The Iranian news agency "IRNA" reported that Tehran rejected a ceasefire, emphasizing the need to end the war permanently while respecting its demands. U.S. President Donald Trump vowed today (Monday) to eliminate Iran in one night.

Trump stated, "Iran can be eliminated in one night, and that night could be tomorrow," adding, "I hope the war in Iran ends quickly, and the Iranians will need 15 years to rebuild what has been destroyed."

Trump emphasized, "We are here today to celebrate the success of one of the largest combat search operations," indicating that his forces deployed 7 different locations to mislead Iranian forces during the pilot rescue operation.

He noted that those involved in rescuing one of the American soldiers in Iran faced gunfire from close range, pointing out that the mission to search for the F15 crew and rescue them was one of the most complex and dangerous operations ever.

The U.S. President revealed that 155 aircraft participated in the operation to rescue the second soldier in Iran, including 4 bombers, 64 fighters, and 48 refueling aircraft, explaining that the second rescue mission in Iran involved 155 aircraft, and that the second soldier was evacuated from Iranian territory by two H-860 Jolly Green helicopters.

Trump explained that the American officer was injured and managed to avoid capture for 48 hours in Iran, stating, "We decided to destroy the two cargo planes that got stuck in the sand so that our equipment would not fall into the hands of Iranian forces, after I ordered the military to take whatever necessary actions to bring our brave warriors back home after their planes went down in Iran."

He added, "Military leaders took the necessary precautions by blowing up the cargo planes," noting that his forces had conducted over 10,000 combat sorties over Iran in the past 37 days and struck more than 13,000 targets.

Trump vowed to reveal the identity of the person who leaked information about the loss of contact with the American pilot and to bring them to justice, considering that "the leak of information from the media regarding the loss of contact with our pilot affects the national security of the country."

Trump described the Iranian strike that downed the American plane as a "lucky shot," pointing out that the F15 fighter jet that crashed in Iran is the first manned aircraft shot down by the enemy in this entire operation.

Trump said, "We have a plan if Iran refuses the agreement within the given timeframe," urging the Iranians to revolt against the Iranian regime.

For his part, the Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stated that the search and rescue operation in Iran was error-free, explaining that his country has unique capabilities that only the President can order to be used.

He indicated that their information suggests that the Iranians felt humiliation after the pilots were rescued.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said at the press conference, "Iran will witness today the largest bombing operations since the beginning of the operation, and tomorrow will be more than today," explaining that his forces moved through rugged mountainous terrain and under constant threat from Iranian forces to rescue the pilots.

He pointed out that "President Trump confirmed since the pilot went missing that we will not leave anyone behind," indicating that the second soldier was hiding in a cave during the search and rescue operation.

He added, "We executed two exceptional search and rescue operations deep in enemy territory, and our fighters accomplished their missions skillfully, and the Iranians are still wondering how the Americans succeeded in the mission to rescue the pilots."