران، مبيناً: «قررنا تدمير طائرتي الشحن اللتين علقتا في الرمل حتى لا تقع معداتنا في يد القوات الإيرانية، وذلك بعد أن أمرت الجيش باتخاذ كل ما يلزم لإعادة محاربينا الشجعان إلى أرض الوطن بعد سقوط طائرتيهما في إيران».

وأضاف: «القادة العسكريون اتخذوا الإجراءات الاحتياطية اللازمة عبر تفجير طائرتي الشحن»، لافتاً إلى أن قواته نفذت على مدى 37 يوماً الماضية أكثر من 10 آلاف طلعة قتالية فوق إيران وقصفت أكثر من 13 ألف هدف.

وتوعد ترمب بالكشف عن هوية الشخص الذي سرب معلومات فقدان الاتصال بالطيار الأمريكي وتقديمه للمحكمة، معتبراً أن «تسريب المعلومات من وسائل إعلام بخصوص فقدان الاتصال بطيارينا يمس الأمن القومي للبلاد».

ووصف ترمب الضربة الإيرانية التي أسقطت الطائرة الأمريكية بـ«ضربة حظ»، مشيراً إلى أن الطائرة المقاتلة إف 15 التي سقطت في إيران هي أول طائرة مأهولة يسقطها العدو في هذه العملية برمتها.

وقال ترمب:«لدينا خطة غذا ما رفضت إيران الاتفاق خلال المهلة الممنوحة لها»، مطالباً الإيرانيين بالثورة ضد نظام إيران.

أشار ترمب إلى أن​ الإدارة الأمريكية تصلها رسائل من إيرانيين تطالبهم بمواصلة القصف لأنهم يريدون الحرية، مجدداً التأكيد على أنه «لا يمكن السماح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي».

وقال ترمب: «لقد تغيّر النظام في إيران»، مضيفاً: «كنت أعرف أن العملية في إيران ستكون خطيرة».

وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد، إن هناك مشاركاً نشطاً ومستعداً في محادثات إيران، دون أن يكشف عن هويته، مشيراً إلى أن «إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز تمثّل أولوية قصوى».

وأضاف: «أعتقد أن المحادثات تسير بشكل جيد مع إيران، ونعتقد أن إيران تتفاوض بحسن نية».

وفي رده على سؤال بشأن قصف محطات الطاقة والجسور في إيران أجاب ترمب: «آمل ألا أضطر إلى فعل ذلك»، لكنه أشار في الوقت ذلك إلى أن «العملية في إيران تستحق التنفيذ والمضي قدماً فيها».

وأكدترمب أن «الإيرانيون أمامهم حتى الثامنة من مساء الغد بتوقيت الساحل الشرقي».

من جهته، قال مدير وكالة الاستخبارات الأمريكية (سي آي أيه) إن عملية البحث والإنقاذ في إيران كانت خالية من الأخطاء، موضحاً أن لدى بلاده قدرات فريدة يمكن للرئيس وحده أن يأمر باستخدامها.

وأشار إلى أن المعلومات لديهم تفيد بأن الإيرانيين شعروا بالإذلال بعد إنقاذ الطيارين.

بدوره، قال وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث في المؤتمر الصحفي: «ستشهد إيران اليوم أكبر عمليات قصف منذ بداية العملية، وغداً أكثر من اليوم»، موضحاً أن قواته تحركت عبر تضاريس جبلية وعرة وتحت تهديد مستمر من القوات الإيرانية لإنقاذ الطيارين.

وأشار إلى أن «الرئيس ترمب أكد منذ فقدان الطيار أننا لن نترك أحداً خلفنا»، مبيناً أن الجندي الثاني كان مختبئاً في كهف خلال عملية البحث والإنقاذ.

وأضاف: «نفذنا عمليتي بحث وإنقاذ استثنائيتين في عمق أراضي العدو، وأنجز مقاتلونا مهماتهم بمهارة، والإيرانيون ما زالوا يتساءلون كيف نجح الأمريكيون في مهمة إنقاذ الطيارين».