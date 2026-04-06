فيما ذكرت وكالة «إرنا» الإيرانية أن طهران رفضت وقف إطلاق النار، وأكدت ضرورة إنهاء الحرب بشكل دائم مع احترام مطالبها، توعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الإثنين) بالقضاء على إيران في ليلة واحدة.
وقال ترمب: «يمكن القضاء على إيران في ليلة واحدة وقد تكون ليلة الغد»، مضيفاً: «آمل أن تنتهي الحرب في إيران بسرعة، والإيرانيون سيحتاجون 15 عامًا لإعادة بناء ما تم تدميره».
وشدد ترمب بالقول: «نحن هنا اليوم لنحتفل بنجاح واحدة من أضخم عمليات البحث القتالية»، مبيناً أن قواته نشرت 7 أماكن مختلفة لتضليل القوات الإيرانية أثناء عملية إنقاذ الطيار.
وأشار إلى أن المشاركين في إنقاذ أحد الجنديين الأمريكيين في إيران واجهوا إطلاق النيران من مسافة قريبة، لافتاً إلى أن مهمة البحث عن طاقم الطائرة F15 وإنقاذهم من أكثر العمليات تعقيداً وخطورة ولم يسبق لها مثيل.
وكشف الرئيس الأمريكي مشاركة 155 طائرة بينها 4 قاذفات و64 مقاتلة و48 طائرة للتزود بالوقود في عملية إنقاذ الجندي الثاني بإيران، موضحاً أن مهمة الإنقاذ الثانية في إيران شملت 155 طائرة، موضحاً أنه تم إجلاء الجندي الثاني من الأراضي الإيرانية بواسطة مروحيتين من طراز إتش 860 جولي غرين.
وأوضح ترمب أن الضابط الأمريكي كان مصاباً ونجح في تجنب الأسر لمدة 48 ساعة في إيران، مبيناً: «قررنا تدمير طائرتي الشحن اللتين علقتا في الرمل حتى لا تقع معداتنا في يد القوات الإيرانية، وذلك بعد أن أمرت الجيش باتخاذ كل ما يلزم لإعادة محاربينا الشجعان إلى أرض الوطن بعد سقوط طائرتيهما في إيران».
وأضاف: «القادة العسكريون اتخذوا الإجراءات الاحتياطية اللازمة عبر تفجير طائرتي الشحن»، لافتاً إلى أن قواته نفذت على مدى 37 يوماً الماضية أكثر من 10 آلاف طلعة قتالية فوق إيران وقصفت أكثر من 13 ألف هدف.
وتوعد ترمب بالكشف عن هوية الشخص الذي سرب معلومات فقدان الاتصال بالطيار الأمريكي وتقديمه للمحكمة، معتبراً أن «تسريب المعلومات من وسائل إعلام بخصوص فقدان الاتصال بطيارينا يمس الأمن القومي للبلاد».
ووصف ترمب الضربة الإيرانية التي أسقطت الطائرة الأمريكية بـ«ضربة حظ»، مشيراً إلى أن الطائرة المقاتلة إف 15 التي سقطت في إيران هي أول طائرة مأهولة يسقطها العدو في هذه العملية برمتها.
وقال ترمب:«لدينا خطة غذا ما رفضت إيران الاتفاق خلال المهلة الممنوحة لها»، مطالباً الإيرانيين بالثورة ضد نظام إيران.
أشار ترمب إلى أن الإدارة الأمريكية تصلها رسائل من إيرانيين تطالبهم بمواصلة القصف لأنهم يريدون الحرية، مجدداً التأكيد على أنه «لا يمكن السماح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي».
وقال ترمب: «لقد تغيّر النظام في إيران»، مضيفاً: «كنت أعرف أن العملية في إيران ستكون خطيرة».
وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد، إن هناك مشاركاً نشطاً ومستعداً في محادثات إيران، دون أن يكشف عن هويته، مشيراً إلى أن «إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز تمثّل أولوية قصوى».
وأضاف: «أعتقد أن المحادثات تسير بشكل جيد مع إيران، ونعتقد أن إيران تتفاوض بحسن نية».
وفي رده على سؤال بشأن قصف محطات الطاقة والجسور في إيران أجاب ترمب: «آمل ألا أضطر إلى فعل ذلك»، لكنه أشار في الوقت ذلك إلى أن «العملية في إيران تستحق التنفيذ والمضي قدماً فيها».
وأكدترمب أن «الإيرانيون أمامهم حتى الثامنة من مساء الغد بتوقيت الساحل الشرقي».
من جهته، قال مدير وكالة الاستخبارات الأمريكية (سي آي أيه) إن عملية البحث والإنقاذ في إيران كانت خالية من الأخطاء، موضحاً أن لدى بلاده قدرات فريدة يمكن للرئيس وحده أن يأمر باستخدامها.
وأشار إلى أن المعلومات لديهم تفيد بأن الإيرانيين شعروا بالإذلال بعد إنقاذ الطيارين.
بدوره، قال وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث في المؤتمر الصحفي: «ستشهد إيران اليوم أكبر عمليات قصف منذ بداية العملية، وغداً أكثر من اليوم»، موضحاً أن قواته تحركت عبر تضاريس جبلية وعرة وتحت تهديد مستمر من القوات الإيرانية لإنقاذ الطيارين.
وأشار إلى أن «الرئيس ترمب أكد منذ فقدان الطيار أننا لن نترك أحداً خلفنا»، مبيناً أن الجندي الثاني كان مختبئاً في كهف خلال عملية البحث والإنقاذ.
وأضاف: «نفذنا عمليتي بحث وإنقاذ استثنائيتين في عمق أراضي العدو، وأنجز مقاتلونا مهماتهم بمهارة، والإيرانيون ما زالوا يتساءلون كيف نجح الأمريكيون في مهمة إنقاذ الطيارين».
The Iranian news agency "IRNA" reported that Tehran rejected a ceasefire, emphasizing the need to end the war permanently while respecting its demands. U.S. President Donald Trump vowed today (Monday) to eliminate Iran in one night.
Trump stated, "Iran can be eliminated in one night, and that night could be tomorrow," adding, "I hope the war in Iran ends quickly, and the Iranians will need 15 years to rebuild what has been destroyed."
Trump emphasized, "We are here today to celebrate the success of one of the largest combat search operations," indicating that his forces deployed 7 different locations to mislead Iranian forces during the pilot rescue operation.
He noted that those involved in rescuing one of the American soldiers in Iran faced gunfire from close range, pointing out that the mission to search for the F15 crew and rescue them was one of the most complex and dangerous operations ever.
The U.S. President revealed that 155 aircraft participated in the operation to rescue the second soldier in Iran, including 4 bombers, 64 fighters, and 48 refueling aircraft, explaining that the second rescue mission in Iran involved 155 aircraft, and that the second soldier was evacuated from Iranian territory by two H-860 Jolly Green helicopters.
Trump explained that the American officer was injured and managed to avoid capture for 48 hours in Iran, stating, "We decided to destroy the two cargo planes that got stuck in the sand so that our equipment would not fall into the hands of Iranian forces, after I ordered the military to take whatever necessary actions to bring our brave warriors back home after their planes went down in Iran."
He added, "Military leaders took the necessary precautions by blowing up the cargo planes," noting that his forces had conducted over 10,000 combat sorties over Iran in the past 37 days and struck more than 13,000 targets.
Trump vowed to reveal the identity of the person who leaked information about the loss of contact with the American pilot and to bring them to justice, considering that "the leak of information from the media regarding the loss of contact with our pilot affects the national security of the country."
Trump described the Iranian strike that downed the American plane as a "lucky shot," pointing out that the F15 fighter jet that crashed in Iran is the first manned aircraft shot down by the enemy in this entire operation.
Trump said, "We have a plan if Iran refuses the agreement within the given timeframe," urging the Iranians to revolt against the Iranian regime.
For his part, the Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stated that the search and rescue operation in Iran was error-free, explaining that his country has unique capabilities that only the President can order to be used.
He indicated that their information suggests that the Iranians felt humiliation after the pilots were rescued.
Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said at the press conference, "Iran will witness today the largest bombing operations since the beginning of the operation, and tomorrow will be more than today," explaining that his forces moved through rugged mountainous terrain and under constant threat from Iranian forces to rescue the pilots.
He pointed out that "President Trump confirmed since the pilot went missing that we will not leave anyone behind," indicating that the second soldier was hiding in a cave during the search and rescue operation.
He added, "We executed two exceptional search and rescue operations deep in enemy territory, and our fighters accomplished their missions skillfully, and the Iranians are still wondering how the Americans succeeded in the mission to rescue the pilots."